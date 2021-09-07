Dunn gets out the broom, sweeps Ronny Sigman Memorial at RPM Speedway

CRANDALL, Texas (Sept. 5)—Two big nights at the RPM Speedway offered up two big piles of cash to the competitors in the American Racer Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports, and with another display of dominance in Sunday’s 3rd Annual Ronny Sigman Memorial, Clyde Dunn Jr. went home much wealthier than when he arrived.
After trailing for just one lap during Saturday’s Bryan Mize Memorial—the opening circuit of the main event—Dunn led the final 29 laps to pocket $2,000 on top of the $2,000 he won during the special pole-lineup-determining bracket race earlier in the program.
Sunday wasn’t much different for the 37-year-old from Rockwall, Texas.
After winning his heat race, Dunn captured the James Ray Zimmerman Pole Dash to earn $711 and the pole position for the$4,800-to-win, 48-lap USRA Modified feature race.
Forty eight laps later, Dunn was again in Honeycutt Sand & Gravel Victory Lane with the big check and another $2,000 bonus for sweeping the weekend’s main events—his first two ARMS victories of the season.
A late-race caution was almost a game changer as Chris Kratzer of Wichita, Kan., found a fast route by banging the wall in each corner and then “diamonding” off the second and fourth turns.
In the end, however, Dunn beat Kratzer to the checkered flag with just under a half-second to spare while Kratzer settled for a $1,500 bridesmaid prize for his efforts.
Bobby Malchus challenged the leader early on and held on for a third-place finish while 14th-starting Kenny Gaddis bested 16th-starting Jason Ingalls for fourth.
Kevin Rowland, Michael Walker, Jason Sartain, Sean Gaddis and Philip Houston rounded out the top 10.
With just four points races remaining on the ARMS slate, Triston Dycus holds down the top spot with a 36-point advantage over Max Eddie Thomas. Walker is another 36 markers back in third followed by Sean Gaddis, Chris Huckeba, Kenny Gaddis, James McCreery, Joe Duvall, Rowland and Jack Sartain.
Jimmy Day, Danny Veal and Gregory Muirhead each picked up an extra $100 courtesy of American Racer racing tires and Ingalls pocketed an additional $300 as the winner of the James Ray Zimmerman Hard Charger Award courtesy of Nathan and Danielle Moore.
The American Racer Modified Series will be back at the RPM Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the USRA Modifieds headlining the second day of the track’s inaugural Cowboy Up Classic. USRA Modifieds, USRA Limited Mods, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Tuners will compete on both Friday and Saturday along with STEMS Modifieds and Eco-Mods.
In USRA Limited Mod action, Cody Smith of Kaufman, Texas, fended off 15th-sratring Rodney White and polesitter Tommy Davis Jr. to win the main event while Matthew Day and former RPM Speedway boss Jason Troutman completed the top five.
Not to be outdone, the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks provided a lot of sparks and excitement for the die-hard racing fans, and this one involved Rodney White too.
Contact with two laps remaining between White and race leader David Newton of Combine, Texas, resulted in White suffering a flat tire. Newton cruised to the win from there with Tyler Killingsworth, Jason Gore, Nate Dixon and Michael Smith finished second through fifth, respectively.
Moments after crossing the finish line, the transmission failed in Newton’s racecar and he was unable to limp his machine back to victory lane.
The USRA Tuners were also on the card and Sean Leasure of Mansfield, Texas, triumphed over Steven Bevills, Jett Hefti, Danny Forgason and Daniel Thompson.
The ARMS Treaty: At every American Racer Modified Series events, racers will compete for series points as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national and regional points. Sanctioned racetracks may also award track points at their discretion. At season’s end, the inaugural ARMS points champion will pocket no less than $4,000 of the nearly $20,000 points fund.
The minimum payout at each event is as follows: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $230, 16. $225, 17. $220, 18. $215, 19. $210, 20. $205, all other starters $200, non-qualifiers $90. There is a $100 entry fee at each event.
Two provisional starting spots will be awarded at each event to the two drivers ranked highest in series points that did not qualify for the main event. Each driver is eligible for two (2) provisionals.
The 2021 points fund will award no less than $4,000 to the champion and $1,000 for the 10th-place finisher. What’s more, any driver racing in at least 80% of the events that fails to finish among the final top 10 will get a $500 points fund check. Dozens of contingency awards will also be doled out during race nights and at season’s end.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
United States Racing Association
Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series
American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports
RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas
Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.
USRA MODIFIEDS
Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):
1. (2) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas
2. (4) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.
3. (6) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas
4. (3) 010 Jeremy Willis, Emory, Texas
5. (9) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas
6. (1) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.
7. (8) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas
8. (5) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.
9. (7) 0 Sam Pearson, Nevada, Texas
Star 1 Roofing Heat #2 (8 laps):
1. (2) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas
2. (1) 3S Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss.
3. (3) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas
4. (9) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas
5. (6) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas
6. (5) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark.
7. (7) 1H Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas
8. (8) 9JR Spencer Hartwick, Quitman, Ark.
9. (4) 11B Donnie Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.
Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.
2. (2) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas
3. (4) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas
4. (9) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas
5. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas
6. (3) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas
7. (5) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas
8. (8) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas
9. (7) 8J Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas
Four Seven Designs Salon & Boutique Heat #4 (8 laps):
1. (1) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas
2. (2) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas
3. (4) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas
4. (6) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas
5. (8) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas
6. (5) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas
7. (3) 23M Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas
8. (9) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas
9. (7) 17JR Drake Long, Stilwell, Okla.
Mesilla Valley Transportation Heat #5 (8 laps):
1. (3) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas
2. (4) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas
3. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas
4. (7) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas
5. (9) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas
6. (6) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.
7. (8) 9 Brint Hartwick, Quitman, Ark.
8. (5) 1X Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas
9. (2) 5F Drake Findley, Bryant, Ark.
S&S Fishing & Rental Heat #6 (8 laps):
1. (2) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.
2. (1) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.
3. (4) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas
4. (6) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas
5. (8) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.
6. (9) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas
7. (3) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Powderly, Texas
8. (5) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas
9. (7) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.
James Ray Zimmerman Pole Dash (8 laps):
1. (2) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas
2. (3) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas
3. (1) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas
4. (5) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.
5. (7) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.
6. (8) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas
7. (6) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas
8. (4) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.
Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 4 advance):
1. (4) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas
2. (2) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas
3. (3) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas
4. (5) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas
5. (1) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, $90
6. (11) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas, $90
7. (9) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, $90
8. (6) 010 Jeremy Willis, Emory, Texas, $90
9. (10) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Powderly, Texas, $90
10. (13) 8J Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas, $90
11. (8) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark., $90
12. (7) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas, $90
13. (12) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas, $90
DNS – 5F Drake Findley, Bryant, Ark., $90
Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 4 advance):
1. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas
2. (1) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas
3. (3) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas
4. (9) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas
5. (7) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas, $190
6. (10) 9JR Spencer Hartwick, Quitman, Ark., $90
7. (8) 9 Brint Hartwick, Quitman, Ark., $90
8. (5) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, $90
9. (4) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas
10. (6) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., $90
11. (11) 17JR Drake Long, Stilwell, Okla., $90
DNS – 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas, $90
DNS – 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., $90
DNS – 11B Donnie Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark., $90
Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #3 (12 laps, top 4 advance):
1. (3) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas
2. (1) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas
3. (2) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas
4. (7) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas
5. (12) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas, $190
6. (8) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla., $90.
7. (11) 1X Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas, $90
8. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark., $90
9. (4) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas, $90
10. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas
11. (13) 0 Sam Pearson, Nevada, Texas, $90
12. (9) 23M Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas, $190
13. (10) 1H Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas, $90
DNS – 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark., $90
American Racer “A” Feature (48 laps):
1. (1) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, 48, $7511
2. (4) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan., 48, $1500
3. (3) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, 48, $1000
4. (14) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 48, $800
5. (16) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, 48, $1000
6. (2) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas, 48, $600
7. (9) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, 48, $500
8. (18) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas, 48, $450
9. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 48, $400
10. (13) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, 48, $350
11. (17) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, 48, $300
12. (11) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 48, $275
13. (25) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, 48, $250
14. (23) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, 48, $240
15. (21) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas, 47, $230
16. (20) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas, 47, $225
17. (24) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas, 45, $220
18. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 40, $215
19. (12) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, 39, $210
20. (5) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., 37, $205
21. (10) 3S Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss., 37, $200
22. (19) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas, 30, $200
23. (8) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark., 22, $200
24. (22) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas, 21, $200
25. (15) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas, 14, $200
26. (26) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas, 3, $200
Lap Leader: Dunn 1-48.
Total Laps Led: Dunn 8.
Margin of Victory: 0.329 second.
Time of Race: 44 minutes, 33.152 seconds.
Provisional Starters: Jack Sartain, Fowler.
James Ray Zimmerman Hard Charger: Jason Ingalls (started 16th, finished 5th)
Entries: 54.
Next Race: Saturday, Oct. 23, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.
Points Standings: Dycus 983, Thomas 947, Walker 911, S. Gaddis 884, Huckeba 863, K. Gaddis 862, McCreery 781, Joe Duvall 574, Rowland 511, Jack Sartain 481.
Contingency Awards:
American Racer – Jimmy Day, Danny Veal, Gregory Muirhead ($100).
James Ray Zimmerman courtesy of Nathan and Danielle Moore: Ingalls ($300).
USRA LIMITED MODS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas
2. (3) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas
3. (2) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas
4. (8) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas
5. (5) 569 Cody Phillips, Denison, Texas
6. (6) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas
7. (9) 25J Danny Cavanagh, Fort Worth, Texas
8. (4) 188 Calen Mohler, Fort Worth, Texas
9. (7) 47G Greg Gothard, Fruitvale, Texas
Heat #2:
1. (2) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas
2. (1) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas
3. (3) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas
4. (6) 09R Race Elliot, Clinton, Okla.
5. (4) 28XX Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas
6. (8) 9 Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas
7. (7) 22XX Jason Gamez, Dallas, Texas
8. (5) 15G Kyle Phillips, Greenville, Texas
9. (9) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas
Heat #3:
1. (2) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas
2. (6) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas
3. (1) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas
4. (3) 2J.T. Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas
5. (7) 104 Juan Grijalva, Bonham, Texas
6. (4) 7D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas
7. (9) 25 Riley Poole, Whitehouse, Texas
8. (5) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas
9. (8) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas
Heat #4:
1. (3) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas
2. (6) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas
3. (8) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas
4. (9) 22J Jon White, Red Oak, Texas
5. (4) 23 Daniel Smith, Leonard, Texas
6. (7) 2M Shawn Marquez Jr., Sherman, Texas
7. (5) 15 Kyle Bridges, Lawton, Okla.
8. (2) 12 Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas
9. (1) 184 Dylan French, Red Oak, Texas
Heat #5:
1. (4) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas
2. (7) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas
3. (8) 07G Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas
4. (2) 19 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas
5. (5) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas
6. (6) 45 Brendon Harrison, Ennis, Texas
7. (3) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas
8. (1) 1515 Nathan Buchanan, Tool, Texas
Heat #6
1. (2) L51 Nick Lent, Flint, Texas
2. (6) 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas
3. (8) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.
4. (5) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas
5. (7) 5R Ryan Brown, Waxahachie, Texas
6. (1) 190 Vinny Rabozzi, Midlothian, Texas
7. (4) 9E Andrew Ellison, Denison, Texas
8. (3) 409 Ron Willardson, Kilgore, Texas
Tommy Davis Sr. Memorial Dash:
1. (1) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas
2. (3) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas
3. (2) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas
4. (4) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas
5. (5) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas
6. (6) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas
7. (7) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas
DNS – 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas
“B” Feature #1:
1. (1) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.
2. (3) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas
3. (4) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas
4. (2) 22J Jon White, Red Oak, Texas
5. (5) 104 Juan Grijalva, Bonham, Texas
6. (12) 12 Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas
7. (7) 9 Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas
8. (6) 28XX Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas
9. (9) 25J Danny Cavanagh, Fort Worth, Texas
10. (11) 188 Calen Mohler, Fort Worth, Texas
11. (8) 7D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas
12. (14) 184 Dylan French, Red Oak, Texas
13. (10) 15 Kyle Bridges, Lawton, Okla.
14. (13) 47G Greg Gothard, Fruitvale, Texas
“B” Feature #2:
1. (1) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas
2. (3) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas
3. (8) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas
4. (6) 2M Shawn Marquez Jr., Sherman, Texas
5. (2) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas
6. (7) 45 Brendon Harrison, Ennis, Texas
7. (11) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas
8. (5) 23 Daniel Smith, Leonard, Texas
9. (9) 15G Kyle Phillips, Greenville, Texas
10. (10) 1515 Nathan Buchanan, Tool, Texas
11. (4) 2J.T. Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas
DNS – 5R Ryan Brown, Waxahachie, Texas
DNS – 25 Riley Poole, Whitehouse, Texas
“B” Feature #3:
1. (1) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas
2. (5) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas
3. (2) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas
4. (3) 19 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas
5. (8) 22XX Jason Gamez, Dallas, Texas
6. (7) 190 Vinny Rabozzi, Midlothian, Texas
7. (4) 569 Cody Phillips, Denison, Texas
8. (10) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas
9. (9) 9E Andrew Ellison, Denison, Texas
10. (6) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas
11. (11) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas
DNS – 09R Race Elliot, Clinton, Okla.
DNS – 409 Ron Willardson, Kilgore, Texas
“A” Feature:
1. (2) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas
2. (15) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas
3. (1) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr.., Wills Point, Texas
4. (18) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas
5. (4) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas
6. (19) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas
7. (17) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas
8. (8) 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas
9. (21) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas
10. (11) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas
11. (9) L51 Nick Lent, Flint, Texas
12. (12) 07G Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas
13. (13) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.
14. (20) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas
15. (3) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas
16. (16) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas
17. (6) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas
18. (14) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas
19. (5) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas
20. (10) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas
21. (7) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas
SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS
Heat #1:
1. (5) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas
2. (3) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas
3. (6) 5V Michael Smith, Paris, Texas
4. (7) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas
5. (4) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas
6. (1) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas
7. (8) 69X Cody Miles, Haslet, Texas
8. (2) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas
Heat #2:
1. (4) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas
2. (2) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas
3. (6) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas
4. (7) 27J Eric Jones, Jacksonville, Texas
5. (3) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas
6. (5) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas
7. (1) 97K Eric Kimbro, Lawton, Okla.
Heat #3:
1. (1) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas
2. (5) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas
3. (4) 51 Ruben Broussard, Fort Worth, Texas
4. (2) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas
5. (7) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas
6. (3) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas
7. (6) 1* Alex Williams, Kilgore, Texas
Heat #4:
1. (2) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas
2. (5) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas
3. (6) 19A Jeffery Abbey, Comanche, Texas
4. (1) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas
5. (7) 21M Blayne Murphy, Maypearl, Texas
6. (3) 101 Cody Schell, Gainesville, Texas
7. (4) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
Bobby Tomastik Memorial Dash:
1. (2) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas
2. (1) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas
3. (4) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas
4. (5) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas
5. (3) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas
6. (7) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas
7. (6) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas
8. (8) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas
“B” Feature:
1. (1) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas
2. (3) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas
3. (11) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas
4. (8) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas
5. (5) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas
6. (16) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
7. (4) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas
8. (7) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas
9. (17) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas
10. (6) 21M Blayne Murphy, Maypearl, Texas
11. (15) 1* Alex Williams, Kilgore, Texas
12. (10) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas
13. (12) 101 Cody Schell, Gainesville, Texas
14. (2) 27J Eric Jones, Jacksonville, Texas
15. (13) 69X Cody Miles, Haslet, Texas
16. (9) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas
17. (14) 97K Eric Kimbro, Lawton, Okla.
“A” Feature:
1. (7) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas
2. (2) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas
3. (11) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas
4. (3) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas
5. (10) 5V Michael Smith, Paris, Texas
6. (14) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas
7. (4) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas
8. (19) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas
9. (16) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas
10. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas
11. (9) 19A Jeffery Abbey, Comanche, Texas
12. (15) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas
13. (13) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas
14. (17) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas
15. (6) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas
16. (8) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas
17. (18) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.
18. (5) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas
19. (12) 51 Ruben Broussard, Fort Worth, Texas
USRA TUNERS
Heat #1:
1. (1) 613 Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas
2. (6) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas
3. (7) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas
4. (9) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas
5. (3) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas
6. (8) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas
7. (4) 22K Breanna Ditmars, Kaufman, Texas
8. (2) 26F Nathan Forgason, Glenn Heights, Texas
9. (5) 722K Devon Goolsby, Royse City, Texas
Heat #2:
1. (1) 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas
2. (2) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas
3. (4) 12XXX Rob Max, Wylie, Texas
4. (8) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas
5. (5) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas
6. (7) 16 Kelly VanDriel, Abilene, Texas
7. (6) 00 John Harris, Lindale, Texas
DQ – (3) 48 Keagan Haralson, Lubbock, Texas
Feature:
1. (6) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas
2. (8) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas
3. (1) 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas
4. (2) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas
5. (9) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas
6. (11) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas
7. (5) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas
8. (10) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas
9. (17) 48 Keagan Haralson, Lubbock, Texas
10. (13) 22K Breanna Ditmars, Kaufman, Texas
11. (12) 16 Kelly VanDriel, Abilene, Texas
12. (16) 722K Devon Goolsby, Royse City, Texas
13. (3) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas
14. (14) 00 John Harris, Lindale, Texas
15. (7) 613 Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas
16. (15) 26F Nathan Forgason, Glenn Heights, Texas
17. (4) 12XXX Rob Max, Wylie, Texas