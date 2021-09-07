Dunn gets out the broom, sweeps Ronny Sigman Memorial at RPM Speedway

CRANDALL, Texas (Sept. 5)—Two big nights at the RPM Speedway offered up two big piles of cash to the competitors in the American Racer Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports, and with another display of dominance in Sunday’s 3rd Annual Ronny Sigman Memorial, Clyde Dunn Jr. went home much wealthier than when he arrived.

After trailing for just one lap during Saturday’s Bryan Mize Memorial—the opening circuit of the main event—Dunn led the final 29 laps to pocket $2,000 on top of the $2,000 he won during the special pole-lineup-determining bracket race earlier in the program.

Sunday wasn’t much different for the 37-year-old from Rockwall, Texas.

After winning his heat race, Dunn captured the James Ray Zimmerman Pole Dash to earn $711 and the pole position for the$4,800-to-win, 48-lap USRA Modified feature race.

Forty eight laps later, Dunn was again in Honeycutt Sand & Gravel Victory Lane with the big check and another $2,000 bonus for sweeping the weekend’s main events—his first two ARMS victories of the season.

A late-race caution was almost a game changer as Chris Kratzer of Wichita, Kan., found a fast route by banging the wall in each corner and then “diamonding” off the second and fourth turns.

In the end, however, Dunn beat Kratzer to the checkered flag with just under a half-second to spare while Kratzer settled for a $1,500 bridesmaid prize for his efforts.

Bobby Malchus challenged the leader early on and held on for a third-place finish while 14th-starting Kenny Gaddis bested 16th-starting Jason Ingalls for fourth.

Kevin Rowland, Michael Walker, Jason Sartain, Sean Gaddis and Philip Houston rounded out the top 10.

With just four points races remaining on the ARMS slate, Triston Dycus holds down the top spot with a 36-point advantage over Max Eddie Thomas. Walker is another 36 markers back in third followed by Sean Gaddis, Chris Huckeba, Kenny Gaddis, James McCreery, Joe Duvall, Rowland and Jack Sartain.

Jimmy Day, Danny Veal and Gregory Muirhead each picked up an extra $100 courtesy of American Racer racing tires and Ingalls pocketed an additional $300 as the winner of the James Ray Zimmerman Hard Charger Award courtesy of Nathan and Danielle Moore.

The American Racer Modified Series will be back at the RPM Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the USRA Modifieds headlining the second day of the track’s inaugural Cowboy Up Classic. USRA Modifieds, USRA Limited Mods, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Tuners will compete on both Friday and Saturday along with STEMS Modifieds and Eco-Mods.

In USRA Limited Mod action, Cody Smith of Kaufman, Texas, fended off 15th-sratring Rodney White and polesitter Tommy Davis Jr. to win the main event while Matthew Day and former RPM Speedway boss Jason Troutman completed the top five.

Not to be outdone, the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks provided a lot of sparks and excitement for the die-hard racing fans, and this one involved Rodney White too.

Contact with two laps remaining between White and race leader David Newton of Combine, Texas, resulted in White suffering a flat tire. Newton cruised to the win from there with Tyler Killingsworth, Jason Gore, Nate Dixon and Michael Smith finished second through fifth, respectively.

Moments after crossing the finish line, the transmission failed in Newton’s racecar and he was unable to limp his machine back to victory lane.

The USRA Tuners were also on the card and Sean Leasure of Mansfield, Texas, triumphed over Steven Bevills, Jett Hefti, Danny Forgason and Daniel Thompson.

The ARMS Treaty: At every American Racer Modified Series events, racers will compete for series points as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national and regional points. Sanctioned racetracks may also award track points at their discretion. At season’s end, the inaugural ARMS points champion will pocket no less than $4,000 of the nearly $20,000 points fund.

The minimum payout at each event is as follows: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $230, 16. $225, 17. $220, 18. $215, 19. $210, 20. $205, all other starters $200, non-qualifiers $90. There is a $100 entry fee at each event.

Two provisional starting spots will be awarded at each event to the two drivers ranked highest in series points that did not qualify for the main event. Each driver is eligible for two (2) provisionals.

The 2021 points fund will award no less than $4,000 to the champion and $1,000 for the 10th-place finisher. What’s more, any driver racing in at least 80% of the events that fails to finish among the final top 10 will get a $500 points fund check. Dozens of contingency awards will also be doled out during race nights and at season’s end.

Visit usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USRA news delivered to your inbox.

{USRAInArticle}

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

2. (4) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

3. (6) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

4. (3) 010 Jeremy Willis, Emory, Texas

5. (9) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas

6. (1) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

7. (8) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

8. (5) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

9. (7) 0 Sam Pearson, Nevada, Texas

Star 1 Roofing Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

2. (1) 3S Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss.

3. (3) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

4. (9) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas

5. (6) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

6. (5) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark.

7. (7) 1H Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas

8. (8) 9JR Spencer Hartwick, Quitman, Ark.

9. (4) 11B Donnie Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.

Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

3. (4) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

4. (9) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

5. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

6. (3) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas

7. (5) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

8. (8) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

9. (7) 8J Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas

Four Seven Designs Salon & Boutique Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

2. (2) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

3. (4) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

4. (6) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

5. (8) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

6. (5) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

7. (3) 23M Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

8. (9) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas

9. (7) 17JR Drake Long, Stilwell, Okla.

Mesilla Valley Transportation Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

2. (4) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

3. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (7) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

5. (9) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

6. (6) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla.

7. (8) 9 Brint Hartwick, Quitman, Ark.

8. (5) 1X Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

9. (2) 5F Drake Findley, Bryant, Ark.

S&S Fishing & Rental Heat #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.

2. (1) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas

4. (6) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas

5. (8) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

6. (9) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas

7. (3) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Powderly, Texas

8. (5) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

9. (7) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

James Ray Zimmerman Pole Dash (8 laps):

1. (2) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

2. (3) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

3. (1) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

4. (5) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (6) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

8. (4) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

2. (2) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (3) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

4. (5) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

5. (1) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, $90

6. (11) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas, $90

7. (9) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, $90

8. (6) 010 Jeremy Willis, Emory, Texas, $90

9. (10) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Powderly, Texas, $90

10. (13) 8J Justin Ingalls, Longview, Texas, $90

11. (8) 17H Brent Holman, Rogers, Ark., $90

12. (7) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas, $90

13. (12) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas, $90

DNS – 5F Drake Findley, Bryant, Ark., $90

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (1) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

3. (3) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas

4. (9) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

5. (7) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas, $190

6. (10) 9JR Spencer Hartwick, Quitman, Ark., $90

7. (8) 9 Brint Hartwick, Quitman, Ark., $90

8. (5) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, $90

9. (4) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

10. (6) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., $90

11. (11) 17JR Drake Long, Stilwell, Okla., $90

DNS – 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas, $90

DNS – 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., $90

DNS – 11B Donnie Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark., $90

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #3 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (3) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

2. (1) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

3. (2) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas

4. (7) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas

5. (12) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas, $190

6. (8) 17 Roy Long, Stilwell, Okla., $90.

7. (11) 1X Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas, $90

8. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark., $90

9. (4) 27H Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas, $90

10. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

11. (13) 0 Sam Pearson, Nevada, Texas, $90

12. (9) 23M Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas, $190

13. (10) 1H Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas, $90

DNS – 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark., $90

American Racer “A” Feature (48 laps):

1. (1) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, 48, $7511

2. (4) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan., 48, $1500

3. (3) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, 48, $1000

4. (14) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 48, $800

5. (16) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, 48, $1000

6. (2) 4R Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas, 48, $600

7. (9) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, 48, $500

8. (18) 98 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas, 48, $450

9. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 48, $400

10. (13) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, 48, $350

11. (17) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, 48, $300

12. (11) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 48, $275

13. (25) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, 48, $250

14. (23) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, 48, $240

15. (21) T9 Charlie Thieme, Fort Worth, Texas, 47, $230

16. (20) 29X Lance Plant, Kaufman, Texas, 47, $225

17. (24) 3C Charlie Smith, Forney, Texas, 45, $220

18. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 40, $215

19. (12) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, 39, $210

20. (5) 4P Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., 37, $205

21. (10) 3S Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss., 37, $200

22. (19) 178 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas, 30, $200

23. (8) 511 Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock, Ark., 22, $200

24. (22) 4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas, 21, $200

25. (15) 20D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas, 14, $200

26. (26) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas, 3, $200

Lap Leader: Dunn 1-48.

Total Laps Led: Dunn 8.

Margin of Victory: 0.329 second.

Time of Race: 44 minutes, 33.152 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Jack Sartain, Fowler.

James Ray Zimmerman Hard Charger: Jason Ingalls (started 16th, finished 5th)

Entries: 54.

Next Race: Saturday, Oct. 23, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.

Points Standings: Dycus 983, Thomas 947, Walker 911, S. Gaddis 884, Huckeba 863, K. Gaddis 862, McCreery 781, Joe Duvall 574, Rowland 511, Jack Sartain 481.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Jimmy Day, Danny Veal, Gregory Muirhead ($100).

James Ray Zimmerman courtesy of Nathan and Danielle Moore: Ingalls ($300).

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

2. (3) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

3. (2) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

4. (8) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas

5. (5) 569 Cody Phillips, Denison, Texas

6. (6) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas

7. (9) 25J Danny Cavanagh, Fort Worth, Texas

8. (4) 188 Calen Mohler, Fort Worth, Texas

9. (7) 47G Greg Gothard, Fruitvale, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (2) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

2. (1) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas

3. (3) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas

4. (6) 09R Race Elliot, Clinton, Okla.

5. (4) 28XX Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas

6. (8) 9 Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas

7. (7) 22XX Jason Gamez, Dallas, Texas

8. (5) 15G Kyle Phillips, Greenville, Texas

9. (9) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (2) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

2. (6) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas

3. (1) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas

4. (3) 2J.T. Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

5. (7) 104 Juan Grijalva, Bonham, Texas

6. (4) 7D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas

7. (9) 25 Riley Poole, Whitehouse, Texas

8. (5) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

9. (8) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (3) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

2. (6) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

3. (8) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

4. (9) 22J Jon White, Red Oak, Texas

5. (4) 23 Daniel Smith, Leonard, Texas

6. (7) 2M Shawn Marquez Jr., Sherman, Texas

7. (5) 15 Kyle Bridges, Lawton, Okla.

8. (2) 12 Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

9. (1) 184 Dylan French, Red Oak, Texas

Heat #5:

1. (4) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (7) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

3. (8) 07G Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

4. (2) 19 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas

5. (5) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

6. (6) 45 Brendon Harrison, Ennis, Texas

7. (3) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas

8. (1) 1515 Nathan Buchanan, Tool, Texas

Heat #6

1. (2) L51 Nick Lent, Flint, Texas

2. (6) 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas

3. (8) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.

4. (5) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

5. (7) 5R Ryan Brown, Waxahachie, Texas

6. (1) 190 Vinny Rabozzi, Midlothian, Texas

7. (4) 9E Andrew Ellison, Denison, Texas

8. (3) 409 Ron Willardson, Kilgore, Texas

Tommy Davis Sr. Memorial Dash:

1. (1) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (3) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

3. (2) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

4. (4) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas

5. (5) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

6. (6) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

7. (7) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

DNS – 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.

2. (3) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas

3. (4) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

4. (2) 22J Jon White, Red Oak, Texas

5. (5) 104 Juan Grijalva, Bonham, Texas

6. (12) 12 Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

7. (7) 9 Shelby Williams, Bonham, Texas

8. (6) 28XX Dustin Sprouse, Crandall, Texas

9. (9) 25J Danny Cavanagh, Fort Worth, Texas

10. (11) 188 Calen Mohler, Fort Worth, Texas

11. (8) 7D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas

12. (14) 184 Dylan French, Red Oak, Texas

13. (10) 15 Kyle Bridges, Lawton, Okla.

14. (13) 47G Greg Gothard, Fruitvale, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

2. (3) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas

3. (8) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas

4. (6) 2M Shawn Marquez Jr., Sherman, Texas

5. (2) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Texas

6. (7) 45 Brendon Harrison, Ennis, Texas

7. (11) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

8. (5) 23 Daniel Smith, Leonard, Texas

9. (9) 15G Kyle Phillips, Greenville, Texas

10. (10) 1515 Nathan Buchanan, Tool, Texas

11. (4) 2J.T. Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

DNS – 5R Ryan Brown, Waxahachie, Texas

DNS – 25 Riley Poole, Whitehouse, Texas

“B” Feature #3:

1. (1) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas

2. (5) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

3. (2) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

4. (3) 19 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas

5. (8) 22XX Jason Gamez, Dallas, Texas

6. (7) 190 Vinny Rabozzi, Midlothian, Texas

7. (4) 569 Cody Phillips, Denison, Texas

8. (10) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

9. (9) 9E Andrew Ellison, Denison, Texas

10. (6) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas

11. (11) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas

DNS – 09R Race Elliot, Clinton, Okla.

DNS – 409 Ron Willardson, Kilgore, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (2) 25C Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

2. (15) 84 Rodney White, Ector, Texas

3. (1) 69XX Tommy Davis Jr.., Wills Point, Texas

4. (18) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

5. (4) 1* Jason Troutman, Mesquite, Texas

6. (19) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

7. (17) 010 Clayton Gross, Wills Point, Texas

8. (8) 99 Chad Cox, Bonham, Texas

9. (21) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

10. (11) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

11. (9) L51 Nick Lent, Flint, Texas

12. (12) 07G Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

13. (13) 09 Robert Elliott, Clinton, Okla.

14. (20) 17S James Skinner, Burleson, Texas

15. (3) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

16. (16) 28 Matt Deaver, Wills Point, Texas

17. (6) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

18. (14) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

19. (5) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

20. (10) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

21. (7) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Heat #1:

1. (5) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas

2. (3) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

3. (6) 5V Michael Smith, Paris, Texas

4. (7) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas

5. (4) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

6. (1) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

7. (8) 69X Cody Miles, Haslet, Texas

8. (2) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (4) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (2) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

3. (6) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas

4. (7) 27J Eric Jones, Jacksonville, Texas

5. (3) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas

6. (5) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas

7. (1) 97K Eric Kimbro, Lawton, Okla.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas

2. (5) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

3. (4) 51 Ruben Broussard, Fort Worth, Texas

4. (2) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

5. (7) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas

6. (3) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas

7. (6) 1* Alex Williams, Kilgore, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (2) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

2. (5) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

3. (6) 19A Jeffery Abbey, Comanche, Texas

4. (1) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

5. (7) 21M Blayne Murphy, Maypearl, Texas

6. (3) 101 Cody Schell, Gainesville, Texas

7. (4) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

Bobby Tomastik Memorial Dash:

1. (2) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (1) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas

3. (4) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

4. (5) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

5. (3) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

6. (7) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

7. (6) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas

8. (8) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas

“B” Feature:

1. (1) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas

2. (3) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

3. (11) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas

4. (8) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas

5. (5) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas

6. (16) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

7. (4) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

8. (7) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

9. (17) 23 Don Jensen, Terrell, Texas

10. (6) 21M Blayne Murphy, Maypearl, Texas

11. (15) 1* Alex Williams, Kilgore, Texas

12. (10) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas

13. (12) 101 Cody Schell, Gainesville, Texas

14. (2) 27J Eric Jones, Jacksonville, Texas

15. (13) 69X Cody Miles, Haslet, Texas

16. (9) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

17. (14) 97K Eric Kimbro, Lawton, Okla.

“A” Feature:

1. (7) 76 David Newton, Combine, Texas

2. (2) 45X Tyler Killingsworth, Dallas, Texas

3. (11) 721 Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

4. (3) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

5. (10) 5V Michael Smith, Paris, Texas

6. (14) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

7. (4) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

8. (19) 23J Dustin Choate, Forney, Texas

9. (16) 2X Brandon Williams, Lubbock, Texas

10. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

11. (9) 19A Jeffery Abbey, Comanche, Texas

12. (15) 38DD Rodney White, Ector, Texas

13. (13) 25C Jeremy Carter, Joshua, Texas

14. (17) 23W Christopher Watson, Ennis, Texas

15. (6) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

16. (8) 45 Michael Marusak, Ennis, Texas

17. (18) 19S Dennis Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

18. (5) 21 Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

19. (12) 51 Ruben Broussard, Fort Worth, Texas

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 613 Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas

2. (6) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

3. (7) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas

4. (9) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

5. (3) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

6. (8) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

7. (4) 22K Breanna Ditmars, Kaufman, Texas

8. (2) 26F Nathan Forgason, Glenn Heights, Texas

9. (5) 722K Devon Goolsby, Royse City, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas

2. (2) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

3. (4) 12XXX Rob Max, Wylie, Texas

4. (8) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

5. (5) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

6. (7) 16 Kelly VanDriel, Abilene, Texas

7. (6) 00 John Harris, Lindale, Texas

DQ – (3) 48 Keagan Haralson, Lubbock, Texas

Feature:

1. (6) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

2. (8) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

3. (1) 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas

4. (2) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas

5. (9) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

6. (11) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

7. (5) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

8. (10) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

9. (17) 48 Keagan Haralson, Lubbock, Texas

10. (13) 22K Breanna Ditmars, Kaufman, Texas

11. (12) 16 Kelly VanDriel, Abilene, Texas

12. (16) 722K Devon Goolsby, Royse City, Texas

13. (3) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

14. (14) 00 John Harris, Lindale, Texas

15. (7) 613 Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas

16. (15) 26F Nathan Forgason, Glenn Heights, Texas

17. (4) 12XXX Rob Max, Wylie, Texas