Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures Bulls Gap Top Five; Sets Sights on Lucrative Double World 100s

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the #28 team to a trio of different racetracks in the states of South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee over the busy Labor Day holiday weekend. The dirt-slinging action kicked off on Thursday night, September 2 with the rescheduled ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina, which boasted a whopping $40,000 payday. Dennis Erb, Jr. placed sixth in his heat race and fourth in his B-Main, which forced him to rely on a series provisional to gain access into the 60-lap headliner. With passing at a premium and tire wear management the key to the race, Dennis survived the attrition-filled contest by moving up thirteen spots to finish in the eleventh position.

Following the big show at Gaffney, the competition quickly shifted to both Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia and Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee for a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts on September 3-4. On Friday evening at Lavonia, Dennis ran fifth in his stacked heat race before climbing up inside of the top ten in the 40-lapper to earn a solid ninth place effort.

At “The Gap” on Saturday in the weekend finale, Dennis finished fourth in his heat race, but was able to pick off six competitors during the 40-lap feature to land an impressive fifth place performance behind only victor Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, Michael Chilton, and Tyler Bruening. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace still finds himself fourth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the holiday tripleheader. Complete results from all three weekend races can be found by accessing www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will now turn their sole focus to the Buckeye State, as lucrative double ‘World 100s’ will take place at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from September 8-11. Up first at the “Big E” will be the 51st Annual ‘World 100,’ as a pair of $10,000 to win Twin 25 programs on Wednesday will help set the stage for Thursday’s crown jewel extravaganza, which will boast a $54,000 top prize in a 100-lap headliner.

The rescheduled 50th Annual ‘World 100’ will then take place at Eldora Speedway on Friday and Saturday. A pair of $10,000 to win Twin 25 shows will be held on Friday night at the high-banked, 1/2-mile speedplant to set the lineup for Saturday’s $53,000 to win grand finale. Dennis has transferred into eleven ‘World 100’ feature events during his career and posted a best finish of second back in 2016 behind only victor Bobby Pierce. Additional information concerning the double ‘World 100s’ this week can be found online by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

