Tanner English Secures Pair of Top Fives Over Holiday Weekend; Jason Riggs Invades Eldora

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and his #81e team spent their Labor Day weekend at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois from September 2-4, as a trio of MARS Racing Series specials took place in the Land of Lincoln. The holiday weekend triple shot kicked off on Thursday night at Farmer City with a $5,000 to win showdown. Tanner stopped the clock second fastest overall during qualifying and won his heat race prior to leading the first six circuits of the feature event. At the conclusion of the 40-lap affair, Tanner found himself on the podium in third behind only victor Brian Shirley and runner-up McKay Wenger!

Another $5,000 top prize was scheduled to be on the line on Friday evening at Farmer City, but rain showers during heat race action nixed the 40-lap main event. The MARS tripleheader then wrapped up on Saturday at Fairbury with the annual running of the ‘FALS Super Nationals,’ which shelled out a $10,000 paycheck.

Tanner once again timed in second quickest during qualifying before securing another heat race triumph. The Benton, Kentucky ace was then battling for the top spot on lap 21 of the headliner when contact sent him spinning and relegated him to the rear of the field. Tanner then battled back from the tail to salvage a fifth place performance in the wild 50-lapper behind only race winner Bobby Pierce, McKay Wenger, Garrett Alberson, and Ryan Unzicker. Complete results from each of these Labor Day weekend races can be found online at www.marsracingseries.com.

While Tanner plans to sit idle from racing this week, he will help turn the wrenches on teammate Jason Riggs’ #81 machine during the lucrative double ‘World 100s’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from September 8-11. Up first at the “Big E” will be the 51st Annual ‘World 100,’ as a pair of $10,000 to win Twin 25 programs on Wednesday will help set the stage for Thursday’s crown jewel extravaganza, which will boast a $54,000 payday in a 100-lap headliner.

The rescheduled 50th Annual ‘World 100’ will then take place at Eldora Speedway on Friday and Saturday. A pair of $10,000 to win Twin 25 shows will be held on Friday night at the high-banked, 1/2-mile speedplant to set the lineup for Saturday’s $53,000 to win grand finale. Jason will be looking to make his first feature start in the most prestigious event in our industry. Additional information concerning the double ‘World 100s’ this week can be accessed by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com