11th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial on horizon after Lucas Oil Speedway is quiet this week

– Lucas Oil Speedway takes a scheduled weekend off before one of the biggest events of the season and one of sprint-car racing’s majors – the 11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial – rolls into town for a big three-day extravaganza.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints return Sept. 16-18 for an event that’s grown each year since its start in 2011.

The event honors the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

“This event has grown so much over the years and is annually one of the highlights of our season,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We look forward to the biggest Hockett/McMillin Memorial yet, with great racing while paying tribute to Jesse and Daniel and honoring their memories.”

This year there will be no split qualifying nights with all drivers in both the ASCS winged and POWRi wingless divisions competing both Thursday and Friday as combined points from heat races, qualifiers, B-mains and A-mains will help set the lineup for Saturday night’s ASCS $10,000-to-win main event and $3,077-to-win WAR feature.

On year ago, Sam Hafertepe Jr. captured his third Hockett-McMillin ASCS victory while Garrett Aitken earned the POWRi WAR final-night feature win.

Early registration will end at midnight tonight (Sept. 8) for the POWRi WAR competitors. Registration is available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link or at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/4600

Schedule and Ticket Prices

September 16-17

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 4 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Racing: 7:05 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6 to 15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $45

Pit Pass – $35

September 18

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 3 p.m.

Hot laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $70

Pit Pass $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.