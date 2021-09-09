Macon Speedway Drivers Set for Final Three Races

(Macon, IL) The 2021 racing season is winding down fast as Macon Speedway will determine all the point champions later this month. Only three race nights remain, including this Saturday, September 11, where a Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stock champion will be crowned. Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau/Griz 98.1 FM night will feature seven divisions, including a special visit from the Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series.

Co-headlining the event will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, which have run nine of their ten events this season. Saturday night, the 2021-point champion will be decided and the two drivers with the best chance are the only two to claim championships in series history, Terry Reed and Jeremy Nichols. Each has claimed three series championships.

Entering Saturday’s event, Cerro Gordo, IL’s Reed has a 14-point lead on Lovington, IL’s Nichols in the Big Ten standings. Despite being in second, Nichols might have the better chance to claim the championship as only the best eight finishes count toward the points. Nichols has a 34-point race to fall off, while Reed has a 50-point race that may fall off. If you look at it that way, Nichols virtually has a two-point advantage entering the final event. There are many scenarios that will keep the championship battle interesting.

The Vintage Racing of Illinois Series will be making their only visit of the season. The series features race cars of yesteryear and is a must see for lovers of vintage race cars. Not only are they great to see, they are fun to watch battle for the wins as they actually race hard for the trophy. The previous visit, a couple years ago, kept fans on the edge of their seats. A field in upwards of 12-14 cars is expected.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models are back this week with Williamsville, IL driver, Colby Sheppard, leading the way. Sheppard has a 156-point lead in the division standings over Macon, IL’s Donny Koehler. Sheppard, who could lock up the championship this week, is coming off of his second win of the season two weeks ago, making a late race pass on Braden Johnson. Ryan Miller, Johnson, and Derek Smith complete the top five in points in the class.

Macon Speedway’s strongest division this year has been the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. The division has seen over 20 cars in each of the last two events, leading to exciting feature events. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor, leads the points by 70, having claimed three feature wins this season. Kyle Helmick in his Pro Mod, Alan Crowder who won the most recent race, Tommy Sheppard, and Billy Knebel round out the top five in points. Each driver in the top five has won at least one feature this year.

The aforementioned, Helmick, is leading the DIRTcar Pro Mod standings at the track by 64 over Knebel. Both drivers have run Mods and Pro Mods all season long, keeping them busy every Saturday night. Helmick has claimed five feature wins in the Pro Mod division, while Knebel, Kevin Crowder, and Guy Taylor in positions two through four, have claimed one each. Fifth place competitor, Nick Justice, has taken three victories.

Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, is the DIRTcar Hornet point leader coming into Saturday’s action at the track. Harris has won five features throughout the 2021 season but has just a 52 point lead on Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL. Shelby Beiler, in her rookie season, Justin Coffey, and Korey Bailey round out the top five in points.

One of the closest point battles every year seems to come in the Micros By Bailey Chassis division. 2021 is just the third year the track has counted the class as an official point collecting division. This Saturday’s event is the last one of the season for the Micros at Macon Speedway so a champion will be determined. Springfield, IL’s Daryn Stark leads the points by 32 over Warrensburg, IL’s Hayden Harvey, so it will be a battle of the #55 cars. John Barnard, Jacob Tipton, and Kyle Barker round out the top five in points.

Pits open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 446 0 2 67r Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 432 14 3 x7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 416 30 4 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 404 42 5 z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 394 52 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 314 132 7 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 314 132 8 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 222 224 9 44J Jeremy Madsen Pawnee IL 176 270 10 14 Wes Biesenthal Athens IL 168 278



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 714 0 2 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 558 156 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 556 158 4 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 516 198 5 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 504 210 6 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 502 212 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 384 330 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 360 354 9 F15 Bob Sidener Springfield IL 354 360 10 12 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 302 412



BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 726 0 2 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 656 70 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 650 76 4 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 626 100 5 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 626 100 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 540 186 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 464 262 8 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 434 292 9 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 392 334 10 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 352 374



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 788 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 724 64 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 714 74 4 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 704 84 5 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 700 88 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 604 184 7 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 598 190 8 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 522 266 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 434 354 10 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 428 360



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 730 0 2 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 666 64 3 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 620 110 4 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 614 116 5 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 610 120 6 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 512 218 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 506 224 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 428 302 9 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 426 304 10 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 402 328



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 720 0 2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 668 52 3 324 Shelby Beiler Macon IL 640 80 4 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 578 142 5 187 Korey Bailey Stonington IL 486 234 6 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 454 266 7 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 390 330 8 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 372 348 9 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 354 366 10 9Z Zac Miller Lincoln IL 254 466



Micros By Bailey Chassis