O’Neil chalks up 18th USMTS win Wednesday at 81 Speedway

PARK CITY, Kan. (Sept. 8)—It was a good night for Jake O’Neil at the 81 Speedway Wednesday as the driver from Tucson, Ariz., collected his eighth main event victory of the 2021 campaign and padded his points lead in the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

It was a good night for the fans in attendance at the Park City, Kan., dirt oval—as well as those watching from afar on RacinDirt.com. They witnessed a stellar 40-lap main event with six lead changes among three drivers during the feature race of the inaugural USMTS Keeper of the Plains powered by T-Mobile.

Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner Jake Timm paced the first quarter4 of the race before hometown racer Tanner Mullens grabbed the spot for a couple of laps before handing the lead back to Timm, who led four circuits until Mullens regained control on lap 17.

Meanwhile, ninth-starting O’Neil entered the fray and wrestled the top spot away from Mullens with 24 laps in the books, but Mullens fought back again to steal the lead away from O’Neil on the 28th laps.

With less than five laps remaining, O’Neil took command again—and this time for good as he raced his way to a $5,000 payday and his 18th career USMTS triumph.

Mullens and Timm held on for second and third while four-time USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders finished fifth to keep his title hopes alive. Lucas Schott, Dustin Sorensen, Brooks Strength, Tyler Wolff, Darron Fuqua and Dillon McCowan rounded out the top 10.

O’Neil’s closest competitor for the USMTS points crown, Dereck Ramirez was forced to use a provisional starting spot to take the green flag in the feature. He rolled off 23rd on the gird and was the 11th driver to see the checkered flag.

Barring any rain-outs or other unforeseen circumstances, just nine points nights remain, and three of them take place over the next 72 hours beginning Thursday Sept. 9, at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, for another $5,000-to-win show.

The pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30 and hot laps begin at 7:30. Once hot laps are complete, racing will get underway following the National Anthem. USRA Limited Mods ($700 to win), Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks ($700 to win) and USRA Tuners ($200 to win) will also be in competition.

The weekend’s four-headed monster continues Friday at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La., and concludes Saturday with the series debut at Dylan Scott’s Revolution Park (The Rev) in Monroe, La. Both programs will award $10,000 to the main event winner.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Most main events will pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a minimum $5,000 top prize. And if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

Inaugural USMTS Keeper of the Plains powered by T-Mobile

81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (6) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (1) 369 Bart Taylor (R), Sheridan, Wyo.

6. (5) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

7. (8) 99T T.J. Tolan (R), Valley Center, Kan.

8. (2) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (3) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

8. (5) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (1) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

5. (8) 69 Cecil Dymond (R), Goddard, Kan.

6. (7) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

7. (5) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

8. (6) 151 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

2. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (6) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

7. (7) 3J Jake Nightingale (R), Hutchinson, Kan.

8. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 69X Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (5) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

3. (6) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo.

4. (7) G3 Brendon Gemmill (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (8) 194 Scott Phillips (R), Salina, Kan.

6. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (1) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

8. (2) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (5) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

6. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (3) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

8. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

9. (10) 99T T.J. Tolan (R), Valley Center, Kan., BillsBuilt/ASI, $100.

10. (12) 3J Jake Nightingale (R), Hutchinson, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $125.

11. (11) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

12. (9) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn., DirtDueler/Baier’s, $125.

13. (13) 151 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan., MBCustoms/Bailey, $125.

DNS – 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/Mullins, $100.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

2. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (2) G3 Brendon Gemmill (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (11) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan.

6. (9) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla., LG2/Herring, $100.

7. (12) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $100.

8. (5) 194 Scott Phillips (R), Salina, Kan., $100.

9. (6) 369 Bart Taylor (R), Sheridan, Wyo., VanderBuilt/Tim’s, $125.

10. (13) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Cornett, $125.

11. (8) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

12. (4) 69 Cecil Dymond (R), Goddard, Kan., Hughes/Briley, $100.

13. (10) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

DNS – 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $100.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $5000.

2. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $3000.

3. (1) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 40, $2000.

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $1500.

5. (6) 69X Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $1000.

6. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $900.

7. (7) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $800.

8. (16) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40, $750.

9. (11) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 40, $700.

10. (12) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo., Rage/Yeoman, 40, $675.

11. (23) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $650.

12. (13) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 40, $625.

13. (17) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $600.

14. (19) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $575.

15. (15) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Lethal/Mullins, 40, $550.

16. (18) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 39, $540.

17. (24) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 39, $530.

18. (21) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, 39, $525.

19. (25) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 39, $520.

20. (8) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, 39, $515.

21. (22) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullens, 39, $510.

22. (14) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla., Mullens/ASI, 34, $505.

23. (20) G3 Brendon Gemmill (R), Wichita, Kan., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 23, $400.

24. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, 9, $500.

25. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 8, $500.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Timm 1-10, Mullens 11-12, Timm 13-16, Mullens 17-23, O’Neil 24-27, Mullens 28-34, O’Neil 35-40.

Total Laps Led: Mullens 16, Timm 14, O’Neil 10.

Margin of Victory: 0.318 second.

Time of Race: 14 minutes, 2.102 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Ramirez, Mari.

Emergency Provisional: Ahumada.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 9th, finished 1st).

Entries: 40.

Next Race: Thursday, Sept. 9, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: O’Neil 2238, Ramirez 2193, Sanders 2170, Mullens 2095, Schott 1990, Wolff 1937, Sorensen 1912, Ebert 1828, Hughes 1815, T. Phillips 1783.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 1368, Good 1094, Givens 1044, Jesse Glenz 877, Lucas Lee 713.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 214, Hughes 195, LG2 191, Mullens 156, Lethal 147.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 215, Hatfield 162, Stoen 149, Mullens 134, Mullins 116.

