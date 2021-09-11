Crews Clicks Off Win No. Four with POWRi Midgets

Jacksonville, IL. (09/10/2021) Brent Crews, the 13 year old behind the wheel of the CBIndustries No. 86 found himself in victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway to click off win number four on the 2021 season. Crews carries great momentum into Saturday night’s show at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL.

Starting on the outside pole for the 30-lap feature event, Crews fended for the top spot from the pole sitter, Shelby Boise. He then went on and overcame late race cautions, as well as the trick Jacksonville Speedway to earn another win.

At the drop of the green flag, Crews immediately charged into command while the rest of the field settled into place. Crews was one of the only cars to elect to go to the top side on the tricky track, while most cars followed in on the bottom for the first few laps. While he stretched his lead, Jake Neuman and Bryant Wiedeman battled for the second position but Neuman prevailed.

After a few late race cautions and the lapped cars getting put to the rear of the field, the leaders settled down and got into positions. Brent Crews led the field to the checkered along with Jake Neuman in second, Karter Sarff in third, Kaylee Bryson in fourth, and Daniel Adler rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday September 11th at Spoon River Speedway in Caton, IL.

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 3B-Shelby Boise

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 21-Emilio Hoover

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 3B-Shelby Boise

TRD Hard Charger:5-Gavan Boschele

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 86-Brent Crews

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews 2. 3N-Jake Neuman 3. 21K-Karter Sarff 4. 71-Kaylee Bryson 5. 50-Daniel Adler 6. 49-Joe B Miller 7. 5-Gavan Boschele 8. 72-Sam Johnson 9. 67K-Cade Lewis 10. 56-Mitchell Davis 11. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 12. 103-Broc Hunnell 13. 08-Zach Daum 14. 1K-Brayton Lynch 15. 81-Rylan Gray 16. 16C-David Camfield 17. 38-Chett Gehrke 18. 60E-Mark Billings 19. 23-Patrick Ryan 20. 3B-Shelby Boise 21. 93C-Korey Weyant 22. 51-Jake Griffin 23. 21-Emilio Hoover 24. 17C-Devin Camfield 25. 10C-Dalton Camfield

