Fairbury Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Event Moved to Monday, Sept. 13

AUSTIN, Texas (September 10, 2021) — The upcoming CastrolFloRacing Night in America event at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway has been moved up a day to Monday, September 13.

The second annual One For the Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors was originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, but a high percentage of rain has led track and series officials to move the event up a day to Monday, September 13.

“After talking with Fairbury Speedway promoter, Matt Curl we made the decision to move our Castrol FloRacing Night in America event up a day to beat Mother Nature. Some forecast models are currently showing rain amounts possibly exceeding one inch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday,” commented series general manager Ben Shelton. “We’ve battled weather on almost every event this year, so I guess you could say we’ve become veterans of adjusting on the fly. There’s a ton of fan and driver interest in Fairbury’s One For the Road, so we are making this change to make sure we get to run the event.

“Thanks so much to the Fairbury Speedway staff and all of the fans, racers, and sponsors for their understanding and support.”

The night’s program is highlighted by a $15,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start, 50-lap finale at the ¼-mile bullring. The total feature payout exceeds $50,000.

In 2020 the inaugural One for the Road saw a star-studded field of 44 Super Late Models putting on a show at Fairbury Speedway. Kyle Strickler set the tone early in the night by recording a new track record in qualifying with a 12.143-second lap, while Brandon Sheppard won a thrilling feature to pocket the $15,000 top prize.

Many of the same drivers are expected to return to #FALS for the second edition on Monday, September 13. The night’s program will also include a $2,000-to-win program for the DIRTcar Modifieds.

Heading into the event Jonathan Davenport sits atop the latest series standings after four events with 327 markers. Mike Marlar, Kyle Larson, Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Tanner English, Tyler Erb, Ryan King, Hudson O’Neal, and Boom Briggs rounded out the current Top 10.

A driver’s seven best finishes count toward the inaugural miniseries championship with $20,000 going to the champion and over $62,000 in prize money earmarked for the Top 10 in the final standings.

The traveling tour regulars will face a formidable challenge from the stellar local contingent, including 2021 Track Champion Mike Spatola and a host of other talented contenders.

With four events in the books in 2021, there have been four different winners. Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Kyle Larson, and Bobby Pierce have all made trips to Victory Lane.

On Monday, September 13 the pit gate opens at 1:00pm CST and the grandstand gate opens at 2:00pm with the driver’s meeting at 5:45pm. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:00pm with racing action to follow.

Grandstand admission is $30 with children (ages 12-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $40 with children (ages 12-and-under) $15.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is a Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with the added option of a LM30 or LM40 on the right rear. Complete rules can be found at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

Second Annual One For The Road presented by I-Beams Payout

1)$15000 2)$6500 3)$3500 4)$3000 5)$2500 6)$2000 7)$1750 8)$1500 9)$1250 10)$1200 11)$1150 12)$1100 13)$1050 14-22)$1000

Entry Fee – $100

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com .

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America runs from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

