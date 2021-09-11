Littleton Earns First Career POWRi Micro Win at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, IL. (09/10/2021) Trevin Littleton of Jacksonville, IL. dominated at his hometown track, Jacksonville Speedway to capture his first career Lucas Oil POWRi Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool. Littleton started his night off strong by accumulating the most passing points to earn himself the pole position for the 20-lap main event.

On the opening lap, Littleton took command of the race on the top side while Bradley Fezard and Lane Warner battled for second. The leader continued to stretch the lead over the field by two seconds during the green flag run, just as the caution flag waived. Jacob Tipton and John Barnard found themselves tangled up in turn 3&4.

As the field came back to green, Littleton, still the leader, ran the top side while the field behind him went to the bottom. Trevin Littleton overcame a late race caution and found himself victorious at Jacksonville Speedway. Tyler Kuykendall finished in second, Bradley Fezard in third, Riley Goodno in fourth and Spike Harvey rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be back in action October 14th at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

Micros

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 122-Lane Warner

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 55S-Daryn Stark

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 938-Bradley Frzard

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 44T-Trevin Littleton

Lucas Oil Hard Charger: 40S-Shain Kaiser

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 44T-Trevin Littleton

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 44T-Trevin Littleton 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 3. 938-Bradley Frzard 4. 11-Riley Goodno 5. 55H-Spike Harvey 6. 55S-Daryn Stark 7. 14-Kurt Westerfield 8. 40S-Shain Kaiser 9. 122-Lane Warner 10. 21A-Aarik Andruskevitch 11. 8W-Breanna Wirth 12. 27-Kyle Barker 13. 3-Johnny Huddleston 14. 17-Reece Saldana 15. A1-Aarin Squires 16. 41K-Karter Lane 17. 66-Kevin Powell 18. 00X-Bryce Fair 19. 10-Jacob Tipton 20. B8-John Barnard 21. 21-Aaron Andruskevitch 22. 97-Scotty Milan

