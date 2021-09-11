Phillips find his groove in 9th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash

VIVIAN, La. (Sept. 10)—Shaking off back-to-back bad nights where his performance was hampered by mechanical failures, Terry Phillips roared back into victory lane Friday night at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway for the 9th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash presented by S&S Fishing & Rental.

The $10,000 triumph was the third of the 2021 season for Phillips and the 36th of his career with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s. It was his first at Gene Boyter’s popular red clay oval in Vivian, La.

The veteran from Springfield, Mo., began the feature race from the front row for the third straight event Friday, but broken parts put him near the end of the finishing order Wednesday and Thursday before he wired the field from start to finish Friday.

Tanner Mullens kept the pressure on Phillips through the race but fell short in his bid to take home the winner’s trophy.

Rodney Sanders, Dereck Ramirez and Jake Timm finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, while Zack VanderBeek, Cade Dillard, Dustin Sorensen, Brooks Strength and Manuel Williams Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Saturday in The Park: The weekend’s four-headed monster concludes Saturday with the series debut at Dylan Scott’s Revolution Park (The Rev) in Monroe, La. Also running will be Crate Late Models, Limited Modifieds ($1,500 to win), Factory Stocks and Pro-Mods.

The pits are slated to open at 2 p.m. and grandstand gates swing open at 4. Hot laps and qualifying get going at 6 with the first green flag to be unfurled at 6:30.

After bringing in 300 truckloads carrying 1,500 tons of dirt in just four days last year, Dylan Scott’s facility was given new life as a state-of-the-art dirt track after struggling to find success as an asphalt racetrack since its construction in 2008.

The 30-year-old country music sensation/racetrack promoter, Scott operates the 3/8-mile oval from near his hometown of Bastrop and welcomes the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s for the first time.

The Rev is a 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval located off I-20 east to exit 120, then 0.6 mile south on Garrett Rd., then 2.4 miles east to Frontage Rd., then east. The physical address is 8850 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202. For more information call 381-245-7665 or visit the track’s Facebook page.

If you can’t be there in person, catch all the action from every USMTS event live at RacinDirt.TV.

Taking dirt to a new level: The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s currently features 34 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for the 2021 campaign.

Most main events pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a $5,000 top prize or more. And if that weren’t enough, more than $200,000 is committed to the top 10 finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS national champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

9th Annual Cajun Clash presented by S&S Fishing & Rental

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (1) 22 Gregory Muirhead (R), Mabank, Texas.

4. (3) 86 Kyle Beard, Trumann, Ark.

5. (6) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

6. (5) 56 Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas.

7. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas.

9. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (10) 21 Kevin Peters (R), Hallsville, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

6. (7) 24W Mason Williams (R), Fouke, Ark.

7. (6) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas.

8. (8) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (1) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

3. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (5) 718 Tommy Cannon (R), Denham Springs, La.

7. (7) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

8. (9) 44 Austin Carter (R), Alvarado, Texas.

9. (8) 38T T.J. Tolleson (R), Bevins, Texas.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (9) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas.

4. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (6) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

7. (7) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

8. (8) 2S Steven Gaddis (R), Henderson, Texas.

9. (5) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

5. (1) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (8) 369 Bart Taylor (R), Sheridan, Wyo.

8. (9) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (5) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

5. (3) 86 Kyle Beard, Trumann, Ark.

6. (7) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

7. (17) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

8. (9) 718 Tommy Cannon (R), Denham Springs, La., $125.

9. (2) 22 Gregory Muirhead (R), Mabank, Texas, Hughes/Muirhead, $00.

10. (12) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $125.

11. (11) 6* Dillon Pike, Waxahachie, Texas, Hughes/Wells, $125.

12. (15) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Cornett, $125.

13. (13) 44 Austin Carter (R), Alvarado, Texas, $100.

14. (6) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, GRT/Stoen, $125.

15. (14) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullens , $125.

16. (10) 369 Bart Taylor (R), Sheridan, Wyo., VanderBuilt/Tim’s, $125.

17. (16) 38T T.J. Tolleson (R), Bevins, Texas, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (8) 56 Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas, MBCustoms/Durham, $125.

7. (10) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

8. (16) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

9. (9) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn., DirtDueler/Baier’s, $125.

10. (13) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, $125.

11. (11) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $125.

12. (15) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas, MBCustoms/Craft, $125.

13. (4) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

14. (14) 2S Steven Gaddis (R), Henderson, Texas, $125.

15. (12) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, $125.

16. (7) 24W Mason Williams (R), Fouke, Ark., $125.

17. (17) 21 Kevin Peters (R), Hallsville, Texas, $125.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $10,000.

2. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $5000.

3. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $3000.

4. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $2000.

5. (9) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 40, $1700.

6. (10) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $1500.

7. (15) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $1300.

8. (14) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $1000.

9. (8) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $900.

10. (11) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark., 40, $850.

11. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $800.

12. (12) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Mullins, 40, $775.

13. (16) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $750.

14. (20) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Lethal/Mullins, 40, $740.

15. (22) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40, $735.

16. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $730.

17. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $725.

18. (23) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 39, $720.

19. (19) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 39, $715.

20. (24) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, 39, $710.

21. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 39, $705.

22. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Hill, 17, $700.

23. (18) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 16, $700.

24. (21) 86 Kyle Beard, Trumann, Ark., GRT/Ellis, 6, $500.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Phillips 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Phillips 40.

Margin of Victory: 0.685 second.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 9.997 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ebert, Myers.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Dillard (started 15th, finished 7th).

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 11, Revolution Park, Monroe, La.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Ramirez 2313, O’Neil 2274, Sanders 2226, Mullens 2179, Schott 2063, Wolff 2018, Sorensen 1975, Ebert 1894, Phillips 1887, Hughes 1885.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 1368, Good 1094, Givens 1044, Jesse Glenz 877, Lucas Lee 713.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 231, Hughes 212, LG2 200, Mullens 173, Lethal 158.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 232, Hatfield 171, Stoen 162, Mullens 149, Mullins 124.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – K. Gaddis.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ramirez.

BigDeal Car Care – Phillips, Ahumada.

Bryke Racing – Wolff.

BSB Manufacturing – Ahumada.

Champ Pans – Timm.

Deatherage Opticians – Davis.

Edelbrock – Sanders.

Eibach – Ebert.

Fast Shafts – Ramirez.

FK Rod Ends – Dillard.

Hooker Harness – J. Gallardo.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Good.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Ebert.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – M. Smith.

Keyser Manufacturing – Manuel Williams Jr.

KS Engineering – Hughes.

KSE Racing Products – Strength.

Maxima Racing Oils – Phillips.

Penske Racing Shocks – Schott.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Mullens.

QA1 – Timm.

Race Ranch – crewchief.

RacerWebsite.com – Henigan.

Simpson Performance Products – Phillips.

Summit Racing Equipment – Duvall, Ebert, S. Gaddis, Good.

Super Clean – Phillips.

Swift Springs – Phillips, Manuel Williams Jr.

Sybesma Graphics – Phillips.

Tire Demon – Tolleson.

VP Racing Fuels – Phillips.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Henigan.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Dillard.