IMCA Super Nationals Results – 9/11/21

BOONE, Iowa (Sept. 11) – Young drivers made their mark with first-time championships on the final night of a record setting IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s Saturday at Boone Speedway.

A record 909 cars competed at the 39th annual event, which included with a touching remembrance of the lives lost and the lives impacted by the terrorist attacks 20 years ago to the day. Another record was set by the entries from 27 states and Canada.

Cody Laney led all 40 laps of the $7,000 to win IMCA Modified main event in front of a very full grandstand as drivers with West Coast roots took home three of the top four spots. Tim Ward was second, Justin O’Brien third and Zane DeVilbiss fourth.

“This is the biggest win there is. I got to see Ethan (Dotson) do it a couple years ago. For me to do it is incredible,” said Laney, 26. “We were off in qualifying (for the race of champions) but when we hot lapped tonight I knew we were back to where we were supposed to be.”

Dallon Murty became the youngest driver to win a Stock Car title at Super Nationals, as the 16-year-old BGM High School junior outran California speedster Dylan Thornton and a couple hotshoes from closer to home in Devin Smith and Derek Green for the $5,000 payday.

“I’m speechless,” Murty admitted, after an emotional post-race hug from his father Damon, the 2018 Stock Car champion. “This win means so much to me, to my entire family.”

Austen Becerra, the most veteran of the championship group at 27, took charge following a lap 10 restart and led the last 20 laps in winning the Northern SportMod main and $3,000. The pole position was left empty for Ryan Gillmore, who did not start the race after the death overnight of his father.

“I’ve been coming here, first to watch, since 2008. To be able to win this race is unreal,” Becerra said.

Brayton Carter, Dylan VanWyk and Alec Fett completed the top four.

And 17-year-old Mike Smith continued his family’s Super Nationals legacy, leading the last 10 circuits in the Hobby Stock feature.

“I looked ahead of me and knew it was time to go,” the South Central Calhoun High School driver said after taking his foes to class in the $2,000 to win event.

Jeff Ware, 2020 champion Nathan Ballard and 2019 champ Dylan Nelson completed the top four.

Todd Shute was the Harris Auto Racing Race of Champions for Modifieds winner and Kelly Shryock repeated in the Sunoco Race Fuels Race of Champions for Stock Cars. Tony Olson topped the BSB Manufacturing Race of Champions for SportMods and Zach Olmstead won the Stephenville Starter Race of Champions for Hobby Stocks.

First-time Super Nationals champions crowned earlier in the week were Dillon Raffurty in the STARS Mod Lites, Justin Kay in the Late Models and Mitch Bielenberg in the Sport Compacts.

199 entries IMCA MODIFIED Last Chance A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11X-Tom Berry Jr[3]; 2. 99-Jesse Sobbing[2]; 3. 24K-Keaton Atkinson[8]; 4. 08-Dakota Sproul[6]; 5. 32-DJ Shannon[10]; 6. 10-Jeremy Mills[4]; 7. 1Z-Eric Barnes[1]; 8. 007-Zach Nitsch[9]; 9. 00K-Trey Kline[12]; 10. 02JR-Chris Mills[11]; 11. 49K-Cody Knecht[7]; 12. 12D-Trevor Drake[15]; 13. 96J-Johnny Saathoff[13]; 14. 25P-Mike Petersilie[5]; 15. 77M-RJ Merchant[14] Last Chance A Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2H-Bobby Hogge IV[5]; 2. 57V-Mike Van Genderen[2]; 3. B1-Jeff Larson[15]; 4. 15M-Shane DeMey[9]; 5. 19-Jimmy Gustin[14]; 6. 8C-Chase Rudolf[3]; 7. 7N-Jay Noteboom[1]; 8. 66P-Paul Stone[11]; 9. 12-Chad Porter[8]; 10. 4-Ryan Maitland[12]; 11. 223-Jake Pike[10]; 12. 87W-John Webb[4]; 13. 711-Larry Adams[13]; 14. 1B-Tim Balding[7]; 15. (DNF) V13-Grey Ferrando[6] Last Chance A Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 48K-Kollin Hibdon[3]; 2. 24-Corey Lagroon[1]; 3. 17-Cory Sauerman[8]; 4. 7-Clay Money[5]; 5. 5-Todd Shute[9]; 6. 12E-Doug Smith[2]; 7. 83G-Josh Gilman[6]; 8. C8-Timothy Culp[14]; 9. S-Collen Winebarger[4]; 10. 127-Drew Janssen[15]; 11. 20W-AJ Ward[10]; 12. 4J-Jordy Nelson[13]; 13. 10K-Ronn Lauritzen[7]; 14. 38M-Michael Thing[12]; 15. B4-Jared Baird[11] Last Chance Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Jeremy Mills[2]; 2. 24K-Keaton Atkinson[3]; 3. 02JR-Chris Mills[4]; 4. 88-Josh Long[5]; 5. 04-Aaron Raby[6]; 6. 21W-Wade Cross[8]; 7. 11W-Tim Watts[7]; 8. 25C-Cody Thompson[1]; 9. 4T-Tony Hilgenberg[11]; 10. 0K-Kyle Welch[12]; 11. (DNF) 22-Justin Voeltz[9]; 12. (DNF) 164-Brandon Leeman[10] Last Chance Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7N-Jay Noteboom[1]; 2. 15M-Shane DeMey[2]; 3. 66P-Paul Stone[5]; 4. 23JR-Nick Roberts[3]; 5. 00AZ-TJ Wyman[7]; 6. 11K-Mark Griffin[8]; 7. 31P-Mitch Parmeley[11]; 8. 3Z-Randy Havlik[6]; 9. 92P-John Parmeley[4]; 10. 5J-Aaron Benjamin[12]; 11. (DNF) 28-John Burrow[9]; 12. (DNF) 27EH-Lawrence O’Connor[10] Last Chance Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Clay Money[2]; 2. 83G-Josh Gilman[4]; 3. 4J-Jordy Nelson[6]; 4. 5M-Matthew Meinecke[1]; 5. 21J-Jared Siefert[3]; 6. 45-Ryan Roath[8]; 7. 19X-Josh Munsen[10]; 8. 68-Richard McNeal[12]; 9. 10V-Gary Vandermark[5]; 10. 26D-Travis Diercks[11]; 11. (DNF) 7R-Ethan Robey[9]; 12. (DNF) 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[7] Last Chance Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1Z-Eric Barnes[2]; 2. 007-Zach Nitsch[4]; 3. 77M-RJ Merchant[5]; 4. 98-Jason Snyder[8]; 5. 72-Mike Lineberry[6]; 6. 53GT-Tyler Sutton[9]; 7. 2-Nick Meyer[1]; 8. 71-Dennis LaVeine[12]; 9. 19P-Andy Papp[10]; 10. (DNF) 87N-Joel Bushore[3]; 11. (DNF) 2B-Robert Moore[11]; 12. (DNS) 7S-Todd Stinehart Last Chance Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 57V-Mike Van Genderen[1]; 2. V13-Grey Ferrando[3]; 3. 19-Jimmy Gustin[2]; 4. 26J-Joel Rust[6]; 5. 8X-Scott Olson[5]; 6. 25-Ricky Stephan[4]; 7. 78X-Brody Bowser[7]; 8. 7B-Curtis Barnes[8]; 9. 14-Shane Ebaugh[11]; 10. 75H-Garry Hall[12]; 11. (DNF) 36-John Campos[10]; 12. (DNF) 187-Gavin Hunyady[9] Last Chance Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 24-Corey Lagroon[2]; 2. 10K-Ronn Lauritzen[1]; 3. B4-Jared Baird[4]; 4. 20-Chad Ten Napel[9]; 5. 24A-Robert Avery[7]; 6. 76-Brad Smith[11]; 7. 0P-Hunter Parsons[6]; 8. 46-Joe Mullins[8]; 9. (DNF) 75M-Justin Medler[3]; 10. (DNF) 55-Larry Hall[12]; 11. (DNS) 11-Trent Loverude; 12. (DNS) 73-Dan Ratajczak Last Chance Heat 7 (10 Laps): 1. 25P-Mike Petersilie[2]; 2. 32-DJ Shannon[1]; 3. 12D-Trevor Drake[4]; 4. 24T-Terry Hurt[3]; 5. 531-Jeff Taylor[6]; 6. 5C-Chris Carter[7]; 7. 101S-Andrew Smith[8]; 8. 47-Darin Roepke[10]; 9. 24R-Regan Tafoya[12]; 10. 5G-Gat Leytham[5]; 11. (DNF) 21-David Brown[11]; 12. (DNS) 9-Leon Wilson Last Chance Heat 8 (10 Laps): 1. 8C-Chase Rudolf[2]; 2. 223-Jake Pike[1]; 3. B1-Jeff Larson[3]; 4. 1X-Chris Abelson[6]; 5. 50-Matt Guillaume[4]; 6. 88P-Carl Berendsen[7]; 7. 42-Beau Collins[11]; 8. 8-Jerry Hunt[10]; 9. 22MM-Steve McDowell[12]; 10. (DNF) 87-Ryan Williams[8]; 11. (DNF) CR6-Austin Carnley[9]; 12. (DNS) 26S-Steven Glenn Last Chance Heat 9 (10 Laps): 1. S-Collen Winebarger[2]; 2. 5-Todd Shute[1]; 3. 38M-Michael Thing[3]; 4. 3S-Jesse Skalicky[6]; 5. 19M-Dan Menk[8]; 6. 28H-Darrell Hughes II[12]; 7. 80P-John Pierce[9]; 8. 22G-Paul Guglielmoni[5]; 9. 121-Jonathon Mawhinney[11]; 10. 15J-Jeremy Richey[7]; 11. (DNF) 03-Andy Tiernan[4]; 12. (DNF) M80-Jim Mathieson[10] Last Chance Heat 10 (10 Laps): 1. 11X-Tom Berry Jr[1]; 2. 49K-Cody Knecht[2]; 3. 96J-Johnny Saathoff[6]; 4. 2A-Chance Allen[3]; 5. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr[7]; 6. 56-Jamie Pfeiffer[4]; 7. 11E-Bobby Egeland[8]; 8. 3-Nick Frey[11]; 9. (DNF) C5-Chris Palsrok[9]; 10. (DNF) 1000-Jimmy Reeves[5]; 11. (DNF) 21TN-Josh Blumer[12]; 12. (DNS) 01T-Ed Thomas Last Chance Heat 11 (10 Laps): 1. 2H-Bobby Hogge IV[1]; 2. 1B-Tim Balding[3]; 3. 4-Ryan Maitland[4]; 4. 777-Steven Bowers Jr[2]; 5. 7G-James Goodson[6]; 6. 110-Tyrone Yazzie[5]; 7. 96-Jaxon Saathoff[7]; 8. 78-Albert Wolfgram[10]; 9. 26A-Paris Archie[11]; 10. 01W-Jacob Wolsleben[8]; 11. (DNS) Z3-Mike Albertsen Last Chance Heat 12 (10 Laps): 1. 48K-Kollin Hibdon[1]; 2. 17-Cory Sauerman[2]; 3. 127-Drew Janssen[3]; 4. 92-Jeff Stephens[4]; 5. 43-Milo Veloz[7]; 6. 24G-Gregory Gretz[6]; 7. 75-Clint Wendel[8]; 8. 78C-Brian Cross[9]; 9. 13D-Timothy DeGroft Jr[10]; 10. 7A-Steve Askew[11]; 11. (DNS) 60IV-Anthony Roth Last Chance Heat 13 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Jesse Sobbing[2]; 2. 08-Dakota Sproul[1]; 3. 00K-Trey Kline[4]; 4. 38-Mitchell Hunt[6]; 5. 48-Bob Moore[3]; 6. 28R-Russ Dickerson[7]; 7. 428-Tyson Keeney[5]; 8. 29-Chris Simmel[9]; 9. 57B-Dennis Betzer[8]; 10. B24-Owen Barnhill[11]; 11. 776K-Ken Zeigler[10] Last Chance Heat 14 (10 Laps): 1. 87W-John Webb[1]; 2. 12-Chad Porter[4]; 3. 711-Larry Adams[5]; 4. 27-Matt Szecsodi[10]; 5. 42C-Paul Culp[11]; 6. 30-Josh Ruby[9]; 7. 43S-Scott Simatovich[7]; 8. 69X-Jon Snyder[2]; 9. 44K-Kelsie Foley[6]; 10. 23-Jim Thies[3]; 11. (DNF) 12R-Bret Ramsey[8] Last Chance Heat 15 (10 Laps): 1. 12E-Doug Smith[1]; 2. 20W-AJ Ward[2]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[3]; 4. 8R-Jesse Richter[4]; 5. 60-William Gould[6]; 6. 44X-Jason Schneiders[5]; 7. 13H-Travis Hatcher[7]; 8. 570-Johnny DeYoung[10]; 9. 95-Ashley Schaaf[8]; 10. (DNF) 54-Jeff Sampson[11]; 11. (DNS) 10D-Chris Derenne Modified Dance (40 Laps): 1. 5L-Cody Laney[1]; 2. 4TW-Tim Ward[5]; 3. 12J-Justin O’Brien[11]; 4. 18Z-Zane DeVilbiss[12]; 5. 13-Jerry Flippo[16]; 6. 19G-Richie Gustin[23]; 7. 82-Jake McBirnie[4]; 8. 0L-Lucas Lamberies[22]; 9. 05-Paul Nagle[21]; 10. 21T-JD Auringer[17]; 11. 2H-Bobby Hogge IV[26]; 12. 99-Jesse Sobbing[28]; 13. 48K-Kollin Hibdon[27]; 14. 71C-Troy Cordes[13]; 15. 12JJ-Jeff Reay[8]; 16. 02-Jacob Dahle[19]; 17. 3X-Kelly Shryock[10]; 18. 10RM-Ryan McDaniel[15]; 19. 24-Corey Lagroon[30]; 20. 222-Dallon Murty[9]; 21. 17-Cory Sauerman[33]; 22. 00-Cory Sample[14]; 23. (DNF) 77-Jeff Aikey[2]; 24. (DNF) 07X-Troy Morris III[20]; 25. (DNF) 38T-Dylan Thornton[7]; 26. (DNF) 24K-Keaton Atkinson[31]; 27. (DNF) 21R-Riley Simmons[3]; 28. (DNF) B1-Jeff Larson[32]; 29. (DNF) 174-Ethan Dotson[6]; 30. (DNF) 21K-Kyle Brown[18]; 31. (DNF) 57V-Mike Van Genderen[29]; 32. (DNF) 111-Ethan Braaksma[24]; 33. (DNF) 11X-Tom Berry Jr[25]

72 entries IMCA STOCK CAR Last Chance A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-David Smith[1]; 2. 92X-Buck Schafroth[4]; 3. 17X-Justin Luinenburg[8]; 4. 71-David Brandies[2]; 5. 38C-Kellie Drury[3]; 6. CX4-Chris Palsrok[5]; 7. 20N-Justin Nehring[6]; 8. 45-Michael Dancer[12]; 9. 1400-Chad Palmer[18]; 10. 19JR-Reid Keller[14]; 11. 73-Troy Swearingen[21]; 12. 04-Don Vis[23]; 13. E7-Doug Lockwood[24]; 14. (DNF) 20L-Dusty Loberger[10]; 15. (DNF) 84-Benji Legg[17]; 16. (DNF) $-Cody Center[13]; 17. (DNF) 25X-Troy Burkhart[20]; 18. (DNF) 21C-Chad Clancy[22]; 19. (DNF) 64-Clint Forstner[9]; 20. (DNF) 21K-Kyle Brown[19]; 21. (DNF) 42-Todd Decker[15]; 22. (DNF) 10-Mike Stapleton[7]; 23. (DNS) 88-Mike Coel; 24. (DNS) 59-Chad Hertel Last Chance A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 05JR-John Oliver Jr[8]; 2. 93-Michael Jaennette[1]; 3. 10MR-Mitch Meier[3]; 4. 509-Logan Leary[20]; 5. 26J-Justin Addison[2]; 6. 46-JJ Baumli[7]; 7. 28-Joel Rust[4]; 8. 92B-Brian Blessington[24]; 9. 5A-Tyler Pickett[6]; 10. 83-Jared Siefert[14]; 11. 14D-Derrick Agee[19]; 12. 20XX-Chad Louk[16]; 13. 2K-Kyle Everts[15]; 14. 14C-Leah Wroten[23]; 15. 12T-Tanner Pettitt[9]; 16. 36-Brett Woznicki[5]; 17. (DNF) 10A-Austin Brauner[10]; 18. (DNF) 00X-Ryan Bjerkeset[13]; 19. (DNF) 43-Aaron Cain[17]; 20. (DNF) 99L-Curt Lund[12]; 21. (DNF) 7I-Andrew Inman[11]; 22. (DNF) 51W-Barrett Wagoner[22]; 23. (DNF) 01C-Charles Hedges Jr[18]; 24. (DNS) 25D-Bob Daniels Stock Car Dance (30 Laps): 1. 199X-Dallon Murty[4]; 2. 38T-Dylan Thornton[5]; 3. 81-Devin Smith[1]; 4. 32-Derek Green[3]; 5. 01-Troy Jerovetz[10]; 6. 93-Michael Jaennette[28]; 7. 7M-Zachary Madrid[6]; 8. 8-David Smith[25]; 9. 17X-Justin Luinenburg[29]; 10. 00-Johnny Spaw[12]; 11. 50B-Brock Badger[22]; 12. C6-Chanse Hollatz[24]; 13. 19J-Jay Schmidt[18]; 14. 05JR-John Oliver Jr[26]; 15. 92X-Buck Schafroth[27]; 16. 10MR-Mitch Meier[30]; 17. 3-Mike Albertsen[23]; 18. 69JR-Johnathon Logue[21]; 19. 250-Tathan Burkhart[15]; 20. 99X-Jeremy Christians[9]; 21. (DNF) 18Z-Zane DeVilbiss[13]; 22. (DNF) 1M-Jake McBirnie[7]; 23. (DNF) 99D-Damon Murty[17]; 24. (DNF) 3X-Kelly Shryock[19]; 25. (DNF) 7L-Jeffrey Larson[14]; 26. (DNF) 33VH-Dusty Van Horn[16]; 27. (DNF) 35-Donavon Smith[20]; 28. (DNF) 25-Trent Nolan[8]; 29. (DNF) 33C-Brandon Czarapata[11]; 30. (DNF) 11X-Tom Berry Jr[2]

30 entries IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD SportMod Dance (30 Laps): 1. 22-Austen Becerra[4]; 2. 01-Brayton Carter[3]; 3. 117-Dylan VanWyk[7]; 4. 08-Alec Fett[17]; 5. 11-Izac Mallicoat[12]; 6. 14X-Austin Schrage[25]; 7. 14AZ-Chase Alves[27]; 8. 5T-Tyler Nerud[5]; 9. 9E-Eric Elliott[9]; 10. 5I-Tyler Inman[13]; 11. 15P-Andrew Pearce[11]; 12. 7H-Lee Horky[21]; 13. 93-Hunter Longnecker[23]; 14. 49-Nate Whitehurst[15]; 15. 16K-Kaylin Lopez[30]; 16. 151-Tyler Bannister[22]; 17. 21-Cameron Meyer[19]; 18. 112-Adam Birck[8]; 19. (DNF) 69JR-Johnathon Logue[26]; 20. (DNF) 75C-Bo Partain[20]; 21. (DNF) 24S-Jayden Schmidt[10]; 22. (DNF) 21H-Jim Horejsi[29]; 23. (DNF) 8W-Kenny Wyman Jr[28]; 24. (DNF) K3-Kyle Olson[6]; 25. (DNF) 1T-Robbie Thome[16]; 26. (DNF) 33JR-Jarett Franzen[18]; 27. (DNF) 00F-Colby Fett[14]; 28. (DNF) 92-Josh Most[2]; 29. (DNF) T23-Tony Olson[24]; 30. (DNS) 222-Ryan Gillmore

30 entries IMCA HOBBY STOCK Hobby Stock Dance (30 Laps): 1. 22-Mike Smith[7]; 2. 83-Jeff Ware[3]; 3. 29-Nathan Ballard[1]; 4. 13N-Dylan Nelson[2]; 5. 27-Malik Sampson[13]; 6. 1-Kaden Reynolds[4]; 7. 7B-Eric Stanton[23]; 8. 51V-Josh Vancannon[28]; 9. 11R-Braden Richards[8]; 10. 78-Matt Brown[5]; 11. 17-Luke Ramsey[11]; 12. 28C-Dillon Magnussen[17]; 13. 4-Jeremy Purdy[22]; 14. 4W-John Watson[25]; 15. 11B-Solomon Bennett[10]; 16. 04X-Sal Hernandez[15]; 17. 14J-Jacob Floyd[20]; 18. 16C-David Crimmins[18]; 19. T8-Brandon Nielsen[29]; 20. 122-Cory Stone[26]; 21. 49-James Johnson[19]; 22. (DNF) 99X-Josh Sidles[14]; 23. (DNF) 16X-Blake Luinenburg[9]; 24. (DNF) 45-Drew Barglof[16]; 25. (DNF) 12K-Eric Knutson[24]; 26. (DNF) 3K-Dan Strandberg[6]; 27. (DNF) 85-Joe Peterson[30]; 28. (DNF) 47W-Shaun Wirtz[27]; 29. (DNF) 4C-Curt Reed[21]; 30. (DNF) 77W-Cody Williams[12]

12 entries ROC – IMCA MODIFIED Race of Champions (12 Laps): 1. 5-Todd Shute[1]; 2. 77-Jeff Aikey[3]; 3. 11-Trent Loverude[4]; 4. 175-Ethan Dotson[6]; 5. 25-Ricky Stephan[8]; 6. 3Z-Randy Havlik[11]; 7. 02JR-Chris Mills[10]; 8. 21J-Jared Siefert[9]; 9. 38-Mitchell Hunt[12]; 10. 13-Jerry Flippo[7]; 11. (DNF) 83G-Josh Gilman[5]; 12. (DNF) 23JR-Nick Roberts[2]

12 entries ROC – IMCA STOCK CAR Race of Champions (12 Laps): 1. 3X-Kelly Shryock[4]; 2. 19J-Jay Schmidt[7]; 3. 7M-Zachary Madrid[6]; 4. 271-Randy Brands[8]; 5. 905-Tommy Fain[2]; 6. 99X-Jeremy Christians[5]; 7. 05JR-John Oliver Jr[10]; 8. 8-David Smith[9]; 9. 5A-Tyler Pickett[3]; 10. 21X-Devin Snellenberger[1]; 11. 94-Todd Gereau[11]; 12. (DNS) 30-Travis Barker

12 entries ROC – IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD Race of Champions (12 Laps): 1. T23-Tony Olson[5]; 2. 1T-Robbie Thome[1]; 3. 01-Brayton Carter[2]; 4. 11-Izac Mallicoat[3]; 5. 33JR-Jarett Franzen[8]; 6. 69JR-Johnathon Logue[7]; 7. 08-Alec Fett[6]; 8. 99B-Brady Bjella[11]; 9. 1JR-Ben Chapman[10]; 10. 21-Cameron Meyer[9]; 11. 96E-Clay Erickson[12]; 12. (DNF) 00F-Colby Fett[4]