Kay Defends “Drive For 5” Finale Title

by Brian Neal(Saturday, September 11, 2021) – The Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” finale for the IMCA Late Models, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1, took place on Saturday, September 11th at the Lee County Speedway in Iowa. This is the second year for this mini series to happen at the track, with defending race winner Justin Kay once again claiming the checkered flag in the 50 lap feature. Other winner’s on the night were Colton Fisher (Sprint Invaders), Tanner Klingele (SportMods), Jason Ash (Sport Compacts), and Tucker Richardson (Trucks).

The 25 lap Sprint Invaders feature was the first to take to the track, with Jonathan Cornell and Colton Fisher leading the field to green. Cornell grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Fisher and Tanner Gebhardt. Just as Cornell started to pull away from the field, the first caution of the race appeared on lap 5. Noah Samuel slowed to bring out the yellow. On the restart Cornell jumped back out front, with Fisher and Kaley Gharst close behind. Once again Cornell started to pull away from the field, when the second caution of the race slowed the action on lap 9. This time a cone was clipped onto the track to bring out the yellow. Cornell again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Fisher and Gharst following. The pace Cornell was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 15. And with five laps to go he came up on two lapped cars racing side-by-side. He would hesitate for a split second to determine what line to use to clear the lapped cars, and that hesitation was enough to allow Fisher to slide in front of him coming off turn 4 to grab the top spot. Fisher then held off a last lap challenge from Cornell to score his first career Sprint Invaders win. Gharst was 3rd, Paul Nienhiser finished 4th after starting in 8th, with Gebhardt rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 50 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” finale for the IMCA Late Models, with Justin Kay and Darin Duffy earning the front row. Kay would take advantage of his starting spot and jumped out into the lead on lap 1 over Duffy and Matt Ryan. While Kay paced the field out front, Duffy, Ryan and Tommy Elston, who started 5th, battled for the runner up spot. The action up front was slowed on lap 9, when Preston Stoecker spun in front of the field in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dave Eckrich, who was running 7th, slowed down the backstretch and collected Jeremy Pundt to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Kay jump back out front, with Elston overtaking Duffy for the second spot. Another lap was scored complete when the third caution of the race slowed the action. Stoecker would slow in turn 1 to bring out his second solo caution to end his night. On the restart Bryan Moreland and Jay Johnson collided in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart once again saw Kay grab the lead, with Duffy getting second back from Elston. One more lap was scored complete when the fifth caution appeared, this time Matt Strassheim spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Kay once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Elston and Duffy continuing their battle for the runner up spot. As the field battled for positions behind him, Kay started to pull away from the field. The next caution to slow the field was the halfway pit stop on lap 25. Driver’s were given ten minutes to change anything on their cars, except tires, to finish the last 25 laps.

Once the ten minute clock ran out, Kay grabbed the lead on the restart. And once again he started to pull away from the field, as Elston and Duffy continued to battle for second. The only thing to slow Kay down was the final caution of the race on lap 46. Gary Webb would make contact with the lapped car of Jill George and spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Kay jumped back out front and then went on to lead the final laps to score his second “Drive For 5” Finale win in a row. But for him it was only worth $2,000. Elston won the battle for 2nd, Duffy was 3rd, Andy Nezworski worked his way up from his 14th place starting spot to finish 4th, with Mark Burgtorf coming from 13th to finish 4th.

Roger Brockett and Tucker Richardson led the field to green in the 12 lap Truck feature. But just as the green flag was wave the caution light would come on, as Ryan Barton got into Matt Barton in turn 1 and spun him to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Richardson grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Ryan White and Matt Barton. While Richardson paced the field out front, Tim Wagner was working the top of the track to work his way forward from his sixth place starting spot. On lap 5 Wagner grabbed the runner up spot and then went to work on Richardson for the top spot. But Richardson was able to hold off all his challenges to claim his first win of the season at the track. White was 3rd, Matt Barton was 4th, with Don Wood rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 15 lap AVIS Car Rental Sport Compact feature, with Brandon Reu and Chandler Fullenkamp drawing the front row. But it was third place starter Jason Ash who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Reu and Jeffery DeLonjay. Then just after lap 1 was scored complete Fullenkamp would spin in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Ash jumped back out front, with DeLonjay edging Reu for the runner up spot. Both DeLonjay and Reu tried to work under Ash over the next 4 laps, when DeLonjay clipped the inside tires in turn 4 on lap 6 and threw them onto the racing surface to bring out the yellow. Ash once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with tenth place starter Barry Taft edging Reu out for second. Taft, who was working the middle of the track, pulled up beside Ash for the lead on lap 11. Then on the final lap Reu decided to try the topside to grab the win away from Ash. But Ash was able to hold him off to pick up the win. Taft settled for 3rd, Caleb Giese finished 4th, with Cristian Grady coming home in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMods, with AJ Tournear and Jadin Fuller leading the field to green. Tournear used his starting spot to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Logan Cumby and Fuller. The action was slowed on lap 2, as Rob Wilsey got up onto the guardrail in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Fuller got sideways off turn 4 and collected Quinton Shelton to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Tournear edge out Tanner Klingele, who started 6th, to keep the top spot. The final caution of the race appeared on lap 6, as Wilsey spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Tournear once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Cumby edging out Klingele for second. While Tournear was working the top of the track, Klingele would diamond off the corners to try and get the lead. But Tournear was able to hold him off each lap, that was until lap 13. When Klingele finally got the drive off turn 4 to grab the top spot. Klingele then went on to win his third win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Tournear was 2nd, Cumby was 3rd, Barry Taft charged from 16th to finish 4th, with Reed Wolfmeyer coming from 9th to finish 5th.

Coming up next at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa is the Harvest Hustle on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, being presented by Casey’s. More information about this two day event will be released in the near future. So stay tuned to our Facebook page and website for that information.



OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” Finale

Sprint Invaders

A-Feature: 1. 11-Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 2. 26-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO; 3. 78-Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL; 4. 50-Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL; 5. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 6. 2-Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO; 7. 14-Randy Martin, California, MO; 8. 35-Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA; 9. 22S-Slater Helt, Harrisonville, MO; 10. 99-Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO; 11. 21-Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO; 12. 2M-Matt Moro, Polk City, IA; 13. 51J-Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA; 14. 11T-Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 15. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA; 16. 9-Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 17. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL; 18. 8L-Tom Lenz, Marion, IA; 19. 13-Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 20. 41-Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA

B-Feature: (Top 4 to A) 1. 2M-Matt Moro; 2. 51J-Ryan Jamison; 3. 83-Kurt Mueller; 4. 9-Daniel Bergquist; 5. 24-Landon Simon, Indianapolis, IN; 6. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA; 7. 5M-Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA; 8. 42-Evan Jones, Monroe, IA; 9. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA (DNS)

Dash: 1. 78-Kaley Gharst; 2. 22S-Slater Helt; 3. 26-Jonathan Cornell; 4. 11-Colton Fisher; 5. 81-Tanner Gebhardt; 6. 13-Brayden Gaylord

Heat 1: 1. 13-Brayden Gaylord; 2. 22S-Slater Helt; 3. 11-Colton Fisher; 4. 2-Chase Porter; 5. 41-Noah Samuel; 6. 51J-Ryan Jamison; 7. 9-Daniel Bergquist; 8. 83-Kurt Mueller; 9. 29W-Wyatt Wilkerson



Heat 2: 1. 26-Jonathan Cornell; 2. 50-Paul Nienhiser; 3. 11T-Dugan Thye; 4. 35-Josh Higday; 5. 99-Miles Paulus; 6. 2M-Matt Moro; 7. 14-Randy Martin; 8. 24-Landon Simon



Heat 3: 1. 78-Kaley Gharst; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey; 3. 81-Tanner Gebhardt; 4. 8L-Tom Lenz; 5. 22-Ryan Leavitt; 6. 1A-John Anderson; 7. 42-Evan Jones; 8. 5M-Collin Moyle

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 15K-Justin Kay, Wheatland, IA; 2. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 3. 77-Darin Duffy, Urbana, IA; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA; 5. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 07X-Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 7. 84-Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 8. 58-Dave Eckrich, Oxford, IA; 9. 42-Fred Remley, Stockton, IA; 10. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 11. 40-Joe Callahan, Dubuque, IA; 12. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 13. 56W-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 14. 22-Jill George, Cedar Falls, IA; 15. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 16. 7B-Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun, IA; 17. 26-Preston Stoecker, Stratford, IA; 18. 16-Bryan Moreland, Durando, IA; 19. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 20. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 21. 15X-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 22. 25-Austin Townsend, Bloomfield, IA; 23. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL (DNS); 24. 20-Dustin Griffin, Camp Point, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: (Round 1) 1. 15K-Justin Kay; 2. 07-Ray Raker; 3. 16-Bryan Moreland; 4. 7B-Matt Strassheim; 5. 07X-Matt Ryan; 6. 74-Ron Boyse; 7. 15X-Jeremy Pundt; 8. 40-Joe Callahan

Heat 2: (Round 1) 1. 58-Dave Eckrich; 2. 77-Darin Duffy; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 4. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 5. 45-Tommy Elston; 6. 56W-Gary Webb; 7. 65-Chuck Hanna; 8. 7-Andy Nezworski

Heat 3: (Round 1) 1. 42-Fred Remley; 2. 84-Sam Halstead; 3. 93-Jay Johnson; 4. 22-Jill George; 5. 26-Preston Stoecker; 6. 25-Austin Townsend; 7. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 8. 20-Dustin Griffin

Heat 1: (Round 2) 1. 07X-Matt Ryan; 2. 77-Darin Duffy; 3. 65-Chuck Hanna; 4. 40-Joe Callahan; 5. 07-Ray Raker; 6. 25-Austin Townsend; 7. 20-Dustin Griffin (DNS); 8. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr. (DNS)



Heat 2: (Round 2) 1. 7-Andy Nezworski; 2. 15K-Justin Kay; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 4. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 5. 93-Jay Johnson; 6. 42-Fred Remley; 7. 15X-Jeremy Pundt; 8. 26-Preston Stoecker

Heat 3: (Round 2) 1. 45-Tommy Elston; 2. 56W-Gary Webb; 3. 7B-Matt Strassheim; 4. 74-Ron Boyse; 5. 84-Sam Halstead; 6. 58-Dave Eckrich; 7. 16-Bryan Moreland; 8. 22-Jill George

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 73X-Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 2. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 3. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 4. 55-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 5. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 6. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 7. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 8. 96-Matt Lundry, Wapello, IA; 9. 42B-Justin Bartz, Quincy, IL; 10. 14-Joe Bliven, Quincy, IL; 11. 16-Joel Payne, Muscatine, IA; 12. 24-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 13. 15?-Jason Bear, Muscatine, IA; 14. 0-Robert Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 15. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 16. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL; 17. 00X-Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 18. 6-Bobby Six, Warsaw, IL (DNS); 19. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL (DNS); 20. (DNS) 51-Mike Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 21. 68-Brenna Phillips, Memphis, MO (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 73X-Tanner Klingele; 2. 96-Matt Lundry; 3. 00-Matt Tucker; 4. 0-Robert Wilsey; 5. 15?-Jason Bear; 6. 55-Barry Taft; 7. 51-Mike Benjamin (DNS)



Heat 2: 1. 26J-Jadin Fuller; 2. 8C-Logan Cumby; 3. 5-Josh Holtman; 4. 75R-Joe Roller; 5. 16-Joel Payne; 6. 00X-Shaun Slaughter; 7. 68-Brenna Phillips (DNS)



Heat 3: 1. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 2. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 3. 6-Bobby Six; 4. 14-Joe Bliven; 5. 54-Quinton Shelton; 6. 42B-Justin Bartz; 7. 24-Dakota Anderson (DNS)



AVIS Car Rental Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 3JH-Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 2. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. 13C-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 4. 20-Caleb Giese, Morning Sun, IA; 5. 89-Cristian Grady, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 7. 9K-Keith Kellum, Keokuk, IA; 8. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 9. 3-Jeff DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 10. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 11. 11-Patrick McKasson, Burlington, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 27-Brandon Reu; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 4. 20-Caleb Giese; 5. 11-Patrick McKasson; 6. 9K-Keith Kellum

Heat 2: 1. 3JH-Jason Ash; 2. 3-Jeff DeLonjay; 3. 89-Cristian Grady; 4. 9-Luke Fraise; 5. 13C-Barry Taft



Trucks

A-Feature: 1. 28-Tucker Richardson, Morning Sun, IA; 2. 95-Tim Wagner, Wapello, IA; 3. 7-Ryan White, Burlington, IA; 4. 22-Matt Barton, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. 41-Don Wood, Wapello, IA; 6. 82JR-Jacob Ruble, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. 60-Hunter Faul, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. 42-Amanda Tipps, Wapello, IA; 9. 74-Roger Brockett, Burlington, IA; 10. 20-Brian Tipps, Wapello, IA; 11. 21-Ryan Barton, Mt. Pleasant, IA

Heat 1: 1. 28-Tucker Richardson; 2. 95-Tim Wagner; 3. 60-Hunter Faul; 4. 22-Matt Barton; 5. 82JR-Jacob Ruble; 6. 42-Amanda Tipps

Heat 2: 1. 20-Brian Tipps; 2. 7-Ryan White; 3. 74-Roger Brockett; 4. 41-Don Wood; 5. 21-Ryan Barton