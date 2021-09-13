Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to 11th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial for ASCS, POWRi WAR sprint cars

– It’s an annual fall, three-day tradition that puts Sprint cars – both the winged and non-winged variety – in the Lucas Oil Speedway spotlight. And it’s almost here.

The 11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints, is set for Thursday through Saturday.

The event honors the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, winner of the 2019 Hockett/McMillin Memorial, holds the lead in the ASCS National championship standings entering the weekend with a 63-point margin over Matt Covington of Glenpool, Oklahoma. J.J. Hickle of Quilcene, Washington, is only 76 points in back of Hahn.

Hahn has six ASCS National Tour feature victories and 18 top-five finishes in 32 events following his first-place finish on Saturday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Two other drivers aren’t in the points championship battle, but are worth keeping an eye on this weekend. Series veteran Scott Bogucki of Mclaren Vale, South Africa, has four feature wins in just 15 events after missing several races earlier in the summer due to neck and back injuries following a crash at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Sitting 10th in points, one spot behind Bogucki, is 15-year-old Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City. Timms has stamped himself as a rising star in open-wheel racing this year with five ASCS National Tour feature wins in 15 attempts.

On the POWRi WAR (Wingless Auto Racing) division, Mario Clouser of Chatham, Illinois, leads the championship battle by 100 points over Xavier Domey of Odessa, Missouri. Clouser has picked up six feature win in 14 events. Riley Kreisel of Warsaw is third in points but a distant 420 points in back of Clouser.

Two other Missourians, while running a limited WAR national schedule, will be among those to watch. Wesley Smith of Nixa and Kory Schudy of Battlefield sit fourth and fifth in points, respectively, but both have three feature wins to their credit.

This year there will be no split qualifying nights with all drivers in both the ASCS winged and POWRi WAR wingless divisions competing both Thursday and Friday as combined points from heat races, qualifiers, B-mains and A-mains will help set the lineup for Saturday night’s ASCS $10,000-to-win main event and $3,077-to-win WAR feature.

On year ago, Sam Hafertepe Jr. captured his third Hockett-McMillin ASCS victory while Garrett Aitken earned the POWRi WAR final-night feature win.

Schedule and Ticket Prices

Thursday and Friday

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 4 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Racing: 7:05 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6 to 15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $45

Pit Pass – $35

Saturday

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 3 p.m.

Hot laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $70

Pit Pass $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com