Lucas Oil Knoxville Nationals Back and Better Than Ever

– The 17th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals presented by BRANDT Professional Agriculture kicks off on Thursday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This Thursday – Saturday, September 16th – 18th, the most elite dirt late model drivers from around the nation will come together on one of motorsport’s biggest stages. As one of the most prestigious events in our sport, there will be over $290,000 in purse money paid out over the course of the three-day, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event.

The activities on Thursday and Friday, September 16th-17th will feature a complete program of: Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale.

Saturday night’s program will include Hot Laps, B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 18th.

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event, including a midway with a variety of merchandise and food vendors, along with giveaways. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach service in the Bill Rinehart Show Barn outside turn four at 1:45 PM, with an autograph session to follow at 3:00 PM, on Saturday.

Twelve different drivers have stood on the prestigious Knoxville Late Model Nationals Victory Lane stage. The inaugural (2004) event winner Brian Birkhofer, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Marlar, and most recently, Jimmy Owens, have each won the marquee event twice.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, Iowa, just a short drive from Des Moines. Three-day ticket packages and single-night tickets are available at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. All three nights will be broadcast on MAVTVPLUS.com. The September 18th finale will also air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network at 9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET.

Track Information:

Knoxville Raceway

Phone Number: 641-842-5431

Location: 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville, IA 50138

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 41.32671 – Longitude: -93.10954

Directions: At the north edge of Knoxville on SR 14 (fairgrounds)

Website: www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Tire Rules:

Knoxville Raceway Thursday-Friday Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) WRS2, LM40

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2, (90) LM40

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2, (90) LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Main.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Knoxville Raceway Saturday Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) WRS2, LM40

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2, (90) LM40

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2, (90) LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Knoxville Late Model Nationals Purse Information:

Thursday-Friday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals A-Main:

$7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8, $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Thursday-Friday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals B-Mains:

Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = $4,500

Saturday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals A-Main:

$50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $3,000, 20. $3,000, 21. $3,000, 22. $3,000, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,700, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500, 31. $2,500 (Provisional), 32. $2,500 (Provisional) = $196,650

Saturday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals B-Mains:

Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. $500, 5. $500, 6. $500, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = $9,800

Previous Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:

2019 – Jimmy Owens

2018 – Jimmy Owens

2017 – Mike Marlar

2016 – Mike Marlar

2015 – Jared Landers

2014 – Brian Birkhofer

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Billy Moyer

2009 – Scott Bloomquist

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Brady Smith

2006 – Brian Shirley

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Brian Birkhofer