Farmer City Raceway Next Up for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America

AUSTIN, Texas (September 16, 2021) — For the second-straight week, the CastrolFloRacing Night in America will visit the Land of Lincoln with a Tuesday, September 21 $10,000-to-win program at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway.

This past Monday saw Brandon Sheppard becoming the fifth different winner in miniseries action in 2021 with a $15,000 triumph in Fairbury Speedway’s One For The Road. The New Berlin, Illinois racer joined Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Kyle Larson, and Bobby Pierce as inaugural series victors.

Despite battling adversity all night, Davenport still resides atop the series standings. Larson has moved up to second with Bobby Pierce, Mike Marlar, Tanner English, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, Boom Briggs, and Ryan King rounding out the current Top 10 in the standings.

A driver’s seven best finishes count toward the inaugural miniseries championship with $20,000 going to the champion and over $62,000 in prize money earmarked for the Top 10 in the final standings.

The Farmer City Raceway event on Tuesday, September 21 will see the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America competitors battling for a purse that includes $10,000-to-win / $700 to start, and is distributed as follows:

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,750 7)$1,600 8)$1,500 9)$1,400 10)$1,300 11)$1,200 12)$1,100 13)$1,000 14)$900 15)$800 16-22)$700

Entry Fee – $100

Super Late Model Competitors will be required to utilize the same three Hoosier LM 20 tires on RF, LF and LR for the entirety of the event. Drivers will be able to change the RR for the feature only and can choose from Hoosier compounds LM 20, LM 30 or LM 40 for the RR only.

This rule may be amended again as needed based on available tire supplies to the dealer supplying the event.

Complete rules can be found at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

Joining the night’s action will be DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and DIRTcar Pro Late Models competing in respective, complete programs.

On Tuesday, September 21 the pit gate opens at 1:00pm CST and the grandstand gate opens at 3:00pm with the driver’s meeting at 5:45pm. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:00pm with racing action to follow.

Grandstand admission is $30 with children (ages 12-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $40 with children (ages 12-and-under) $20.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FarmerCityRacing.com .

If needed, Wednesday, September 22 will serve as a rain date for the Farmer City Raceway event.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America runs from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

