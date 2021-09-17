7th Annual KerbyStrong Event Saturday at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is down to its final two races of the season and both should be a treat for fans. This Saturday, the track will be hosting its 7annual KerbyStrong race, in memory of former track champion and many-time winner, Kerby Damery.

The KerbyStrong Foundation’s mission is to inspire, educate, and support cancer patients through their journey. Each year, the foundation and track celebrate Kerby and acknowledge those racing to win the fight against cancer in addition to raising funds for the foundation.

When it comes to the racing, the KerbyStrong event boasts specials for Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Sportsman, three types of cars the late racer used to compete in. Each class will race for bigger trophies and more money for their feature events.

Williamsville, IL driver, Colby Sheppard, will lead the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into the special event Saturday, having already claimed the track point championship with a 168-point advantage. Sheppard has won two races this year and will be one of the contenders. Others to watch include seven-time feature winner Jose Parga, last week’s feature winner Dakota Ewing, Braden Johnson, and Kerby Damery’s son, Blake. The Pro Late Model event is also the final Big Ten sanctioned race of the year.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds point battle is still up for grabs but could be clinched by the end of the night. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, has a 78-point advantage on Alan Crowder. Taylor has claimed four feature wins, while Crowder claimed his first just two weeks ago and backed it up with another strong finish last week. The Modified field has been strong with fields over 20 each of the last three weeks.

Kyle Helmick looks to be on his way to the DIRTcar Pro Mod championship, having a 70-point lead entering the night. Helmick has won six features this season and leads former champion, Billy Knebel, Kevin Crowder, Guy Taylor, and Nick Justice.

It’s been a minute, but the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman are back this week with Jim Farley, III leading the way by only two points over Scott Landers. Farley has yet to claim a feature win, while Landers has found victory lane once. Rick Roedel is third, Roy Magee fourth, and Dennis VanderMeersch complete the top five.

Veteran racer, Guy Taylor, could very well claim two championships this year, as he also leads the Archers Alley Street Stock standings. Taylor’s advantage in the class is 76 so he might claim both this Saturday night. Zach Taylor, Nick Macklin, Darrell Dick, and Jaret Duff complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Allan Harris can also clinch the championship with a good run this week, having a 74-point lead over Billy Mason. Harris has won five features this year and has claimed 12 top five finishes in just 14 races.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 and kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 770 0 2 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 602 168 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 594 176 4 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 574 196 5 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 504 266 6 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 502 268 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 444 326 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 396 374 9 F15 Bob Sidener Springfield IL 394 376 10 12 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 356 414



BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 786 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 708 78 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 688 98 4 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 668 118 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 626 160 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 584 202 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 484 302 8 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 480 306 9 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 406 380 10 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 392 394



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 848 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 778 70 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 772 76 4 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 760 88 5 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 700 148 6 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 648 200 7 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 604 244 8 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 574 274 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 482 366 10 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 428 420



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 386 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 384 2 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 348 38 4 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 288 98 5 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 264 122 6 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 260 126 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 218 168 8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 210 176 9 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 206 180 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 196 190



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 788 0 2 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 712 76 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 670 118 4 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 668 120 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 620 168 6 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 512 276 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 506 282 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 428 360 9 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 426 362 10 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 402 386



DIRTcar Hornets