Hagar, Schudy capture opening-night feature wins at 11th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2021) – Derek Hagar took over the lead on lap 11 of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series main event and drove away from the field to earn the opening-night headliner in the 11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Hagar took home Thursday’s $3,000 top prize and, just as important, picked up premium points that accumulate toward the starting lineup for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win finale.

The POWRi Wingless Auto Racing League feature went to Kory Schudy, who made a decisive late pass to earn the $2,000 win. Action resumes at Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday night, again for full programs in both the ASCS and WAR divisions.

A total of 129 cars checked into the pits for night one of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, including 69 ASCS Sprints and 61 POWRi WAR Sprints. The action pays tribute to the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Hagar, from Marion, Arkansas, took command of the race when he passed Jeremy Campbell in lapped traffic after Campbell had led the first 10 laps of the 25-lap feature.

It was total domination from there as Hagar, who rallied from an eighth-starting position, won his fourth feature of the season. He finished 6.4 seconds in front of runner-up Scott Bogucki.

“Man, I had my doubts for a little bit,” Hagar said. “We couldn’t get our motor to run right in the heat race and qualifier. We went back to what we know and this was a special night for us.”

Hagar noted that the funeral for his close friend Jacob Wilson was held on Wednesday. Wilson’s name was on the car and some of the family members were in attendance Thursday night.

As for the pass for the lead, Hagar said he was able to dive the car into the corner and get around Campbell and then kept his momentum up the rest of the way. He noted that the first night was a great step toward a possible second Hockett/McMillin final-night feature win for the team.

Bogucki’s team had to replace a faulty power steering package between the qualifier race and the feature. All things considered, Bogucki said second was fine by him.

“We got the car pretty good. The longer the race went, the better we got,” Bogucki said. “We figured some stuff out and we’ll take it, for sure.”

Howard Moore finished third with Jason Martin fourth and Campbell was fifth.

Blake Hahn began the night 55 points in front of Matt Covington in the ASCS points championship battle. Hahn rallied from 20th to finish seventh, two spots in front of Covington.

WAR triumph to Schudy: Fourth-starting Kory Schudy of Battlefield, Missouri, held off Mario Clouser by a half-second to earn the $2,000 feature prize for the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Series.

“It took everything I had,” Schudy said after picking up his fourth WAR feature win of the season. “I could (Clouser) most of the race. I knew on that restart he was going to go for it. I just had to hit my marks in one and two.”

Schudy led all by one lap with his command peaking at 2.7 seconds over Zach Daum, on lap 14. Daum had moved into the runner-up position on lap three and remained there until Clouser began to make his move, passing Daum with 10 laps remaining in the 25-lapper.

Over the next several laps, Clouser began to cut into the lead with the margin just one second when the caution flew on lap 21. That set it up for a four-lap shootout between the top two.

Clouser, the series points leader, took over the lead from the high groove on lap 23 – but it was Schudy regaining command with one to go by using the inside line.

“We all know he’s going to be at the top,” Schudy said of Clouser. “I just had to hit my marks on the bottom. We know the car is so good down there. It has been all year.”

Schudy hung on from there for the victory with Clouser second, Daum third, Casey Shuman fourth and Riley Kreisel in fifth.

Clouser said he just didn’t quite have enough over the final two laps.

“It’s just so tricky to get off four there, I just couldn’t get enough momentum to get around him,” Clouser said of the sequence coming to the white flag.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Sept. 16, 2021)

11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Cars

A Feature – 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[8]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 3M-Howard Moore[11]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[20]; 8. 14E-Kyle Bellm[18]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 10. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 11. 63-JJ Hickle[19]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus[16]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 14. 7M-Chance Morton[12]; 15. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 16. 24-Garet Williamson[13]; 17. 55B-Brandon Anderson[26]; 18. 11A-Austin O’Neal[25]; 19. 22-Riley Goodno[14]; 20. 84-Brandon Hanks[21]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[23]; 22. 77-Jack Wagner[15]; 23. 88-Travis Reber[24]; 24. 15D-Andrew Deal[22]; 25. 9-Chase Randall[17]; 26. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

B Feature 1 – 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 2C-Chase Porter[6]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[8]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 8. 11A-Austin O’Neal[5]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[13]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton[10]; 11. 57-Billy Butler[11]; 12. 27W-Austin Wood[14]; 13. 12J-Josh Grady[9]; 14. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[17]; 15. 72-Gary Floyd[16]; 16. 7B-Ben Brown[12]; 17. 47-Dale Howard[15]; 18. 44-Jared Sewell[18]

B Feature 2 – 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks[4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[2]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 7. 13C-Chase Howard[9]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 9. 1V-Brent Crews[10]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[11]; 11. 15-Jase Randolph[3]; 12. 97M-Scotty Milan[14]; 13. 9H-Emilio Hoover[17]; 14. 187-Landon Crawley[12]; 15. 97-Kevin Cummings[13]; 16. 53-Jack Dover[15]; 17. 11X-Blake Jenkins[16]

B Feature 3 – 1. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[5]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[6]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[3]; 9. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[11]; 11. 26-Marshall Skinner[10]; 12. 4-Evan Martin[16]; 13. 2-Jason Billups[15]; 14. 95X-Asa Swindell[13]; 15. 90-Lance Norick[17]; 16. 44R-Ronny Howard[12]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[14]

Heat 1 – 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 3. 13C-Chase Howard[3]; 4. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]; 6. 0-Jake Griffin[10]; 7. 95X-Asa Swindell[7]; 8. 97M-Scotty Milan[4]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 10. 44-Jared Sewell[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 4. 12J-Josh Grady[3]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar[10]; 6. 15-Jase Randolph[9]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 8. 44R-Ronny Howard[6]; 9. 11X-Blake Jenkins[4]; 10. 4-Evan Martin[8]

Heat 3 – 1. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 4. 84-Brandon Hanks[10]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[7]; 7. 27W-Austin Wood[6]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[3]

Heat 4 – 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 3. 1V-Brent Crews[5]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[3]; 7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[9]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]; 10. 9H-Emilio Hoover[4]

Heat 5 – 1. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 57-Billy Butler[2]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[8]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[9]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 9. 2-Jason Billups[5]; 10. 72-Gary Floyd[10]

Heat 6 – 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank[8]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[9]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 7. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 9. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[1]

Heat 7 – 1. 2C-Chase Porter[2]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]; 8. 47-Dale Howard[7]; 9. 53-Jack Dover[9]

Qualifier 1 – 1. 3M-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank[3]; 6. 94-Jeff Swindell[2]; 7. 86-Timothy Smith[7]; 8. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 9. 26-Marshall Skinner[10]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[9]; 11. 97M-Scotty Milan[11]; 12. (DNS) 47-Dale Howard

Qualifier 2 – 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[7]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[12]; 8. 2C-Chase Porter[4]; 9. 13C-Chase Howard[1]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 12. 27W-Austin Wood[10]

Qualifier 3 – 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[9]; 8. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 9. 12J-Josh Grady[7]; 10. 44R-Ronny Howard[11]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings[10]; 12. (DNS) 53-Jack Dover

Qualifier 4 – 1. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[7]; 4. 0-Jake Griffin[1]; 5. 11A-Austin O’Neal[8]; 6. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[10]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch[12]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 11. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner[11]

Qualifier 5 – 1. 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 7. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 8. 84-Brandon Hanks[6]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 11. 1V-Brent Crews[3]; 12. 95X-Asa Swindell[9]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 4. 24X-Casey Shuman[6]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 7. 11W-Wyatt Burks[11]; 8. 9-Cody Baker[17]; 9. 5C-Colten Cottle[16]; 10. 15B-Quinton Benson[18]; 11. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 12. 5-Jesse Vermillion[10]; 13. 79X-Keith Martin[9]; 14. 44-Wesley Smith[12]; 15. 16-Anthony Nicholson[23]; 16. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 17. 20G-Noah Gass[21]; 18. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[14]; 19. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[15]; 20. 36T-Trey Robb[20]; 21. 93-Taylor Walton[19]; 22. 36-Tyler Edwards[22]; 23. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[13]

B Feature 1 – 1. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 93-Taylor Walton[4]; 3. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 4. 27-Steve Thomas[2]; 5. 21X-Michelle Parson[6]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 7. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]; 8. 2-Kyle Lewis[5]; 9. 26-Zach Clark[12]; 10. 52-JD Fry[9]; 11. 21-Caleb Stelzig[11]; 12. 33L-Mark Lane[10]

B Feature 2 – 1. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]; 2. 36T-Trey Robb[1]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[2]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[9]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore[10]; 7. 7R-JD Black[5]; 8. 29T-Ryan Timmons[7]; 9. 27M-Evan Mosley[6]; 10. 55L-Casey Lewallen[8]; 11. (DNS) 73-Samuel Wagner; 12. (DNS) 77K-Katlynn Leer

B Feature 3 – 1. 9-Cody Baker[2]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 3. 44H-Jason Howell[4]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]; 5. 20-Shon Deskins[3]; 6. 1-Paul White[6]; 7. 79-Tim Kent[5]; 8. 90-Warren Johnson[12]; 9. 82-Vinny Ward[9]; 10. 69-Zach Sanders[8]; 11. 7JR-Robert Black[11]; 12. 09-Robby McQuinn[10]

B Feature 4 – 1. 15B-Quinton Benson[4]; 2. 36-Tyler Edwards[3]; 3. 24-Landon Simon[7]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe[1]; 5. 77X-Colt Treharn[2]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[8]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[9]; 9. 45-Jesse Bebee[10]; 10. 45X-Adam Wilfong[6]; 11. 73V-Blake Vermillion[11]

Heat 1 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 36-Tyler Edwards[2]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]; 5. 9-Cody Baker[8]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass[6]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 8. 51-Mitchell Moore[7]; 9. 26-Zach Clark[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 6-Mario Clouser[7]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 3. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]; 4. 79-Tim Kent[4]; 5. 77X-Colt Treharn[8]; 6. 2-Kyle Lewis[9]; 7. 33L-Mark Lane[2]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 9. 73V-Blake Vermillion[6]

Heat 3 – 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[5]; 3. 44H-Jason Howell[1]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]; 5. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]; 6. 7R-JD Black[9]; 7. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 8. 09-Robby McQuinn[7]; 9. 77K-Katlynn Leer[3]

Heat 4 – 1. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[8]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[3]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 5. 21X-Michelle Parson[4]; 6. 24-Landon Simon[6]; 7. 1-Paul White[9]; 8. 7JR-Robert Black[1]; 9. 90-Warren Johnson[2]

Heat 5 – 1. 24X-Casey Shuman[3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson[1]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe[6]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 6. 69-Zach Sanders[2]; 7. 45X-Adam Wilfong[9]; 8. 82-Vinny Ward[8]; 9. 21-Caleb Stelzig[7]

Heat 6 – 1. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[1]; 2. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[3]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[2]; 4. 27-Steve Thomas[6]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[8]; 6. 27M-Evan Mosley[7]; 7. 52-JD Fry[5]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[4]

Heat 7 – 1. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 2. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 3. 36T-Trey Robb[5]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[6]; 5. 29T-Ryan Timmons[2]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[1]; 7. 55L-Casey Lewallen[8]; 8. 45-Jesse Bebee[4]

Action continues on Friday with another round of heat races, qualifiers, B-Mains and A-Mains. Drivers accumulate points each time they are on the track with those totals helping set the lineup for Saturday night’s features.

Schedule and Ticket Prices

Friday

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 4 p.m.

Hot laps: 6 p.m.

Racing: 7:05 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6 to 15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $45

Pit Pass – $35

Saturday

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 3 p.m.

Hot laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $70

Pit Pass $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.