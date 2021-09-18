Hagar wins again, Smith take WAR feature in Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 17, 2021) – Night two of the 11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial once again was the Derek Hagar Show.

Hagar, of Marion, Arkansas, earned the 25-lap Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series feature win for the second straight night. He picked up $3,000 and earned the pole for Saturday night’s finale.

The POWRi Wingless Auto Racing feature went to Wesley Smith of Nixa, who held on to take the $2,000 first prize.

Drivers in both divisions chase the big checks on Saturday night in the big finales. The ASCS winner will take home $10,000 with the WAR feature champ earning $3,077.

The event pays tribute to the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Hagar has shown he’s the man to beat entering the 40-lapper on Saturday night. Just as he did a night before, he dominated the feature as drivers accumulated points to help set the lineup for the final night.

“Man, we just have to seal the deal,” Hagar said in victory lane, noting that he was a bit concerned when the track was re-worked a bit during intermission. “I was worried. Everybody’s good when the track has moisture.

“I just love this place,” third-starting Hagar said of Lucas Oil Speedway and his ability to roll through the corners. “It’s nothing special we don’t do at any other racetrack. This place, I guess it fits my driving style.”

Dylan Westbrook started on the pole and held a two-car-length lead over Hagar through the early going when a caution slowed things on lap three as Thursday’s feature runner-up Scott Bogucki slowed to a halt.

Hagar slid past Westbrook and into the lead as the race returned to green. Hagar quickly opened a 3.2-second lead by lap 10, as Westbrook ran second, J.J. Hickle third and ASCS national tour points leader Blake Hahn in fourth.

Tyler Blank and Jason Martin tangled in turn three to bring out a lap-16 caution as those two were fighting for ninth place. Hagar held a 2.8-second lead over Westbrook at the time, that wiped out by the caution.

It didn’t take Hagar long to again stretch out his lead, pushing it to four seconds between he and Westbrook by lap 20. But things again ground to a half when Hahn, running third, hit a tractor tire in turn two to bring out another yellow with three laps remaining.

For Hagar, it was no problem. He went on to prevail by 1.8 seconds over Roger Crockett, who slipped past Westbrook coming to the white flag. For Hagar, it was his fifth career ASCS national-tour triumph.

“We weren’t any good in the feature last night. We were the fastest car up until the feature and we were horrible in the feature,” said Crockett, who started seventh “We made the right changes today. I can’t wait for the feature tomorrow night.

“Obviously, Hagar is really good at these kind of race tracks, but I look forward to battling him tomorrow.”

Dover wound up fourth with Hickle in fifth.

Smith hangs on for WAR win: Wesley Smith of Nixa led all the way, but had to hold on during a two-lap shootout at the finish, to take the WAR feature victory. It was a dramatic finish after Smith’s car appeared to lose fluid and second-place Cody Baker flipped his car as he gave chase with two laps left.

“This is a really nice way to cap things off going into tomorrow night,” Smith said. “We might have to come back with a new engine tomorrow, but hopefully this is a prelude of what’s to come.”

Smith posted his fifth WAR Series victory of the season.

Smith started outside of row one and set the pace, with Baker moving into second on lap two with Jack Wagner in third as a caution waved on lap three. Smith opened a two-second gap over Baker by lap 10 with Xavier Doney moving into third.

The fifth-starting Baker began gradually cutting into the margin he was within a second of the leader with 10 to go and to a half-second with five circuits remaining.

As the two came to the start-finish line to complete lap 23, a puff of smoke came out of Smith’s car and Baker, about two lengths behind, flipped going into turn one after apparently getting into fluid escaping from Smith’s motor.

“He went in and I don’t know if he blew a motor up or what, and put some oil down,” Baker said. “I skated right into the wall. We had a good run going.”

The sequence elevated Doney into second and Jack Wagner into third and Just Zimmerman fourth as two green-flag laps remained.

With questions about Smith’s motor hanging over the restart, he answered them by hanging on and beating Doney by 1.4 seconds at the finish. Wagner wound up third, Zimmerman was fourth and championship points leader Marion Clouser fifth after starting 20th.

“That’s a good question. I still don’t know,” Smith said of what happened to his motor in the waning laps. “I just know the engine got really hot. It’s a testament to the team I have behind me and the car we brought to this race.”

Smith said the high line was the fast line for him on what he described as a challenging track condition.

“It’s one of those race tracks where you have to be fearless to get around it,” Smith said.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 5:30 and racing scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Sept. 17, 2021)

11th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Cars

A Feature – 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 4. 53-Jack Dover[6]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 8. 2C-Chase Porter[5]; 9. 3M-Howard Moore[15]; 10. 14-Jordon Mallett[22]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus[18]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 13. 4-Evan Martin[19]; 14. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[17]; 15. 1X-Tim Crawley[14]; 16. 21-Gunner Ramey[12]; 17. 9-Chase Randall[21]; 18. 94-Jeff Swindell[20]; 19. 11A-Austin O’Neal[25]; 20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[24]; 22. 36-Jason Martin[13]; 23. 75-Tyler Blank[10]; 24. 95-Matt Covington[23]; 25. 55B-Brandon Anderson[26]; 26. 28-Scott Bogucki[11]

B Feature 1 – 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 2. 94-Jeff Swindell[7]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[6]; 7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[1]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin[9]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 11. 8M-Kade Morton[12]; 12. 27-Austin Wood[11]; 13. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[14]; 14. 7B-Ben Brown[13]; 15. 15-Jase Randolph[15]; 16. 73-Samuel Wagner[16]; 17. 90-Lance Norick[17]

B Feature 2 – 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[10]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch[8]; 9. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 10. 9H-Emilio Hoover[13]; 11. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 12. 44R-Ronny Howard[11]; 13. 13C-Chase Howard[14]; 14. 2-Jason Billups[12]; 15. 95X-Asa Swindell[15]; 16. 77-Jack Wagner[16]

B Feature 3 – 1. 4-Evan Martin[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[9]; 4. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[5]; 5. 57-Billy Butler[10]; 6. 12J-Josh Grady[8]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[12]; 8. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 9. 97M-Scotty Milan[11]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[15]; 11. 72-Gary Floyd[14]; 12. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 13. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 14. 1V-Brent Crews[4]; 15. 97-Kevin Cummings[13]; 16. 15D-Andrew Deal[16]

Heat 1 – 1. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank[3]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[1]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[9]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 9. 12J-Josh Grady[10]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 86-Timothy Smith[2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 4-Evan Martin[3]; 6. 94-Jeff Swindell[8]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 8. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[6]; 9. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]; 10. 72-Gary Floyd[9]

Heat 3 – 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 3. 53-Jack Dover[5]; 4. 1V-Brent Crews[7]; 5. 44R-Ronny Howard[4]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[2]; 8. 2-Jason Billups[1]; 9. (DNS) 77-Jack Wagner

Heat 4 – 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[2]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal[3]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]; 8. 97M-Scotty Milan[7]; 9. (DNS) 15D-Andrew Deal

Heat 5 – 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 2C-Chase Porter[4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]; 5. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[1]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[7]; 8. 13C-Chase Howard[8]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin[9]

Heat 6 – 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 8. 95X-Asa Swindell[2]; 9. (DNS) 90-Lance Norick

Heat 7 – 1. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[8]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 6. 57-Billy Butler[3]; 7. 27-Austin Wood[7]; 8. 9H-Emilio Hoover[9]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

Qualifier 1 – 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[8]; 7. 94-Jeff Swindell[7]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 10. 27-Austin Wood[10]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings[11]; 12. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[12]

Qualifier 2 – 1. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[4]; 4. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 1V-Brent Crews[3]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[12]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 10. 97M-Scotty Milan[11]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[10]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

Qualifier 3 – 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal[2]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 7. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[3]; 8. 12J-Josh Grady[11]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[9]; 11. 9H-Emilio Hoover[10]; 12. 95X-Asa Swindell[12]

Qualifier 4 – 1. 2C-Chase Porter[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 7. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 9. 2-Jason Billups[10]; 10. 7F-Noah Harris[8]; 11. 44R-Ronny Howard[7]; 12. (DNS) 15-Jase Randolph

Qualifier 5 – 1. 3M-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[4]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 5. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]; 8. 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 11. 72-Gary Floyd[12]; 12. 13C-Chase Howard[10]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 4. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[21]; 5. 6-Mario Clouser[20]; 6. 36T-Trey Robb[12]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 8. 5D-Zach Daum[18]; 9. 11W-Wyatt Burks[17]; 10. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[6]; 11. 5C-Colten Cottle[22]; 12. 79X-Keith Martin[16]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass[9]; 14. 28-Kory Schudy[15]; 15. 5-Jesse Vermillion[1]; 16. 91-Riley Kreisel[23]; 17. 1-Paul White[19]; 18. 16-Anthony Nicholson[11]; 19. 27-Steve Thomas[14]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 21. 9-Cody Baker[5]; 22. 73V-Blake Vermillion[4]; 23. 11X-Tom Curran[13]

B Feature 1- 1. 28-Kory Schudy[2]; 2. 1-Paul White[4]; 3. 24X-Casey Shuman[1]; 4. 21X-Michelle Parson[6]; 5. 11-Justin Melton[3]; 6. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 7. 69-Zach Sanders[10]; 8. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[8]; 9. 45X-Adam Wilfong[11]; 10. (DNF) 37-Brian Beebe[12]; 11. (DNS) 82-Vinny Ward; 12. (DNS) 7JR-Robert Black

B Feature 2 – 1. 79X-Keith Martin[2]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 3. 27M-Evan Mosley[3]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard[5]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[10]; 7. 26-Zach Clark[1]; 8. 09-Robby McQuinn[6]; 9. 36-Tyler Edwards[9]; 10. 66M-Max Grogan[11]; 11. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 12. (DNS) 7R-JD Black

B Feature 3 – 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 2. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson[4]; 4. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]; 5. 77X-Colt Treharn[10]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore[3]; 7. 90-Warren Johnson[6]; 8. 52-JD Fry[9]; 9. 79-Tim Kent[8]; 10. 33L-Mark Lane[11]; 11. 45-Jesse Bebee[12]; 12. (DNS) 24-Landon Simon

B Feature 4 – 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 4. 29T-Ryan Timmons[2]; 5. 44H-Jason Howell[8]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[5]; 7. 21-Caleb Stelzig[7]; 8. 89-Todd McVay[4]; 9. 2-Kyle Lewis[9]; 10. 55L-Casey Lewallen[11]; 11. 77K-Katlynn Leer[10]

Heat 1 – 1. 73V-Blake Vermillion[3]; 2. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[5]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 4. 11-Justin Melton[6]; 5. 82-Vinny Ward[1]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[8]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 8. 79-Tim Kent[9]; 9. 37-Brian Beebe[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 2. 36T-Trey Robb[4]; 3. 27-Steve Thomas[6]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[3]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[9]; 6. 21X-Michelle Parson[8]; 7. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[7]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[1]; 9. 55L-Casey Lewallen[5]

Heat 3 – 1. 26-Zach Clark[1]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 3. 24X-Casey Shuman[6]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[8]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[9]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[7]; 7. 77X-Colt Treharn[2]; 8. 45X-Adam Wilfong[3]; 9. 7R-JD Black[4]

Heat 4 – 1. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[3]; 3. 29T-Ryan Timmons[4]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard[2]; 5. 27M-Evan Mosley[8]; 6. 15B-Quinton Benson[9]; 7. 44H-Jason Howell[5]; 8. 77K-Katlynn Leer[7]; 9. 33L-Mark Lane[6]

Heat 5 – . 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 4. 09-Robby McQuinn[1]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler[6]; 6. 93-Taylor Walton[5]; 7. 36-Tyler Edwards[3]; 8. 52-JD Fry[8]; 9. 45-Jesse Bebee[4

Heat 6 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[5]; 2. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 3. 51-Mitchell Moore[3]; 4. 90-Warren Johnson[1]; 5. 1-Paul White[7]; 6. 21-Caleb Stelzig[2]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[6]; 8. 2-Kyle Lewis[8]

Heat 7 – 1. 9-Cody Baker[3]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 3. 5C-Colten Cottle[1]; 4. 24-Landon Simon[2]; 5. 6-Mario Clouser[7]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[5]; 7. 7JR-Robert Black[4]; 8. 69-Zach Sanders[8]

Saturday schedule:

Pits open: All day

Grandstands open: 3 p.m.

Hot laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Admission prices:

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass (2 adults, up to 3 kids or youth) – $70

Pit Pass $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.