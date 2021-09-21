DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Starts One Day Earlier on Monday, Feb. 7

BARBERVILLE, FL – Sept. 21, 2021 – The anticipation for the 2022 DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park is growing larger as the huge two-week event will now kick off on Monday, Feb. 7.

By beginning the DIRTcar Nationals a day earlier than previous years, it creates for a break between the two weeks of racing for a day of rest on Sunday, Feb. 13, before action runs through Feb. 19.

The new dates will create an exciting opportunity for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Following three nights of racing to kick off the event, the division’s traditional “All-Features” night will now be on Thursday, Feb. 10 with split fields competing on Friday, Feb. 11, and the Gator Championship on Saturday, Feb. 12. The All Star Circuit of Champions will join the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds on Tuesday and Wednesday before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take the green flag on their season Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

DIRTcar Late Models power up the second week of racing on Monday, Feb. 14, along with a Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified hot lap night, followed Tuesday, Feb. 15, with DIRTcar Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series. Then beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds drive the event to the checkered flag through Saturday, Feb. 19.

The grandstands at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile dirt track near Daytona Beach open nightly at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies and racing at 6:50 p.m.

While the best way to catch all the action is in the track’s massive grandstands, the racing will also air around the world on DIRTVision as part of the broadcast giant’s Fast Pass subscription.

Tickets and camping for the DIRTcar Nationals are available online. Fans who had already purchased tickets and would like to update their package to the revised dates can begin by clicking here.

Here’s a look at the schedule featuring Sprint Cars, Dirt Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Big Block Modifieds:

Monday, Feb. 7 – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars/DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars/DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Thursday, Feb. 10 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars/DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Features

Friday, Feb. 11 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars/DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Gator Qualifying Races

Saturday, Feb. 12 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars/DIRTcar UMP Modified Gator Championship

Sunday, Feb. 13 – OFF

Monday, Feb. 14 – DIRTcar Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds Hot Laps

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – DIRTcar Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Thursday, Feb. 17 – World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Friday, Feb. 18 – World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Saturday, Feb. 19 – World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models/Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds