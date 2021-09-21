Tales from the Stat Book: USAC Sprint Balance 1977 vs. 2021

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (September 20, 2021)………What if I told you that the 2021 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season may be the most balanced ever?

Well then, you very well may be correct.

Entering this weekend’s multiple series races on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, four different drivers have won five or more races during this USAC National Sprint Car tour.

Throughout the 66-year history of USAC National Sprint Car competition, that’s occurred just once before, 44 years ago in 1977.

In the 35 contests completed thus far in 2021, four drivers have already won a total of four feature events with Justin Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr. leading with seven scores, while C.J. Leary and Tanner Thorson have each notched five apiece.

Nine races remain on the campaign, providing an opportunity for drivers on the “bubbling under” charts to rise up and become the unprecedented fifth member of the club, namely series point leader Brady Bacon who stands at three.

At the conclusion of the 51-race 1977 season, 15 drivers landed in victory lane with four wheelmen above the Mercator line of five wins during the season. Tom Bigelow hit an all-time record 14 wins that season with Pancho Carter tallying 10 himself. In fact, that’s the only instance of two different reaching double-digit wins in a single season. Meanwhile, both Bubby Jones and the season’s champion, Sheldon Kinser, came away with seven triumphs apiece.

Additionally, Bacon’s 43rd career Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying time on Friday night at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway allowed him to become the track’s current one-lap track record for both USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets after scoring quick time back in June at CCR during Indiana Midget Week.

Bacon’s career fast time count of 43 with the series still stands 18 behind the next closest competitor, Tracy Hines, who’s 61 ranks third all-time. Tom Bigelow remains the all-time USAC National Sprint Car fast time leader with 65 while Dave Darland resides second with 62.

Kevin Thomas Jr.’s 34th career USAC National Sprint Car feature victory, which came Saturday night at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway, places him just one behind Jon Stanbrough and Rich Vogler for 11th on the all-time series win list.

Of note, all five KO Motorsports cars of Chase Stockon (5th), Daison Pursley (8th), Jason McDougal (9th), Kent Schmidt (14th) and Carson Garrett (21st) started Saturday night’s feature at Tri-State, marking the first time in USAC National Sprint Car history that five cars from the same team made the same feature event.

Jason McDougal’s performance during Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying at Tri-State was his first career fast time with the series. He’s the fourth driver to earn his first career USAC National Sprint Car fast qualifying time this year with the series, joining Thorson, Briggs Danner and Steven Drevicki.

Next up for the series is a double shot this Thursday night, Sept. 23, for the fourth annual James Dean Classic at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway featuring both the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

At Gas City, adult general admission tickets are $30. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Pit gates open at 3pm ET with the grandstands opening at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:45pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

Then, it’s onto Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway for a triple shot of USAC racing Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 24-25, for the 39th running of the Four Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for all of this weekend’s events from Gas City and Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

=======================

2021 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Most Wins: 7-Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Driver Point Leader: Brady Bacon

Owner Point Leader: Dynamics, Inc. #69

Top Rookie in Points: Tanner Thorson

Most Laps Led: 185-Justin Grant

Most Top-Fives: 29-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 33-Brady Bacon

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 6-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Heat Race Wins: 15-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 33-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Biggest Charge of the Year: 4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th) | 6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th) | 7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 8th)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2392 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2 2324 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

3 2275 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 2145 (R) Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

5 2140 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

6 2034 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

7 1964 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

8 1842 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

9 1559 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

10 1213 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2392 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

2 2324 KT Motorsports, Whitestown, Ind. (#9K)

3 2275 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

4 2145 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

5 2140 Michael Motorsports, Chino Valley, Ariz. (#77m)

6 2034 Hayward Motorsports, Morrison, Ill. (#19)

7 1964 Team AZ Racing, Danville, Ind. (#21AZ)

8 1875 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

9 1559 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

10 1482 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2145 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

2 859 Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill.

3 650 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

4 445 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.

5 436 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

6 252 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

7 228 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

8 228 Ricky Lewis, Ventura, Calif.

9 130 Ryan Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.

10 128 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 11: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Feb 12: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Apr 3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 16: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Apr 17: (M) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 22: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 23: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Apr 24: BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Apr 25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

May 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Jun 15: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 16: (E) Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jun 17: (E) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 20: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 1: Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 2: (M) (A) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 3: (M) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 24: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 25: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 26: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 28: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 29: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jul 30: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 31: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug. 22: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Aug 28: (F) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 10: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 11: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Sep 12: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Sep 17: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 18: (M) (A) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Sep 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Oct 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Nov 4: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 5: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 6: (C) (F) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 12: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov 13: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(M) represents an event co-sanctioned by MSCS

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

(C) represents an event with the USAC/CRA AMSOIL Sprint Cars

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

(A) represents a race awarding appearance points only

(P) represents an event co-sanctioned by POWRi WAR Sprints

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

7-Justin Grant (Feb 11 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 15 at Grandview Speedway, Jun 17 at Selinsgrove Speedway, Jul 24 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 31 at Tri-State Speedway, Aug 27 at Kokomo Speedway & Aug 28 at Kokomo Speedway)

7-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Feb 12 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 16 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 20 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Jul 3 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Aug 22 at Paragon Speedway, Aug 28 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 18 at Tri-State Speedway)

5-C.J. Leary (Apr 24 at BAPS Motor Speedway, Jul 1 at Plymouth Speedway, Jul 2 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Sep 11 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 12 at Huset’s Speedway)

5-Tanner Thorson (Apr 23 at Big Diamond Speedway, Apr 25 at Path Valley Speedway Park, Jul 29 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Sep 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 17 at Circle City Raceway)

3-Brady Bacon (Apr 3 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Apr 22 at Grandview Speedway & Jul 30 at Bloomington Speedway)

3-Logan Seavey (Jul 25 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 26 at Gas City I-69 Speedway & Jul 28 at Terre Haute Action Track)

2-Robert Ballou (May 8 at Eldora Speedway & Jun 16 at Bridgeport Speedway)

1-Tyler Courtney (May 8 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (Apr 17 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Chris Windom (May 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

————————————————————

FEATURE LAPS LED

185-Justin Grant

173-Kevin Thomas Jr.

158-C.J. Leary

133-Tanner Thorson

94-Logan Seavey

87-Brady Bacon

71-Jake Swanson

44-Robert Ballou

34-Kyle Cummins

30-Tyler Courtney

27-Chris Windom

21-Jadon Rogers

17-Shane Cottle

12-Brady Short

10-Chase Stockon

6-Cole Bodine

2-Charles Davis Jr.

————————————————————

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

29-Brady Bacon

24-Kevin Thomas Jr.

19-Justin Grant

18-Tanner Thorson

16-C.J. Leary

13-Chris Windom

9-Kyle Cummins

8-Robert Ballou & Jake Swanson

7-Logan Seavey

4-Shane Cottle

3-Alex Bright, Tyler Courtney & Chase Stockon

2-Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Jadon Rogers

1-Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Buddy Kofoid, Brandon Mattox, & Paul Nienhiser

————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

33-Brady Bacon

31-Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

27-C.J. Leary

25-Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

21-Robert Ballou & Jake Swanson

15-Logan Seavey

12-Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins & Chase Stockon

9-Jadon Rogers

7-Alex Bright & Jason McDougal

6-Timmy Buckwalter & Thomas Meseraull

5-Briggs Danner

4-Tyler Courtney, Steven Drevicki & Paul Nienhiser

3-Emerson Axsom & Matt Westfall

2-Buddy Kofoid, Riley Kreisel, Brandon Mattox, Cannon McIntosh, Kendall Ruble, Brady Short & Stevie Sussex

1-Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Isaac Chapple, Mario Clouser, Zach Daum, Charles Davis Jr., A.J. Hopkins, Chase Johnson, Tye Mihocko, Carmen Perigo, Daison Pursley, Mark Smith & Scotty Weir

————————————————————

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Fatheadz Eyewear)

6-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Timmy Buckwalter, Justin Grant & Logan Seavey

2-Jadon Rogers & Tanner Thorson

1-Brent Beauchamp, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Steven Drevicki, Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

————————————————————

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

15-Robert Ballou

8-Kyle Cummins & Chris Windom

7-Brady Bacon, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull Jake Swanson & Tanner Thorson

4-Brandon Mattox

3-Briggs Danner & Jason McDougal

2-Emerson Axsom, Cole Bodine, Paul Nienhiser, Logan Seavey & Brady Short

1-Max Adams, Ryan Bernal, Joey Biasi, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter, Sterling Cling, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Charles Davis Jr., Carson Garrett, Chase Johnson, Tye Mihocko, Davey Ray, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Mark Smith, Stevie Sussex & Matt Westfall

————————————————————

SEMI WINS

4-Paul Nienhiser

3-Logan Seavey & Jake Swanson

2-Timmy Buckwalter, Isaac Chapple, C.J. Leary, Jadon Rogers

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Banales, Koby Barksdale, Nick Bilbee, Cole Bodine, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Scotty Weir & Chris Windom

————————————————————

D-MAIN WINS

1-Jack James

————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

2-Brent Beauchamp

1-Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, Tim Creech, Braydon Cromwell, Aric Gentry, Chayse Hayhurst, Brandon Mattox, Stevie Sussex, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Ryan Thomas

————————————————————

FEATURE STARTS

35-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

33-Robert Ballou

32-Chase Stockon

25-Matt Westfall

22-Brandon Mattox

21-Kyle Cummins & Logan Seavey

19-Shane Cottle, Paul Nienhiser & Jadon Rogers

18-Thomas Meseraull

16-Cole Bodine

14-Mario Clouser & Jason McDougal

13-Stevie Sussex

12-Isaac Chapple

10-Max Adams, Alex Bright, Steven Drevicki & Chase Johnson

9-Briggs Danner & Charles Davis Jr.

8-Timmy Buckwalter & Mark Smith

7-Ricky Lewis, Tye Mihocko & Carmen Perigo

6-Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp & Nash Ely

5-Carson Garrett, Cannon McIntosh, Carson Short & Scotty Weir

4-Alex Banales, Nick Bilbee, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Stephen Schnapf & Brady Short

3-Koby Barksdale, Ryan Bernal, Brayden Fox, Chad Frewaldt, Aric Gentry, Riley Kreisel, Kendall Ruble, Glen Saville, Cam Schafer & Kent Schmidt

2-Collin Ambrose, Robert Bell, Joey Biasi, Harley Burns, Sterling Cling, Shane Cockrum, Braydon Cromwell, Chris Gansen, Noah Gass, Max Guilford, Korbyn Hayslett, Dallas Hewitt, A.J. Hopkins, J.J. Hughes, Buddy Kofoid, Kenny Miller III, Davey Ray, Terry Richards, Kory Schudy & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

1-Garrett Abrams, Ryan Barr, Travis Berryhill, Mark Bitner, Richy Carnathan, Cindy Chambers, Brayden Clark, Anthony D’Alessio, Zach Daum, Paul Dues, Matt Goodnight, Nic Harris, Chase Jones, Tyler Kendall, Jeremy Kerzman, Brandon Long, Critter Malone, Michael Markey, Brandon Morin, Billy Ney, Jeff Pellersels, Chris Phillips, Zack Pretorius, Daison Pursley, Chase Randall, Jake Scott, Alec Sipes, Brandon Spencer, Ryan Thomas, Chet Williams & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Stevie Sussex

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Tye Mihocko

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Nic Harris

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Justin Grant

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Briggs Danner

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Brandon Mattox

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple

5/8: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Jake Swanson

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Jake Swanson

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – C.J. Leary

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Alex Bright

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Max Adams

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Collin Ambrose

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Nick Bilbee

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Zack Pretorius

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Mattox

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Cole Bodine & Jason McDougal

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Braydon Cromwell

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Koby Barksdale

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Cole Bodine

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Johnson

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Brent Beauchamp

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Jeremy Kerzman

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Jadon Rogers

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins

————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (12th to 4th)

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (10th to 2nd)

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou (22nd to 9th)

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Robert Ballou (20th to 10th)

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (11th to 1st)

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Robert Ballou (13th to 3rd)

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Alex Bright (19th to 8th)

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Alex Bright (16th to 4th)

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Dallas Hewitt (21st to 15th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues (22nd to 13th)

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Tanner Thorson (22nd to 11th)

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom (13th to 7th)

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Brady Bacon (14th to 4th)

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Jake Swanson (20th to 7th)

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th)

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brady Bacon (13th to 5th)

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (20th to 8th)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 1st)

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (18th to 11th)

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12th to 3rd)

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Jason McDougal (15th to 5th)

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Stevie Sussex (22nd to 9th)

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – A.J. Hopkins (21st to 10th)

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 8th)

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Chris Windom (18th to 5th)

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom (10th to 2nd)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Stockon (18th to 10th)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Emerson Axsom (15th to 7th)

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Brady Bacon (10th to 3rd)

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Stockon (24th to 12th)

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – C.J. Leary (9th to 1st)

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Robert Ballou (20th to 12th)

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Robert Ballou (15th to 6th)

————————————————————

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Noah Gass

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Jadon Rogers

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Carson Garrett

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Justin Grant

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Steven Drevicki

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Matt Westfall

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Paul Nienhiser

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Jake Swanson

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Cole Bodine

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Logan Seavey

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Logan Seavey

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Matt Westfall

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Chris Windom

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brandon Mattox

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mario Clouser

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Carson Short

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Scotty Weir

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Stockon

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Nick Bilbee

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Cummins

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Grant

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Jason McDougal

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Chase Randall

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Emerson Axsom

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Jadon Rogers

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Stockon

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Terry Richards

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Mario Clouser

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Koby Barksdale

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers

————————————————————

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Westfall

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Goodnight

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Aaron Farney

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Brandon Mattox

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Cole Bodine

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Nash Ely

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Kyle Lick

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Mike Meyers

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Mike Meyers

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Brandon Mattox

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Paul Nienhiser

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Alex Banales

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Matt Westfall

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Alex Banales

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Max Adams

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Short

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Tye Mihocko

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jordan Kinser

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Scotty Weir

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Johnson

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Johnson

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Sterling Cling

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Scotty Weir

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Koby Barksdale

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Max Guilford

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Donovan Peterson

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Clinton Bruns

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Jeff Pellersels

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Scott Hampton

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Sam Scott

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

4. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

5. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

6. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

7. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

9. [38 wins] Brady Bacon

10. [37 wins] Sheldon Kinser

11. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

13. [34 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

14. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

15. [31 wins] Robert Ballou

16. [30 wins] Tyler Courtney

17. [29 wins] Chris Windom

18. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Justin Grant, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

32. [21 wins] Greg Weld

33. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

36. [16 wins] Damion Gardner, Jud Larson & C.J. Leary

39. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

42. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

46. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

47. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

48. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

52. [10 wins] Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

57. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

61. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

65. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

75. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

83. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

102. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith, Danny Smith

115. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

136. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Jiggs Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

170. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-Present)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (61) Tracy Hines

4. (43) Brady Bacon

5. (39) Levi Jones

6. (37) Larry Dickson

7. (36) Bryan Clauson

8. (35) Kevin Thomas Jr. & Rich Vogler

10. (31) Sheldon Kinser

11. (30) Pancho Carter

12. (29) Don Branson & C.J. Leary

14. (28) Justin Grant & Chase Stockon

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella

35. (13) Tyler Courtney, Bobby East, Damion Gardner & Bruce Walkup

39. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

46. (11) Jim Hurtubise, Jim McWithey & George Snider

49. (10) Sonny Ates

50. (9) Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

54. (8) Robert Ballou, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Eddie Sachs

59. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Larry Rice, Hunter Schuerenberg, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

74. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Johnny Parsons, Ken Schrader & Logan Seavey

85. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet & Kevin Thomas

97. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Lee Kunzman, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Bob Wente

117. (3) Tommy Astone, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

149. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Keith Bloom, Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

191. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Cotton Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Kyle Larson, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Jason McDougal, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc.

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers