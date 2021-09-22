Blockbuster Weekend at Brownstown Speedway

– A blockbuster weekend is ahead at Brownstown Speedway, starting on Thursday, September 23rd. Following the completion of the Indiana Icebreaker on Thursday, the annual Jackson 100 weekend will kick off on Friday, September 24th.

The Night Before the Jackson will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by a $10,000 top prize. Another complete show is on tap for Saturday night, when the 42nd Annual Jackson 100 takes center stage with a $20,000-to-win main event.

The Indiana Icebreaker, which began on March 20th but was postponed during the first B-Main event of the night. The Indiana Icebreaker will resume with a complete restart of the first B-Main. Josh Richards and Brandon Sheppard are scheduled to start on the front row of the 50-lap main event paying $15,000-to-win. Kyle Bronson and Devin Moran also picked up heat race wins that night and will start in row two.

In 2020, Josh Richards held off a late rally from Ricky Thornton, Jr. to win the “Night Before the Jackson”. Richards was the fourth different leader of the race and held on for the win despite Thornton’s furious charge, which saw the two drivers run side-by-side for several circuits.

In the 41st Annual Jackson 100, Davenport led the first 14 laps of the 100-lap event until yielding the lead to the fourth place starting McCreadie. McCreadie survived several restarts to pick-up his second career win in the track’s most prestigious event that began in 1980.

Gates will open each day at noon with on track action set to begin at 7:00 PM ET Thursday, 6:30 PM ET on both Friday and Saturday. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is joined by Modifieds and Pure Stocks on Thursday, Pro Late Models and Modifieds will be additions to the program on Friday, while Modifieds and Super Stocks return for contention on Saturday.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com or call 603-501-0517. For anyone unable to make it out in person, all nights will be live on MAVTVPLUS.com.

Brownstown Speedway Information:

Phone Number: 812-358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Tire Rules:

Thursday, September 23rd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound & construction to retain starting

position.

Event Purses:

Thursday, September 23rd (50 Laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Friday, September 24th (40 Laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575

Saturday, September 25th (100 Laps): 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200. = $73,400