Double E: Two-Straight Nights of USAC Midgets at Eldora Fri. & Sat.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Rossburg, Ohio (September 22, 2021)………For the first 38 years of the 4-Crown Nationals, we have been treated to competition unlike you’ll find anyplace else as a full field of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets attack the half-mile dirt oval of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

A massive swarm of two, three and four-wide on the banks is enough to make you hold your breath for the entire 25-lap distance and provides all of us a one-of-a-kind thrill each year.

Now, you can make that two-of-a-kind.

Two programs over two nights are set for the midgets this Friday and Saturday night, September 24-25, at Eldora with a slight twist in the format for the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

Friday’s midget program will utilize the traditional format of single-car qualifying, followed by heat races, semi-feature (if needed) and a 25-lap feature event paying $4,000-to-win, with the starting lineup based on qualifying results and heat race winners, as standard.

The format for Saturday’s midget event will not include qualifying. Instead, heat race lineups will be based on the finishing order of Friday’s event. Friday night’s feature winner will receive the one seed with the second-place finisher getting the second seed, and so on. For Saturday, those seeds, in essence, will act as the official qualifying time.

The number one seed will line up in the 6th position of Saturday’s heat race one and the number two seed will line up in the 6th position of heat race two, and so forth. From there on, the “traditional” USAC format for a three heat race format will take over with the top-five transferring/getting their qualifying time back from each of the three heat races, etc.

The fastest top-six “seeds” who transfer through the heats will occupy the first three rows of Saturday’s feature, followed by heat race winners, then the balance of the field based on their seeds, to set the starting lineup for the 25-lap finale paying $6,000-to-win.

Furthermore, Friday will be a full points event, awarding points for qualifying, heats and the feature event. Saturday’s event will pay points for the feature only.

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) enters as the winner of the last two 4-Crown USAC National Midget events in 2018 and 2019. The 2019 series champ can become the first driver to win three consecutive USAC National Midget features at Eldora. Only Rich Vogler (1985-86) and Kyle Larson (2011-12) have won two-in-a-row at the 4-Crown before him.

Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.) is the most recent driver not named Tyler Courtney to win a midget race at the 4-Crown, scoring the victory during his USAC National Midget championship season of 2017. He was also 7th in his Rookie year of 2015. He’ll pilot a second CB Industries car as a teammate to 2020 series champ Chris Windom.

Windom (Canton, Ill.) finished a best of 6th in his last midget go at Eldora. Windom has won the USAC Sprint (2013) and USAC Silver Crown (2013 & 2016) portions of the 4-Crown before but will try to become the sixth driver to win all three USAC open wheel classes at the 4-Crown in his career, which has only previously been done by Courtney, Jack Hewitt, Dave Darland, Jerry Coons Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) finished as the runner-up in the 4-Crown midget feature of 2018 and was 7th in 2019. Grant was the 2016 4-Crown feature victor with the USAC National Sprint Cars.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) won his first USAC National Sprint Car feature ever at the 4-Crown in 2015. He’ll try to add a midget score to the tally as he makes his first Eldora midget appearance since that same year six years ago when he finished 9th. He was also a 10th place midget finisher in 2012.

Looking for his first Eldora win of any kind is Kevin Thomas Jr., a top-five finisher in each of the last three midget appearances at the 4-Crown. The 2014 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year from Cullman, Ala. took a best of 4th in 2018 and was 5th in both 2015 and 2019.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) has notched seven victories on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship tour in 2021. One of those he’d like to add to the resume is Eldora where he’s finished inside the top-10 in all five of his previous starts. The 2016 series champ was a best of 2nd at Eldora that same year, and was also 4th in 2015, 5th in 2017, 6th in 2013 and 10th in 2019.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has been lightning-quick in his only USAC National Midget appearances at Eldora, finishing 3rd during his championship season of 2018 and was 3rd again in 2019.

For many drivers, however, this will be their first jaunt to Eldora in a midget. For series point leader Buddy Kofoid, this isn’t exactly his first go-around at Eldora or at the 4-Crown. In 2019, the Penngrove, California driver finished 4th in the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car feature event at the 4-Crown.

A trio of USAC National Midget feature winners will be making their first stops at the Big E this weekend, including two-time 2021 winners Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) and Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.). Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh, owner of three career USAC National Midget wins, will test the high banks for the initial time.

Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), in her second year with the series, will tackle Eldora for the first time as will leading Rookie of the Year candidate Chase Randall (Waco, Texas), who is on his way to the 4-Crown along with fellow series first-timers Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, Texas), Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.), Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.), three-time 2021 USAC Midwest Regional Midget winner Chance Crum, Austin Barnhill (Wilmington, N.C.), Greg Mitchell (Parkersburg, W.Va.) and Kyle Simon (Covington, Ohio), who finished 5th in his first and only career series start back in 2020 at the Southern Illinois Center.

This will be the 52nd and 53rd USAC National Midget events held at Eldora since Bob Wente’s victory in 1964. While this will mark the first instance of back-to-back nights of midget racing at the 4-Crown, series events have been held on consecutive days at Eldora just once before. It happened for the first and only time 20 years ago in 2001 during the Buckeye Nationals with Jay Drake and Dave Darland taking the wins.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the All Star Circuit of Champions. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for this weekend’s events from Gas City and Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/25/2004 – Mike Hess – 15.801 – 113.917 mph

3 Laps – 8/24/1969 – Jimmy Caruthers – 59.070 – 91.417 mph

4 Laps – 6/20/1976 – Sleepy Tripp – 1:19.58 – 90.475 mph

6 Laps – 9/25/1999 – Dean Franklin – 1:47.87 – 100.121 mph

8 Laps – 9/24/2016 – Rico Abreu – 2:08.94 – 111.680 mph

10 Laps – 9/22/2001 – Donnie Lehmann – 2:53.76 – 103.591 mph

12 Laps – 9/22/2007 – Danny Stratton – 3:28.13 – 103.781 mph

20 Laps – 10/11/1981 – Ken Schrader – 6:26.50 – 93.144 mph

25 Laps – 9/30/2000 – Kasey Kahne – 7:05.68 – 105.713 mph

40 Laps – 8/29/1964 – Bobby Marshman – 12:57.71 – 92.579 mph

4-CROWN USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINS:

4-Rich Vogler

3-Jack Hewitt

2-Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Jay Drake, Tracy Hines, Kyle Larson, Johnny Parsons & J.J. Yeley

1-Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Robby Flock, Stan Fox, Jeff Gordon, Kasey Kahne, Steve Knepper, Ken Schrader, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tony Stewart, Danny Stratton & Brad Sweet

4-CROWN USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINNERS:

1981: Ken Schrader (10/11)

1982: Rich Vogler (10/3)

1983: Johnny Parsons (9/25)

1984: Rained Out

1985: Rich Vogler (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Jack Hewitt (9/27)

1988: Rich Vogler (9/25)

1989: Robby Flock (9/24)

1990: Stan Fox (9/30)

1991: Jeff Gordon (9/22)

1992: Johnny Parsons (10/4)

1993: Jack Hewitt (10/3)

1994: Steve Knepper (9/25)

1995: Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Tracy Hines (9/28)

1997: Jay Drake (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Kasey Kahne (9/30)

2001: J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: Jay Drake (9/21)

2003: Not Held

2004: Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Danny Stratton (9/24)

2006: Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (9/22)

2008: J.J. Yeley (9/20)

2009: Brad Sweet (9/26)

2010: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Kyle Larson (9/22)

2013: Rico Abreu (9/21)

2014: Bryan Clauson (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Rico Abreu (9/24)

2017: Spencer Bayston (9/23)

2018: Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (9/28)

2020: Not Held

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

5-Dave Darland & Rich Vogler

3-J.J. Yeley, Jack Hewitt & Jay Drake

2-Johnny Parsons, Ken Schrader, Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Tracy Hines & Tyler Courtney

1-Bob Wente, Bobby East, Bobby Marshman, Brad Sweet, Bryan Clauson, Bubby Jones, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Danny Stratton, Jeff Gordon, Jerry Coons, Jr., Joe Saldana, Kasey Kahne, Mel Kenyon, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Robby Flock, Spencer Bayston, Stan Fox, Steve Knepper & Tony Stewart

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINNERS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1964: Bob Wente (6/13) & Bobby Marshman (8/29)

1969: Mel Kenyon (8/24)

1976: Dana Carter (6/20)

1977: Bubby Jones (6/19)

1979: Rich Vogler (4/29) & Joe Saldana (8/25)

1981: Ken Schrader (10/11)

1982: Rich Vogler (10/3)

1983: Ken Schrader (6/4) & Johnny Parsons (9/25)

1985: Rich Vogler (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Jack Hewitt (9/27)

1988: Rich Vogler (9/25)

1989: Robby Flock (9/24)

1990: Stan Fox (9/30)

1991: Jeff Gordon (9/22)

1992: Johnny Parsons (10/4)

1993: Jack Hewitt (10/3)

1994: Steve Knepper (9/25)

1995: Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Tracy Hines (9/28)

1997: Jay Drake (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Kasey Kahne (9/30)

2001: Jay Drake (6/22), Dave Darland (6/23) & J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (6/22) & Jay Drake (9/21)

2003: Dave Darland (6/21)

2004: Bobby East (6/19) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Dave Darland (6/18) & Danny Stratton (9/24)

2006: Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (9/22)

2008: J.J. Yeley (9/20)

2009: Brad Sweet (9/26)

2010: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Kyle Larson (9/22)

2013: Rico Abreu (9/21)

2014: Bryan Clauson (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Rico Abreu (9/24)

2017: Spencer Bayston (9/23)

2018: Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (9/28)

PAST 4-CROWN NATIONALS RESULTS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1981 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Ken Schrader, 2. Bob Cicconi, 3. Sherwin Armstrong, 4. Mel Kenyon, 5. Eddie Leavitt, 6. Tom Bigelow, 7. Joe Saldana, 8. Kevin Olson, 9. Steve Cannon, 10. Jerry Nuckles, 11. Warren Mockler, 12. Jerry Weeks, 13. Sherman Armstrong Jr., 14. Steve Lotshaw, 15. Joe Roush, 16. Jeff Nuckles, 17. Dave Keith, 18. Mack McClellan, 19. Larry Rice.

1982 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Ken Schrader, 3. Ron Shuman, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Larry Rice, 6. Jeff Nuckles, 7. Kevin Olson, 8. Billy Engelhart, 9. Steve Knepper, 10. Smokey Snellbaker, 11. Danny Milburn, 12. Dana Carter, 13. Jimmy White, 14. Ken Hopkins, 15. Dean Billings, 16. Steve Kinser, 17. Alan Brown, 18. Mel Kenyon.

1983 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Johnny Parsons, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Larry Rice, 6. Ken Schrader, 7. Steve Knepper, 8. Jerry Nuckles, 9. Steve Cannon, 10. Stan Fox, 11. Jeff Nuckles, 12. Paul Clark, 13. Sam Isenhower, 14. Kenneth Nichols, 15. Warren Mockler, 16. Alan Brown, 17. John Andretti, 18. Mack McClellan, 19. Bob Cicconi, 20. John Batts, 21. Dick Pole, 22. Roy Caruthers. 15:01.08

1984 FEATURE: Rained Out

1985 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Mel Kenyon, 3. Tom Bigelow, 4. Steve Knepper, 5. Paul Clark, 6. Larry Rice, 7. Kevin Doty, 8. Bob Cicconi, 9. Mark Alderson, 10. John Andretti, 11. Sam Isenhower, 12. Don Tyler, 13. Larry Hillerud, 14. Dave Ray, 15. Kenneth Nichols, 16. Jerry Russell, 17. Jim Hines, 18. Dean Billings, 19. Roy Caruthers, 20. Kurt Mayhew, 21. Pepi Marchese, 22. Jim Bradford, 23. Ric Burdine, 24. Lars Lein. NT

1986 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Tom Bigelow, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Steve Enlow, 5. Kevin Doty, 6. Ronnie Burke, 7. Terry Wente, 8. Warren Mockler, 9. Steve Lotshaw, 10. Russ Gamester, 11. Dave Ray, 12. Roy Caruthers, 13. Todd Holderfield, 14. Jim Bradford, 15. Nick Kruse, 16. Don Schilling, 17. Michael Lang, 18. Merrill Calvert, 19. Jack Hewitt, 20. Don Tyler, 21. Jerry Weeks, 22. Kurt Mayhew, 23. Paul Clark, 24. Kenneth Nichols.

1987 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Kevin Olson, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Jerry Russell, 5. Mike Streicher, 6. Mel Kenyon, 7. Danny Frye Jr., 8. Terry Wente, 9. Dan Boorse, 10. Lou Cicconi Jr., 11. Paul Rochelle, 12. Sam Isenhower, 13. Stevie Reeves, 14. Jim Hines, 15. Ron Glidden, 16. George Wilkins, 17. Ted Hines, 18. Harry McConnell, 19. Rich Vogler, 20. Kevin Huntley, 21. John Heydenreich, 22. Ronnie Burke, 23. Steve Butler, 24. Roger McCluskey Jr.

1988 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. John Heydenreich, 3. Mel Kenyon, 4. Dan Boorse, 5. Kevin Olson, 6. Terry Wente, 7. Dean Billings, 8. Ronnie Burke, 9. Harry McConnell, 10. Ron Glidden, 11. Joe Roush, 12. Lou Cicconi Jr., 13. Jim Hines, 14. Bob Cicconi, 15. Brett Mowrey, 16. Ron Dunstan, 17. Kurt Mayhew, 18. Gary Halteman, 19. Jim Bradford, 20. Roger McCluskey Jr., 21. Stan Fox, 22. Donnie Lehmann, 23. Warren Halligan, 24. Tony Elliott.

1989 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Robby Flock, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Russ Gamester, 5. Kevin Olson, 6. Mike Streicher, 7. Harry McConnell, 8. Mel Kenyon, 9. Dean Billings, 10. Roger McCluskey Jr., 11. Dean Erfurth, 12. Ted Hines, 13. Terry Wente, 14. Kurt Mayhew, 15. Donnie Adams, 16. Steve Parkes, 17. Doug Wright, 18. Daryl Campbell, 19. Ric Burdine, 20. Brett Pool, 21. John Heydenreich, 22. Johnny Parsons, 23. Kenneth Nichols, 24. Stan Fox.

1990 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Stan Fox, 2. Johnny Parsons, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Kevin Olson, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Daryl Campbell, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. Ron Glidden, 9. Ted Hines, 10. Harry McConnell, 11. John Meyers, 12. Mel Kenyon, 13. Larry Rice, 14. Dean Billings, 15. Tyce Carlson, 16. Mike Streicher, 17. Stevie Reeves, 18. Roy Caruthers, 19. Jeff Gordon, 20. Rick Hood, 21. Jack Hewitt, 22. Russ Gamester. (Race winner Wally Pankratz’s car failed to pass the post-race fuel check and was disqualified). NT

1991 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jeff Gordon, 2. Jimmy Sills, 3. John Heydenreich, 4. Stan Fox, 5. Stevie Reeves, 6. Kevin Doty, 7. Chuck Gurney, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Mike Streicher, 10. Jack Hewitt, 11. Doug Kalitta, 12. Terry Wente, 13. Robbie Stanley, 14. Ron Glidden, 15. Greg Vernetti, 16. Russ Gamester, 17. Steve Knepper, 18. Tony Elliott, 19. Wally Pankratz, 20. Donnie Beechler, 21. Dan Boorse, 22. Roy Caruthers, 23. Dave Strickland, Jr., 24. Don Tyler. NT

1992 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Johnny Parsons, 2. Kevin Doty, 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Donnie Beechler, 6. Jack Hewitt, 7. Stan Fox, 8. Mike Streicher, 9. Eric Gordon, 10. Kenny Irwin, Jr., 11. Stevie Reeves, 12. Andy Pierce, 13. Brent Kaeding, 14. Dan Boorse, 15. John Heydenreich, 16. Ted Hines, 17. Brian Gerster, 18. Chip Thomas, 19. Jimmy McCune, 20. Tyce Carlson, 21. Ken Rice, 22. Nick Kruse, 23. Jimmy Sills, 24. Donnie Lehmann. 7:41.23

1993 FEATURE: (25 laps-Held Oct. 3) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Page Jones, 3. Stevie Reeves, 4. Tony Stewart, 5. Stan Fox, 6. Kenny Irwin, Jr., 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Mike Bliss, 9. Tyce Carlson, 10. Chuck Leary, 11. Andy Michner, 12. Johnny Parsons, 13. Brian Gerster, 14. Dale Ballinger, 15. John Heydenreich, 16. Jack Runyon, 17. Kenneth Nichols, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Dan Drinan, 20. Steve Barth, 21. Randy Koch. NT

1994 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Steve Knepper, 2. Stan Fox, 3. Donnie Beechler, 4. Page Jones, 5. Tony Stewart, 6. Kenny Irwin, Jr., 7. Robby Flock, 8. John Heydenreich, 9. Tony Elliott, 10. Dean Billings, 11. Steve Barth, 12. Brian Gerster, 13. Jeff Sands, 14. Tracy Hines, 15. Dan Drinan, 16. Andy Pierce/Andy Michner, 17. David Bridges, 18. Kevin Doty, 19. Roger McCluskey, 20. Jack Hewitt, 21. Tyce Carlson, 22. Andy Michner. NT

1995 FEATURE: (25 laps – Held Sept. 23) 1. Tony Stewart, 2. Kenny Irwin, Jr., 3. Steve Knepper, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Robby Flock, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Johnny Parsons, 8. Ted Hines, 9. Nate Law, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jack Runyon, 12. Ronnie Johncox, 13. Randy Roberts, 14. Chuck Leary, 15. Brian Gerster, 16. Kevin Doty, 17. Andy Michner, 18. Ryan Newman, 19. Jeff Hunt, 20. Cory Kruseman, 21. Donnie Beechler, 22. Jay Drake. NT

1996 FEATURE: (25 laps-Held Sept. 28) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Cory Kruseman, 3. Ted Hines, 4. Kenny Irwin, Jr., 5. Carl Olsen, 6. Doug Kalitta, 7. Kenneth Nichols, 8. Walt Stearly, 9. Donnie Lehmann, 10. Dan Drinan, 11. Russ Gamester, 12. Jack Hewitt, 13. Jeff Sands, 14. Kevin Doty, 15. Nate Law, 16. Tony Elliott, 17. Jason Leffler, 18. Steve Barth, 19. Dean Erfurth, 20. Ryan Newman, 21. Roger McCluskey Jr., 22. Steve Knepper. NT

1997 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Tony Stewart, 3. Jason Leffler, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Robby Flock, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Derek Davidson, 8. Ted Hines, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Jeff Sands, 11. Kevin Thomas, 12. Andy Michner, 13. Donnie Lehmann, 14. David Bridges, 15. Mark Freeland, 16. Brian Gerster, 17. Dan Drinan, 18. Tim Dietz, 19. J.J. Yeley, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Kevin Doty, 22. Dave Darland. NT

1998 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Jay Drake, 6. Jimmy Sills, 7. Brian Tyler, 8. Jason Leffler, 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 10. Matt Westfall, 11. John Heydenreich, 12. Bill Baue, 13. Robby Flock, 14. Clay Klepper, 15. Chuck Leary, 16. Mark Freeland, 17. Jerry Nemire, 18. Kevin Myers, 19. Derek Davidson, 20. Ted Hines, 21. Ricky Shelton, 22. J.J. Yeley. NT

1999 FEATURE: (25 Laps-Held Sept. 25) 1. Dave Darland, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Jay Drake, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Jerry Coons, Jr., 7. Clay Klepper, 8. Jack Hewitt, 9. Mark Freeland, 10. Donnie Lehmann, 11. Kevin Doty, 12. A.J. Fike, 13. Steve Knepper, 14. Rick Treadway, 15. Michael Lewis, 16. Jason Lynch, 17. Ted Hines, 18. A.J. Felker (MCI), 19. Mike Hess, 20. Ed Carpenter, 21. Travis Welpott, 22. Wayne Chinn, 23. John Nervo, 24. Dean Franklin. NT

2000 FEATURE: (25 laps – Held September 30) 1. Kasey Kahne, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Michael Lewis, 6. Jeff Flesher, 7. Kevin Doty, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. A.J. Fike, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Sarah McCune, 12. Dean Franklin, 13. Donnie Lehmann, 14. Aaron Fike, 15. Ryan Scott, 16. Scott Hatton, 17. Matt Westfall, 18. Travis Welpott, 19. Tony Beaber, 20. John Nervo, 21. Dean Erfurth, 22. Clay Klepper. 7:05.68

2001 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Steve Paden, 4. Aaron Fike, 5. Matt Westfall, 6. Jerry Coons, Jr., 7. Steve Knepper, 8. Donnie Lehmann, 9. Brian Gerster, 10. A.J. Fike, 11. John Nervo, 12. Craig Carey, 13. Mike Hess, 14. Mark Freeland, 15. Travis Welpott, 16. Bill Baue, 17. Jerry Nemire, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Ryan Scott, 20. Jay Drake, 21. Wayne Chinn, 22. Tony Elliott. 7:07.53

2002 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Bobby East, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Ryan Scott, 8. Cory Kruseman, 9. Aaron Fike, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Nick Lundgreen, 12. Don Droud, Jr., 13. Ed Stimely, Jr., 14. Matt Brun, 15. Tom Hessert, 16. Mark Freeland, 17. Marc Dailey, 18. Steve Paden, 19. John Heydenreich, 20. Cole Carter, 21. Ron Gregory, 22. A.J. Fike, 23. Teddy Beach. 7:59.85

2003 FEATURE: Not Held

2004 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Bobby East, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Davey Ray, 6. Brian Gerster, 7. Todd Beach, 8. Mike Hess, 9. Tom Hessert, 10. A.J. Fike, 11. Travis Miniea, 12. Nick Lundgreen, 13. Brad Kuhn, 14. Billy Wood, 15. Cole Carter, 16. Craig Carey, 17. Jay Drake, 18. Shane Hollingsworth, 19. Josh Wise, 20. Sammy Swindell, 21. Matt Brun. NT

2005 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Danny Stratton, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Davey Ray, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Jay Drake, 7. Johnny Rodriguez, 8. Bryan Clauson, 9. Tom Hessert III, 10. Brad Kuhn, 11. Travis Miniea, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Cole Carter, 14. Ron Gregory, 15. Brett Anderson, 16. Bill Rose, 17. Brad Loyet, 18. Dane Carter, 19. Thomas Briggs, 20. Levi Jones, 21. Eric Wilkins, 22. Jerry Coons Jr. NT

2006 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Adam Clarke, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Davey Ray, 5. Jerry Coons, Jr., 6. Josh Wise, 7. Danny Stratton, 8. Brad Mosen, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Jay Drake, 12. Brad Loyet, 13. Dustin Morgan, 14. Michael Pickens, 15. Leon Bacon, 16. Teddy Beach, 17. Tom Hessert III, 18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 19. Shane Hollingsworth, 20. Levi Jones, 21. Shane Cottle, 22. J.J. Yeley, 23. Don Droud, Jr. NT

2007 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2. Brad Loyet, 3. Kevin Swindell, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Shane Hollingsworth, 6. Matt Mitchell, 7. Davey Ray, 8. Cole Whitt, 9. Levi Jones, 10. Danny Stratton, 11. Brad Mosen, 12. Dustin Morgan, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Bobby East, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Don Droud Jr., 17. Brady Bacon, 18. Russ Harper, 19. Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Ryan Smith, 21. Gary Taylor, 22. Brad Sweet, 23. Brad Kuhn, 24. Michael Pickens. NT

2008 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brad Sweet, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Cole Whitt, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Mike Hess, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Brad Loyet, 10. Darren Hagen, 11. Cole Carter, 12. Chris Windom, 13. Shane Hollingsworth, 14. Dustin Morgan, 15. Dakoda Armstrong, 16. Gary Altig, 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 18. Chad Boat, 19. Brad Kuhn, 20. Jonathan Hendrick, 21. Tracy Hines, 22. Steve Buckwalter. NT

2009 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Brad Kuhn, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Cole Whitt, 8. Zach Daum, 9. Henry Clarke, 10. Bobby East, 11. Dakoda Armstrong, 12. Caleb Armstrong, 13. Cale Conley, 14. Chase Barber, 15. Jonathan Hendrick, 16. Chad Boat, 17. Shane Hollingsworth, 18. Critter Malone, 19. Tracy Hines, 20. Josh Wise, 21. Shane Hmiel. NT

2010 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Brad Kuhn, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Bobby East, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Matt Westfall, 9. Jonathan Hendrick, 10. Zach Daum, 11. Levi Roberts, 12. Henry Clarke, 13. Bob Shreffler, 14. Chase Barber, 15. Shane Hmiel, 16. Levi Jones, 17. Craig Heathcote. NT

2011 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Bobby East, 7. Brad Kuhn, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Tanner Swanson, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Zach Daum, 12. Mario Clouser, 13. Kody Swanson, 14. Chase Barber, 15. Dalton Armstrong, 16. Bob Shreffler, 17. Caleb Armstrong, 18. Brent Beauchamp, 19. Matt Westfall. NT

2012 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Brad Kuhn, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Bobby East, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Rico Abreu, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Davey Ray, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Taylor Ferns, 12. Dalton Armstrong, 13. Chase Barber, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Dave Darland. NT

2013 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Christopher Bell, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Bobby East, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Tanner Thorson, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Alex Bright, 9. Darren Hagen, 10. Caleb Armstrong, 11. Taylor Ferns, 12. Shane Cockrum, 13. Stratton Briggs, 14. Dalton Armstrong, 15. Chris Windom, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Bryan Clauson, 18. Kellen Conover. NT

2014 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Christopher Bell, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Shane Cockrum, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Isaac Chapple, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Steven Drevicki, 10. Parker Price-Miller, 11. Rico Abreu, 12. Tanner Thorson, 13. Chris Windom. NT

2015 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Christopher Bell, 2. Rico Abreu, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Steven Drevicki, 7. Spencer Bayston, 8. Tony DiMattia, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. Ryan Greth, 11. Tyler Thomas, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Austin Nemire, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. Davey Ray, 16. Todd Wills, 17. Bryan Clauson, 18. Robert Bell, 19. Kevin Wills, 20. Steve Buckwalter. NT

2016 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Chad Boat, 5. Holly Shelton, 6. Davey Ray, 7. Carson Macedo, 8. Ryan Robinson, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Andrew Felker, 12. Justin Grant, 13. Jake Neuman, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. Jake Blackhurst, 16. Bear Wood, 17. Robert Bell, 18. Tyler Courtney, 19. Eric Hein, 20. Gary Gipson, 21. Ryan Greth, 22. Spencer Bayston, 23. Steve Buckwalter. NT

2017 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Spencer Bayston, 2. Shane Golobic, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. Holly Shelton, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Tanner Carrick, 9. Tyler Thomas, 10. Alex Bright, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Brayton Lynch, 13. Adam Pierson, 14. Bear Wood, 15. Chase Jones, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Tyler Courtney. NT

2018 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Tanner Carrick, 6. Holly Shelton, 7. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 8. Ryan Robinson, 9. Jason McDougal, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Hank Davis, 12. Sam Johnson, 13. Chad Boat, 14. Zane Hendricks, 15. Chase Jones, 16. Alex Bright, 17. Andrew Layser, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Chris Windom, 20. Spencer Bayston, 21. Zeb Wise. NT

2019 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Tanner Carrick (2), 3. Logan Seavey (3), 4. Rico Abreu (5), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 6. Chris Windom (9), 7. Justin Grant (10), 8. Zeb Wise (8), 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (18), 10. Tanner Thorson (7), 11. Chad Boat (11), 12. Holley Hollan (17), 13. Dave Darland (14), 14. Jesse Colwell (13), 15. Karsyn Elledge (19), 16. Andrew Layser (16), 17. Sam Johnson (15), 18. Jerry Coons, Jr. (1), 19. Jason McDougal (12). NT

2020 FEATURE: Not Held