Farmer City Raceway Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rained Out

Series Returns to Action on October 7 at Tri-County Race Track

FARMER CITY, Ill. (September 22, 2021) — Persistent overnight rain that lingered into this morning has left the grounds at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway too wet to host tonight’s  Castrol® FloRacing Night in America. The event has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“Despite a forecast for no additional rain, it rained off-and-on all night through about 9 a.m. this morning. The pits and staging lanes are a disaster, and the track is pretty soft too. We hate to have to cancel, but we have no other option,” said track promoter, Lance Spieker.

The tour now returns to action on Thursday, October 7 with the Tarheel 50 at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, N.C.). The event pays $10,000-to-win and will also include the 602/Modified Street ($1,000-to-win) Championship as well as Street Stock, Pony, and Front Wheel Drive.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCountyRaceTrack.net .

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.comwww.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

 

 

Ben Shelton

