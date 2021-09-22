Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania kicks off three straight days of racing this Thursday!

17th Annual Summit Modified Mania
Sept 23.24.25, 2021
Th/Fri/Sat
Th/Fri – Modifieds & Late Models
Saturday – Modifieds/Late Models/B-Modifieds
Saturday – 1 Hour Early Start Times
Pits 11:00
Gen Adm 4:30
Just Announced Sept 18th
Modified Driver’s – Tires Grooving & Siping will be allowed
Gates Times:
Pit Gates Open: Noon (Th/Fri/Sat)
General Admission Opens: 5:30 (Th/Fri) Saturday 1 Hour Early 4:30
Ticket Prices:
Pit Passes: $40 (Th/Fri/Sat Each Day)
Kids Pit Pass: $15 (ages 6-12)
Kids Pit Pass: FREE (ages 5 & under)
General Admission Adult: $25/$25/$25 (Th/Fri/Sat)
Kids 12 & under FREE
(The poster for kids was a mid-print)
Kids 12 & under FREE for Gen Adm
Camping & Parking
Camping $40 (Includes all 3 days) – (No Hookups) Tri City Representative will come to your camper to collect the camping fee.
Camping wll be first come for spots
FREE Parking
FIRE PITS ALLOWED: (Have to be contained)
Tailgate on the Backchute
$100 per day or
$250 for all 3 day
(Pit Pass is required)
Reserve a Tailgate Spot: Text Tammy Gundaker 636-448-9111
Driver’s Outline
UMP National Points Awarded Each Night
(Modifieds UMP Points awarded for both Features Thur/Fri)
Modified Purse
Thursday – Twin Features $2,000/$2,000ea (48 Driver’s make a Feature – Full Payout)
Friday – Twin Features $2,000/$2,000ea (48 Driver’s make a Feature – Full Payout)
Saturday – $5,000-to-win/$500 to start
(Non-Qualifier’s Race $1,000-to-win) Winner can choose to take the $1,000 or Give up the $1,000 and will Advance to the A-Main
Tow Money each night $40
Late Model Purse
Thursday $3,000…
Friday $3,000…
Saturday $3,000
$50 Entry Fee Per Night
24 Starting Field each night
Tow Money each night $40
B-Modified Purse: (B-Modifieds Race on Saturday Only – Start Times 1 Hour Early) Saturday $1,000-to-win
Tire Rule:
Modified Tire Rule:
M30 or M60 26.5 or 27.5
Siping is allowed – grooving and siping allowed
(With the current Tire Situation
Sept 18 UMP notified us that Grooving will be allowed)
Late Model Tire Rule:
Weekly Tire Rule for Tri City Speedway
RR – Hoosier LM/40 ONLY!
RF, LF, LR – Hoosier LM/20 only
Fan Fun – Things to Do
Race Fans – (This year’s fun Activities During Modified Mania)
Mechanical Bull – Friday Night
LIVE Band Pit Party Friday Night
Band 11pm – 2:00 Big Stage
Breakfast Served Friday & Saturday Morning 8am – 11am on the Midway in the Main Concession
Wiffle Ball Game on Friday on the Midway – 2:00 to 3:00 Driver’s & Fans
Amenities Tailgate In The Parking Lot
Full Concessions
Beer Garden
Kids Playground area (ages 2-7)
Nice Restrooms
NO Coolers permitted
NO Outside Drinks for Food Allowed
Bags will be checked prior to entering the facility
Pets are allowed (Must be on a leash)
Track Address:
Tri City Speedway
5100 Nameoki Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Hotel Discount Racer & Fan Discount
(2 miles from the Racetrack – Exit 6)
Best Western Plus
618-512-1314
Booking Mention: Tri City Speedway
Website: tricityspeedway.net
Email: tricityspeedway@msn.com
Facebook Tri-City Speedway
For More Information
Call Tammy Gundaker 636-448-9111 Facebook Tri-City Speedway (Like the page & share)
Website: tricityspeedway.net