Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania kicks off three straight days of racing this Thursday!

Tri City Speedway17th Annual Summit Modified ManiaSept 23.24.25, 2021Th/Fri/Sat

Th/Fri – Modifieds & Late Models

Saturday – Modifieds/Late Models/B-Modifieds

Saturday – 1 Hour Early Start Times

Pits 11:00

Gen Adm 4:30

Just Announced Sept 18th

Modified Driver’s – Tires Grooving & Siping will be allowed

Gates Times:

Pit Gates Open: Noon (Th/Fri/Sat)

General Admission Opens: 5:30 (Th/Fri) Saturday 1 Hour Early 4:30

Ticket Prices:

Pit Passes: $40 (Th/Fri/Sat Each Day)

Kids Pit Pass: $15 (ages 6-12)

Kids Pit Pass: FREE (ages 5 & under)

General Admission Adult: $25/$25/$25 (Th/Fri/Sat)

Kids 12 & under FREE

Camping & Parking

Camping $40 (Includes all 3 days) – (No Hookups) Tri City Representative will come to your camper to collect the camping fee.

Camping wll be first come for spots

FREE Parking

FIRE PITS ALLOWED: (Have to be contained)

Tailgate on the Backchute

$100 per day or

$250 for all 3 day

(Pit Pass is required)

Reserve a Tailgate Spot: Text Tammy Gundaker 636-448-9111

Driver’s Outline

UMP National Points Awarded Each Night

(Modifieds UMP Points awarded for both Features Thur/Fri)

Modified Purse

Thursday – Twin Features $2,000/$2,000ea (48 Driver’s make a Feature – Full Payout)

Friday – Twin Features $2,000/$2,000ea (48 Driver’s make a Feature – Full Payout)

Saturday – $5,000-to-win/$500 to start

(Non-Qualifier’s Race $1,000-to-win) Winner can choose to take the $1,000 or Give up the $1,000 and will Advance to the A-Main

Tow Money each night $40

Late Model Purse

Thursday $3,000…

Friday $3,000…

Saturday $3,000

$50 Entry Fee Per Night

24 Starting Field each night

Tow Money each night $40

B-Modified Purse: (B-Modifieds Race on Saturday Only – Start Times 1 Hour Early) Saturday $1,000-to-win

Tire Rule:

Modified Tire Rule:

M30 or M60 26.5 or 27.5

Siping is allowed – grooving and siping allowed

(With the current Tire Situation

Sept 18 UMP notified us that Grooving will be allowed)

Late Model Tire Rule:

Weekly Tire Rule for Tri City Speedway

RR – Hoosier LM/40 ONLY!

RF, LF, LR – Hoosier LM/20 only

Fan Fun – Things to Do

Race Fans – (This year’s fun Activities During Modified Mania)

Mechanical Bull – Friday Night

LIVE Band Pit Party Friday Night

Band 11pm – 2:00 Big Stage

Breakfast Served Friday & Saturday Morning 8am – 11am on the Midway in the Main Concession

Wiffle Ball Game on Friday on the Midway – 2:00 to 3:00 Driver’s & Fans

Amenities Tailgate In The Parking Lot

Full Concessions

Beer Garden

Kids Playground area (ages 2-7)

Nice Restrooms

NO Coolers permitted

NO Outside Drinks for Food Allowed

Bags will be checked prior to entering the facility

Pets are allowed (Must be on a leash)

Track Address:

Tri City Speedway

5100 Nameoki Rd

Granite City, IL 62040

Hotel Discount Racer & Fan Discount

(2 miles from the Racetrack – Exit 6)

Best Western Plus

618-512-1314

Booking Mention: Tri City Speedway

Website: tricityspeedway.net

Email: tricityspeedway@msn.com

Facebook Tri-City Speedway

For More Information

Call Tammy Gundaker 636-448-9111 Facebook Tri-City Speedway (Like the page & share)

Website: tricityspeedway.net