Dotson tops Race For Hope 71 opening night qualifier

Ethan Dotson topped the Wednesday night IMCA Modified qualifying feature at Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71. (Photo by Checkered Chic Photography)

BATESVILLE, Ark. (Sept. 22) – Night one of Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71 belonged to Ethan Dotson.

The IMCA Modified clipper from Bakersfield, Calif., started seventh and finished first on Wednesday, opening night of qualifying for Saturday’s $50,000 to win main event.

“We were pretty good and hopefully we can keep that speed for 75 laps on Saturday. Starting on the pole will definitely help,” Dotson said. “The track had some character (tonight) and it was fun moving around. We had to get past some pretty good cars to get to the front.”

Dotson made his way into the lead on lap 10 of the 25-lapper. He’d finished 14th in the 2019 event and seventh last year.

Lining up behind him in the main event will be Jacob Hobscheidt, hard charger Cody Laney, Kollin Hibdon, Jesse Sobbing, Sawyer Crigler, D.J. Shannon, Scott Bloomquist and Mike Mullen.

Laney motored to third from 21st starting.

Qualifying for Race For Hope 71 continues Thursday night. One hundred Modifieds vied on opening night at Batesville.

Feature results – 1. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.; 2. Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.; 3. Cody Laney, Torrance, Calif.; 4. Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.; 5. Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa; 6. Sawyer Crigler, Alton, Mo.; 7. D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.; 8. Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.; 9. Mike Mullen, Seymour, Wis.; 10. Justin O’Brien, West Union, Iowa; 11. Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.; 12. Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.; 13. Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.; 14. John Hansen, Brush, Colo.; 15. Adam Maple, Batesville; 16. Roger Witt, Batesville; 17. Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.; 18. Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.; 19. Wendell Wallace, Batesville; 20. Benji LaCrosse, Green Bay, Wis.; 21. Jeff Rowland, Pauls Valley, Okla.; 22. Matt Bonine, Onawa, Iowa; 23. Brian Mullen, Seymour, Wis.; 24. Donnie Burkhart, North Little Rock; 25. Troy Morris III, Bakersfield, Calif.; 26. Jordan Turner, Batesville; 27. Kade Ogle, Lubbock, Texas; 28. Tanner Barnhart, North Little Rock; 29. Mark Norris, Searcy; 30. Dennis Schoenfeld, Van Buren.

