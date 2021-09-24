Season Finale This Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

(Macon, IL) The 2021-season will come to an end this coming Saturday night, September 25, at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL with BRANDT Season Championship night. All the point championships will be wrapped up and all the drivers will race for the special finale cup trophies. Mechanic and Powder Puff races will complete the night.

The tightest point battle heading into the night is in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division. Springfield, IL’s Jim Farley, III has not won a feature this year but has been extremely consistent with eight top fives in eight starts. Farley leads by 26 points over Taylorville, IL’s Scott Landers. Landers will need to finish at least 13 spots ahead of Farley in the feature to take the top spot away. Rick Roedel, Roy Magee, and Dennis VanderMeersch round out the top five in the class.

With his first championship already locked up, Williamsville, IL’s Colby Sheppard will be looking to cap off the season with his third feature victory in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Sheppard has an outstanding 14 top fives in 15 starts. Other winners looking to get back to victory lane include Jose Parga (8), Timmy Dick (2), Blaise Baker (1), Braden Johnson (1), and Dakota Ewing (1).

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, has been a busy man this year, racing in three classes full-time and competing in as many as five features in one night, which was last week. Taylor will be the celebrated champion in two different classes, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and Archers Alley Street Stocks. Taylor has taken five Modified victories but has yet to score a victory this year in the Street Stock class.

The early part of the season saw multiple winners with no repeats in the DIRTcar Pro Mod division. That all changed in the second half of the season, where Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick has claimed a total of seven features this year. Helmick has the championship wrapped up with Billy Knebel, Kevin Crowder, Guy Taylor, and Justin Reynolds completing the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s division racing will be the DIRTcar Hornet division. Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, has the point championship solidified, having claimed a division leading five feature wins. Billy Mason is second in the standings, with Shelby Beiler third, and Justin Coffey and Michael McKay fourth and fifth. With the points wrapped up, it will be all about claiming the feature trophy.

In addition to action from Macon’s six divisions, two Mechanic Races and one Powder Puff race will be held. One mechanic race will be held for Modified/Pro Mod type cars and the other for Sportsman/Street Stocks. The Powder Puff event will be held, utilizing Hornet race cars.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will take the track at 6:00, with racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 822 0 2 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 648 174 3 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 630 192 4 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 594 228 5 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 562 260 6 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 546 276 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 444 378 8 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 444 378 9 F15 Bob Sidener Springfield IL 432 390 10 12 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 396 426



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 846 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 752 94 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 746 100 4 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 722 124 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 626 220 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 626 220 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 516 330 8 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 490 356 9 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 454 392 10 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 392 454



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 908 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 836 72 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 810 98 4 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 802 106 5 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 702 206 6 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 700 208 7 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 624 284 8 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 604 304 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 530 378 10 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 458 450



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 438 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 412 26 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 396 42 4 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 332 106 5 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 294 144 6 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 294 144 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 272 166 8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 252 186 9 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 242 196 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 236 202



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 842 0 2 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 764 78 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 726 116 4 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 718 124 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 620 222 6 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 512 330 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 506 336 8 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 438 404 9 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 434 408 10 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 428 414



DIRTcar Hornets