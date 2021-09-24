Sheppard Wins Second Consecutive Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 23, 2021) – Brandon Sheppard won his second consecutive Indiana Icebreaker as the previously postponed $15,000-to-win event was held Thursday Night at Brownstown Speedway.

It was Sheppard’s first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season as the 4-time and reigning Dirt Track Word Championship winner came across the line ahead of Steve Casebolt, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, and Jimmy Owens.

Sheppard earned the outside front row starting spot in March and jumped to the lead at the start of the 50-lap race. Casebolt was the third driver to run in second as both Josh Richards and Kyle Bronson fell by the wayside. Casebolt picked up the second spot on lap 18 and stayed there until the checkers, with Sheppard in control of the race from the get-go.

Sheppard, who won the race when it was last held in 2019, led all 50 laps to become the 15th different winner this year in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “Our car was really good. I would like to thank all the fans for coming out tonight. We have three nights of racing this weekend, we love coming to Brownstown Speedway. The track had a lot of character to it tonight, but if it’s like that the rest of the weekend I won’t be mad at all about it.”

Casebolt, a Hoosier native, came home in second. “I had a lot of fun out there tonight. It was a little nerve racking at times but considering the rain they have had this week; it was also fun at the same time. It was nice to get a podium finish, it’s like a win for us. All these guys are so good, they do it all the time. To run second to the Rocket House Car, I am pleased with that.”

Moran finished second in the Jackson 100 a few years ago but is still seeking his first career win at Brownstown as he rounded out the podium in third. “I always seem to run good here. They did all they could do to the track. It has rained here three or four days straight. It’s kind of incredible we got to race here at all tonight. I couldn’t run up there with Brandon and Steve. When I found that bottom, I just stayed there. We’re happy with a third and we will give it another shot tomorrow night.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunter’s Honey, Ace Metal Works, Integra, and Petroff Towing.

Completing the top ten were Josh Rice, Tim McCreadie, Spencer Hughes, Tanner English, and Tyler Erb.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Indiana Icebreaker

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 12.509 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Brandon Sheppard / 12.620 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[3]; 5. 76-Shelby Miles[7]; 6. 32S-Chris Simpson[8]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[10]; 8. 418-Michael Wesselman[11]; 9. 1G-Devin Gilpin[5]; 10. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[6]; 11. 9G-Larry Greer[9]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice[6]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 7. 29V-Darrell Lanigan[7]; 8. 18R-Fast Eddy[9]; 9. 3Z-Zack Burton[11]; 10. 24-Jared Bailey[8]; 11. (DNS) 14M-Mark Robbins

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[8]; 4. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 5. 21H-Robby Hensley[7]; 6. 14R-Jeff Roth[9]; 7. 14B-Britan Godsey[10]; 8. 57M-Cameron Marlar[5]; 9. 16-Justin Rattliff[11]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley[6]; 11. (DNS) 28E-Dennis Erb Jr

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 5. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 6. D8-Dustin Linville[9]; 7. 20B-Todd Brennan[11]; 8. 18A-Jeffrey Ledford[6]; 9. 19R-Ryan Gustin[3]; 10. 13W-Brayton Laster[10]; 11. 17J-Greg Johnson[8]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Shelby Miles[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[2]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[5]; 5. 11H-Spencer Hughes[8]; 6. 6-Ashton Winger[7]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[4]; 8. 3Z-Zack Burton[6]

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 14G-Joe Godsey[2]; 2. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 3. 21H-Robby Hensley[1]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 5. 14W-Quentin White[8]; 6. 14R-Jeff Roth[3]; 7. 13W-Brayton Laster[5]; 8. 14B-Britan Godsey[4]

Indiana Icebreaker Feature Finish (50 Laps): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[10]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 6. 11R-Josh Rice[19]; 7. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 8. 11H-Spencer Hughes[21]; 9. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb[17]; 11. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[18]; 12. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[11]; 13. 76-Shelby Miles[15]; 14. 157-Mike Marlar[13]; 15. 21H-Robby Hensley[20]; 16. 14G-Joe Godsey[16]; 17. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 18. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 19. 66C-Matt Cosner[22]; 20. 25-Shane Clanton[9]; 21. 1G-Devin Gilpin[23]; 22. 13W-Brayton Laster[25]; 23. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[12]; 24. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 25. 14W-Quentin White[24]