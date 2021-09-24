Timm, Chisholm chalk up opening night wins at Featherlite Fall Jamboree

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 23)—The nation’s hottest open-wheel dirt modified racers converged on Southern Minnesota Thursday as the Deer Creek Speedway hosted opening night of the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree and welcomed Jake Timm and Jim Chisholm to victory lane.

Timm was the first to see the green flag in the 30-lap USRA Modified main event and eventually was the first to see the checkered flag 30 laps later.

A perfectly-prepared, racy, multi-grooved racing surface allowed competitors to move all over the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval. For Timm, the most comfortable place for him was the high side but the second-generation racer from Winona, Minnesota, went wherever he needed to maintain his pace.

Meanwhile, USMTS standout Zack VanderBeek was working a much shorter route near the bottom of ‘The Creek’ and beat Timm to the flagstand on laps 15 and 16, but Timm used lapped traffic and some notes from VanderBeek to regain the top spot and eventually the $3,000 top prize.

It was Timm’s first victory in the 23-year-history of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree. He was just two years old when the inaugural event was held in the first week of October in 1999.

VanderBeek recorded a much-needed runner-up finish with defending event champion Jake O’Neil coming home in third. Rodney Sanders and Lucas Schott were fourth and fifth while Dustin Sorensen, Jacob Bleess, Brandon Davis, Jason Cummins and Dan Ebert rounded out the top 10.

No end in sight for Chisholm’s trail of tears: Somebody who is well-acquainted with Deer Creek Speedway’s victory lane—especially during the Featherlite Fall Jamboree—is Jim Chisholm who picked up Thursday’s USRA B-Mod main event win.

The 18-year-old from Osage, Iowa, picked up nine wins at the track this season and has more than 20 wins over the past three seasons where he has reigned as track champion.

In Thursday evening’s 20-lap feature, Chisholm rolled off from the pole and beat Ben Moudry to the checkered flag with more than three seconds to spare to capture his sixth straight main event victory at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree—he swept both nights last year and all three in 2019.

Behind Moudry, Hunter Kennedy claimed the third spot with Kylie Kath keeping Kadden Kath at bay for the fourth position. Sixth through 10th were 18th-starting Dan Hovden, Scott Demmer, Alex Schubbe, Noah Grinstead and two-time USRA B-Mod national champion Kris Jackson, who started 28th.

On down, two to go: The 23rd Featherlite Fall Jamboree resumes Friday with the Summit USMTS Modifieds taking center stage in a $5,000-to-win contest before wrapping this year’s blockbuster with Saturday’s $10,000-to-win spectacular.

USRA B-Mods will be racing for $1,000 and $1,200 to win, respectively, on Friday and Saturday with valuable Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points up for grabs.

More than any other racetrack, the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located in the rolling hills of Southern Minnesota will be hosting Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s for the 116th and 117th time.

The list of former USMTS winners at ‘The Creek’ could serve as dirt modified racing’s half of fame class.

Nine-time USMTS national champ Kelly Shryock won the first-ever contest here in 2002—his first of 10 victories here. Rodney Sanders has garnered 11 checkered flags here but both take a back seat to Jason Hughes who has a series-best 14 victories here.

Ryan Gustin has seven wins while Tim Donlinger and Terry Phillips each have five, along with Brandon Davis—the track’s all-time winningest driver.

Jason Cummins and Brad Waits have four apiece, along with Jake O’Neil who has won four of the last five visits by the USMTS. Three wins are noted by Cade Dillard, Zack VanderBeek and Joey Jensen. Two-time winners include Corey Dripps, Jason Krohn, Ryan Ruter, Stormy Scott, Lucas Schott, Johnny Scott and Dustin Sorensen.

Drivers who have visited victory lane here one time include Mark Noble, Steve Wetzstein, Darin Walker, Tony Fraise, Dan Daniels, Chad Kinder, Mark Burgtorf, Brad McEwan, Randy Timms, Dean Mahlstedt, Tommy Myer, Mike Sorensen, Mike Spaulding, Dan Chapman, Les Duellman, Mike Hejna, Steve Arpin, Jon Tesch, Jordan Grabouski, Jeremy Payne, Craig Thatcher, Tommy Weder Jr., Dereck Ramirez, Jacob Bleess

O’Neil swept the pandemic-shortened two-day weekend last year. Only Jason Hughes has also swept the Featherlite Fall Jamboree, and he took all three events in 2015. O’Neil left ‘The Creek’ last year with more than $17,000 and another first-time winner of the event.

The pits open at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5 Friday and 4 on Saturday. Racing gets underway at 7 on Friday and 6 p.m. sharp Saturday evening.

Tickets are still available at the gate both nights. If you can’t be there in person, catch all the action live at racindirt.tv.

In addition to Featherlite, the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree is presented by Summit Racing Equipment, Orchard Creek Transportation, American Racer Racing Tires, Dave Syverson Truck Center, Casey’s and Scott Brown.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 1 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1 (10 laps):

1. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (1) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

4. (6) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

5. (7) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (4) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

7. (5) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

8. (8) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

9. (10) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

10. (9) 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

11. (11) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

Heat #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (2) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (9) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

6. (5) 10 Tyson Turnbull, Estevan, Sask., Canada

7. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

8. (10) 90 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

9. (11) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (7) 7J Corey Jones, Zimmerman, Minn.

11. (8) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

Heat #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

2. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (8) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (1) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

5. (5) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

6. (10) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (7) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (6) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

9. (9) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

10. (11) 75 James Parker, Bemidji, Minn.

11. (3) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

Heat #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

2. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (1) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (3) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (5) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (10) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

9. (9) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

10. (7) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

Heat #5 (10 laps):

1. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (2) Z29 A.J. Zvorak, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

3. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

4. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (7) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (10) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (9) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

8. (3) 56X Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

9. (8) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

10. (5) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

Heat #6 (10 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (9) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (8) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

7. (10) 98S Bobby Swanson, Kasson, Minn.

8. (1) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

9. (6) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

10. (4) 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (5) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

2. (3) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (9) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (1) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (10) 90 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (8) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (11) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

9. (12) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (7) 98S Bobby Swanson, Kasson, Minn.

11. (13) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

12. (16) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

13. (2) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

14. (4) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

15. (15) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

16. (14) 75 James Parker, Bemidji, Minn.

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (7) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

4. (5) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (8) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

6. (1) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

7. (9) 2GX Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (13) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (6) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

10. (10) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

11. (15) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

12. (11) 56X Colton Horner, Katy, Texas

13. (3) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

14. (12) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

15. (14) 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

16. (16) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

“B” Feature #3 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (12) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (7) 10 Tyson Turnbull, Estevan, Sask., Canada

6. (16) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

7. (3) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

8. (14) 7J Corey Jones, Zimmerman, Minn.

9. (9) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

10. (10) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

11. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

12. (8) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

13. (11) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

14. (6) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

15. (13) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

16. (15) 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

“A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (1) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

7. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (18) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

9. (16) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

10. (12) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

11. (13) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (17) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

13. (19) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

14. (4) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

15. (6) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

16. (22) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

17. (11) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

18. (20) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

19. (21) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

20. (26) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

21. (27) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

22. (23) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

23. (25) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

24. (15) Z29 A.J. Zvorak, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

25. (29) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

26. (14) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

27. (30) 10 Tyson Turnbull, Estevan, Sask., Canada

28. (28) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

29. (10) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

30. (24) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 73 Greg Pfeifer Jr., Austin, Minn.

2. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (1) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

4. (6) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

5. (11) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

6. (4) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

7. (7) 75X Jimmy Broszeit, Decorah, Iowa

8. (3) 1Z Zach Davis, Lonsdale, Minn.

9. (9) 4 Brayten Cisneros, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

10. (10) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn.

11. (8) 55 Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

12. (12) 82 Brandon McFarland, Austin, Minn.

Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (1) 476 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

3. (4) 83R Kullen Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (10) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn.

5. (11) 54 Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (7) 80J Lee Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis.

7. (12) 67 Sawyer Swatek, Ridgeway, Iowa

8. (9) 28R Ryan Thorsten, Decorah, Iowa

9. (8) 83S Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

10. (5) 19J Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

11. (6) 36 Brandon Allen, Chatfield, Minn.

12. (2) 80 Dustin Johnson, Mitchell, S.D.

Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

2. (2) 97X Don Schaefer, Eyota, Minn.

3. (4) 28T Philip Ihde, Decorah, Iowa

4. (6) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

5. (5) 27 Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn.

6. (8) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

7. (10) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

8. (9) 23K Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.

9. (3) 40 Colton Kramer, Pine Island, Minn.

10. (7) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

11. (11) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

12. (12) 17 Jordon Grube, Cresco, Iowa

Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 11 Lyndon Johnson, Montrose, S.D.

2. (4) 83K Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

3. (10) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

4. (6) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

5. (1) 07 Logan Alseth, Winona, Minn.

6. (9) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

7. (11) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (5) 88 Brady Boland, Winona, Minn.

9. (7) 87H Harley Dais, Winona, Minn.

10. (8) 21S Brian Schott, Redwing, Minn.

11. (3) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

12. (12) 30V Dustin Von Hagen, Glenville, Minn.

Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 83X Kadden Kath, Ellendale, Minn.

2. (1) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

3. (3) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

4. (5) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

5. (4) 44Z Anton Nelson, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (7) 27K Kevin Joachim, Larchwood, Iowa

7. (6) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

8. (9) 98D Christopher Deno, Kasson, Minn.

9. (8) 22H Jayme Hiller, Waterville, Minn.

10. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

11. (11) 52 Hunter Nelson, Peterson, Minn.

12. (12) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa

Heat #6 (8 laps):

1. (6) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa

2. (5) 28H Troy Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (11) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

4. (7) 7W Drew Williams, Rochester, Minn.

5. (10) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (4) 2C Cole Bennerotte, Byron, Minn.

7. (3) 97 Leigh Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

8. (1) 955 Lucas Grosinger, Chaska, Minn.

9. (9) 83 Dylan Crawford, West Union, Iowa

10. (2) 97II Josh Winsky, Rochester, Minn.

11. (8) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

“B” Feature #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 54 Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

3. (8) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

4. (3) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

5. (15) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

6. (1) 83R Kullen Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

7. (10) 23K Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.

8. (5) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

9. (16) 55 Brody Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

10. (19) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (14) 19J Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

12. (12) 83S Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

13. (9) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

14. (13) 22H Jayme Hiller, Waterville, Minn.

15. (7) 80J Lee Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis.

16. (11) 88 Brady Boland, Winona, Minn.

17. (6) 44Z Anton Nelson, Hayfield, Minn.

18. (17) 17 Jordon Grube, Cresco, Iowa

19. (18) 52 Hunter Nelson, Peterson, Minn.

“B” Feature #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (4) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

3. (11) 955 Lucas Grosinger, Chaska, Minn.

4. (10) 98D Christopher Deno, Kasson, Minn.

5. (6) 67 Sawyer Swatek, Ridgeway, Iowa

6. (2) 7W Drew Williams, Rochester, Minn.

7. (16) 80 Dustin Johnson, Mitchell, S.D.

8. (12) 40 Colton Kramer, Pine Island, Minn.

9. (19) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

10. (5) 27 Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn.

11. (15) 97II Josh Winsky, Rochester, Minn.

12. (8) 2C Cole Bennerotte, Byron, Minn.

13. (9) 97 Leigh Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

14. (14) 29 Lilli Reps, Utica, Minn.

15. (1) 28T Philip Ihde, Decorah, Iowa

16. (13) 83 Dylan Crawford, West Union, Iowa

17. (7) 27K Kevin Joachim, Larchwood, Iowa

18. (18) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa

19. (17) 30V Dustin Von Hagen, Glenville, Minn.

“B” Feature #3 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (3) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

3. (4) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

4. (2) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

5. (7) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (10) 1Z Zach Davis, Lonsdale, Minn.

7. (18) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

8. (8) 75X Jimmy Broszeit, Decorah, Iowa

9. (9) 28R Ryan Thorsten, Decorah, Iowa

10. (13) 45 Cole Lonergan, Dexter, Minn.

11. (11) 4 Brayten Cisneros, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

12. (5) 07 Logan Alseth, Winona, Minn.

13. (12) 87H Harley Dais, Winona, Minn.

14. (17) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

15. (6) 28J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

16. (14) 21S Brian Schott, Redwing, Minn.

17. (16) 36 Brandon Allen, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (15) 82 Brandon McFarland, Austin, Minn.

“A” Feature (20 laps):

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (3) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (8) 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa

4. (11) 83K Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

5. (2) 83X Kadden Kath, Ellendale, Minn.

6. (18) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

7. (10) 30 Scott Demmer, Ellendale, Minn.

8. (15) 72 Alex Schubbe, North Mankato, Minn.

9. (12) 99 Noah Grinstead, Austin, Minn.

10. (28) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

11. (13) 476 Troy Hovey, Cresco, Iowa

12. (27) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

13. (20) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

14. (22) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

15. (24) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

16. (17) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

17. (7) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

18. (30) 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn.

19. (23) 955 Lucas Grosinger, Chaska, Minn.

20. (26) 98D Christopher Deno, Kasson, Minn.

21. (21) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

22. (4) 11 Lyndon Johnson, Montrose, S.D.

23. (14) 97X Don Schaefer, Eyota, Minn.

24. (25) 155 Gavin Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

25. (16) 54 Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

26. (9) 28H Troy Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

27. (5) 73 Greg Pfeifer Jr., Austin, Minn.

28. (6) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

29. (29) 67 Sawyer Swatek, Ridgeway, Iowa