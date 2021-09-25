Marcham makes late race pass to win at Tulsa Speedway

Tulsa, Oklahoma (September 24, 2021) The Newcastle, Oklahoma native Trey Marcham made a late race charge to pass Kyle Jones and claim his second win of the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League season.

At the drop of the green flag, Marcham, who started seventh for the main event, methodically worked his way through traffic as Jones took the early lead away from Emilio Hoover. Jones paced the field through multiple cautions while Hoover, Andrew Felker, and Hank Davis battled for positions behind him. Hoover brought out the night’s lone red flag after tagging the wall in between turns three and four, collecting Davis.

When racing resumed, Felker and Shannon McQueen traded passes as Marcham continued to work his way forward. With less than five laps to go, Marcham and Jones put on a show, but Marcham prevailed and captured the win. Jones followed in second, with Felker third, McQueen fourth, and Tanner Berryhill earned the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger award, moving from 15th to round out the top five.

POWRi West will be back in action Saturday night at the always exciting I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

Smith Titanium Heat race 1 – Shelby Bosie

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race 2 – Emilio Hoover

Rod End Supply High Passing Points – Hank Davis

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget Feature Event Results: 1. 32-Trey Marcham 2. 7U-Kyle Jones 3. 11A-Andrew Felker 4. 7-Shannon McQueen 5. 17-Tanner Berryhill 6. 97-Mason Daugherty 7. 3B-Shelby Boise 8. 00-Chase McDermand 9. 70-Cade Cowles 10. 21-Emilio Hoover 11. 44-Branigan Roark 12. 14-Hank Davis 13. 00A-Ace McCarthy 14. 22-Curtis Jones 15. 7X-Michelle Decker