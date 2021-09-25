HomeMissouriI-70 Motorsports ParkMartin Masters Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals Night Two at I-70!

Martin Masters Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals Night Two at I-70!

MissouriI-70 Motorsports ParkRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget News
Jason Martin I-70 305 Nationals Prelim Win 092421

Lonnie Wheatley, ODESSA, Mo. (September 24, 2021) – Jason Martin proved to be the class of the field in Friday night’s second round of Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals preliminary competition atop the ½-mile I-70 Motorsports Park clay oval.

Bouncing back from power steering line woes that cost him several positions late in Thursday’s feature, Martin gunned into the lead at the outset and paced the field all 20 rounds of the United Rebel Sprint Series event aboard the Myers-powered Rezac Concrete/Trucks Plus/Bybee Electric No. 5x Eagle.

“It drives a lot better when you can actually turn it,” the Liberal, Kansas native now calling Nebraska home quipped afterward.

While Martin paced the entire race amongst heavy lapped traffic, Zach Blurton kept him in reach throughout but couldn’t quite part the waters to make a move for the point.

Following a red flag for Kevin Dye’s turn four tumble with one lap in the books, the final 19 circuits ran off in non-stop fashion with Martin leaving just nine cars on the lead lap with the skies opening up he parked in victory lane.

“I’ve never closed on lapped cars that fast, it was pretty wild,” Martin said.

Blurton settled for runner-up honors for the second night in a row after working his way sixth to second in just three laps with Thursday winner Luke Cranston filling out the podium in third.  Pole starter Randy Martin was fourth with Toby Chapman filling out the top five.

Kyler Johnson was sixth in the fast-paced affair with Ty Williams, Jeremy Huish, Jay Russell and Alfred Galedridge, Jr., rounding out the top ten with Josh Poe earning Hard Charger honors by climbing seven positions from 20th to 13th.

Luke Cranston topped the point charts over the two nights to lock into Saturday night’s Dash for Cash along with Blurton, Jason Martin, Kyler Johnson, Chapman and Ty Williams.

The Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals at I-70 Motorsports Park wraps up with Saturday night’s $3,000-to-win championship finale.

I-70 Motorsports Park – Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals

September 24, 2021 Results:

United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS):

Qualifying Group One:  1. 45x-Kyler Johnson 16.129, 2. 1p-Curtis Evans 16.245, 3. 7c-Toby Chapman 16.420, 4. 43-Jake Greenwood 16.488, 5. 92J-J.R. Topper 16.531, 6. 45-Monty Ferreira 16.693, 7. 38-Kevin Frisbie 16.863, 8. 91-Steven Russell 16.893, 9. 4-Joseph Poe 16.895.

Qualifying Group Two:  1. 5x-Jason Martin 15.747, 2. 76-Jay Russell 15.947, 3. 9-John Webster 16.005, 4. 63-Randy Martin 16.025, 5. 1-Greg Murry 16.239, 6. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr., 16.456, 7. 20d-Jacob Dye 16.507, 8. 26b-Matthew Fox 16.514, 9. 3-Kevin Dye 17.041.

Qualifying Group Three:  1. 20-Luke Cranston 15.545, 2. 2J-Zach Blurton 15.579, 3. 911-Ty Williams 15.694, 4. 15-Jack Potter 15.731, 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish 15.824, 6. 75-Cash Beeson 16.059, 7. 38c-Camdin Couch 17.531 8. 36-Chris Couch 17.895.

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 7c-Toby Chapman, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 43-Jake Greenwood, 4. 1p-Curtis Evans, 5. 45-Monty Ferriera, 6. 91-Steven Russell, 7. 4-Joseph Poe, 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, 9. 38-Kevin Frisbie.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 63-Randy Martin, 2. 5x-Jason Martin, 3. 76-Jay Russell, 4. 9-John Webster, 5. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr., 6. 20d-Jacob Dye, 7. 1-Greg Murry, 8. 26b-Matthew Fox, 9. 3-Kevin Dye.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 20-Luke Cranston, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 4. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 5. 15-Jack Potter, 6. 75-Cash Beeson, 7. 36-Chris Couch, 8. 38c-Camdin Couch.

“A” Main (20 Laps):  1. 5x-Jason Martin (2), 2. 2J-Zach Blurton (6), 3. 20-Luke Cranston (5), 4. 63-Randy Martin (1), 5. 7c-Toby Chapman (3), 6. 45x-Kyler Johnson (4), 7. 911-Ty Williams (7), 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish (10), 9. 76-Jay Russell (8), 10. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr. (14), 11. 45-Monty Ferreira (15), 12. 1p-Curtis Evans (12), 13. 4-Josh Poe (20), 14. 15-Jack Potter (13), 15. 43-Jake Greenwood (9), 16. 9-John Webster (11), 17. 91-Steven Russell (18), 18. 20d-Jacob Dye (17) 19. 38c-Camdin Couch (24), 20. 1-Greg Murry (19), 21. 92J-J.R. Topper (23), 22. 26b-Matthew Fox (22), 23. 75-Cash Beeson (16), 24. 36-Chris Couch (21), 25. 38-Kevin Frisbie (25), 26. 3-Kevin Dye (26).

Lap Leaders:  Jason Martin 1-20.

Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service I-70 305 Sprint Car Nationals Points through Night Two (Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock into Saturday’s Dash for Cash – Balance to Saturday heats with invert of six in each heat):

Thursday Friday
Rank No. Name Qual Heat A Main Total Qual Heat A Main Total Overall
1 20 Luke Cranston 20 24 100 144 20 30 91 141 285
2 2J Zach Blurton 20 30 95 145 18 24 95 137 282
3 5x Jason Martin 18 27 76 121 20 27 100 147 268
4 45x Kyler Johnson 16 30 91 137 20 27 82 129 266
5 7c Toby Chapman 16 30 85 131 16 30 85 131 262
6 911 Ty Williams 20 24 88 132 16 27 79 122 254
7 88J Jeremy Huish 18 27 79 124 12 21 76 109 233
8 76 Jay Russell 12 18 82 112 18 24 73 115 227
9 63 Randy Martin 6 12 73 91 14 30 88 132 223
10 43 Jake Greenwood 16 21 66 103 14 24 60 98 201
11 45 Monty Ferreira 18 24 54 96 10 18 68 96 192
12 1p Curtis Evans 14 21 48 83 18 21 66 105 188
13 15 Jack Potter 8 15 70 93 14 18 62 94 187
14 4 Josh Poe 14 24 68 106 4 12 64 80 186
15 19 Alfred Galedridge, Jr. 8 12 62 82 10 18 70 98 180
16 9 John Webster 12 21 42 75 16 21 58 95 170
17 20d Jacob Dye 12 15 64 91 8 15 54 77 168
18 1 Greg Murry 8 15 58 81 12 12 50 74 155
19 75 Cash Beeson 14 18 50 82 10 15 44 69 151
20 26b Matthew Fox 10 18 60 88 6 9 46 61 149
21 38 Kevin Frisbie 10 12 56 78 8 6 40 54 132
22 92J J.R. Topper 10 9 44 63 12 9 48 69 132
23 38c Camdin Couch 4 3 52 59 8 9 52 69 128
24 91 Steven Russell 4 3 40 47 6 15 56 77 124
25 36 Chris Couch 6 9 46 61 6 12 42 60 121
26 3 Kevin Dye 4 6 36 46 46

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cranston Captures I-70s Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals Opener!
  2. Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals Shifts to I-70 Motorsports Park in 2021!
  3. Keith Martin Masters Inaugural Wingless STN Finale at I-30 Speedway!
  4. Carney Beats the Heat for $3,500 at Lubbock!
  5. Logan Martin Masters Batesville for First CCSDS Victory
  6. Drown Beats the Heat in Lubbock Opener
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleTimm flies to Friday night Featherlite Fall Jamboree triumph
Next articleRusty Schlenk takes Tri-City Speedway Late Model win!

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cranston Captures I-70s Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals Opener!
  2. Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals Shifts to I-70 Motorsports Park in 2021!
  3. Keith Martin Masters Inaugural Wingless STN Finale at I-30 Speedway!
  4. Carney Beats the Heat for $3,500 at Lubbock!
  5. Logan Martin Masters Batesville for First CCSDS Victory
  6. Drown Beats the Heat in Lubbock Opener

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: