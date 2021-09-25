Timm flies to Friday night Featherlite Fall Jamboree triumph

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 24)—With two nights in the books at the Deer Creek Speedway, Jake Timm has two victories in the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree following an exciting main event Saturday night for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

In his first time behind the wheel of a dirt modified in 2021, two-time USMTS national champ Ryan Gustin started on the pole for the 40-lapper but it was his fellow front-row starter Dustin Sorensen who grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag.

Sorensen, who captured the most recent USMTS checkered flag two weeks ago at The Rev in Monroe, La., saw his reign to be short-lived as Timm slid into the top spot and streaked beneath the flagstand first on the third lap.

Despite four cautions and heavy pressure at times from Sorensen, Jake O’Neil and Tanner Mullens, Timm remained at the front of the star-studded field to score his second win in as many nights and second USMTS victory of his career (Thursday’s show was sanctioned by the USRA).

“We’ve had a really fast car so I just felt like if I didn’t make any mistakes and didn’t leave the door open for anyone that I’d be alright,” Timm told announcer Bryce Hall in victory lane. “I kind of tried to try to make my car wide for the first couple laps and just keep everyone behind me and set my own pace.

“This is amazing to be standing here now again. I remember watching dad at this race—like five years old, 6 years old—and just thinking this was the coolest thing in the world. To be up here right now is just it’s awesome.”

Although he never won a USMTS main event, the winner’s father, Bob Timm, is one of the winningest drivers in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway and was twice the winner of Saturday’s Non-Qualifiers Race during the Featherlite Fall Jamboree (2011 and 2013).

The win was worth $5,000 to the 24-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, bringing his two-night earnings to $8,000. With a win on Saturday, Timm would match the performance by Jason Hughes in 2015 when he won all three nights of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Mullens came on strong late in the race and garnered the runner-up spot while Sorensen, Rodney Sanders and Al Hejna completed the top five. Dereck Ramirez, 24th-starting Zack VanderBeek, 20th-starting Tyler Wolff, Lucas Schott and Dan Ebert were sixth through tenth, respectively.

What could have been an opportunity for Jake O’Neil to narrow the gap between himself and the points leader, Ramirez, took a backwards slide with seven laps to go when O’Neil slowed on the front-stretch with a right-front tire problem while battling for second place. He wound up 15th.

One more for the road: The 23rd Featherlite Fall Jamboree concludes Saturday with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s taking center stage in a $10,000-to-win spectacular while USRA B-Mods will be racing for $1,300 to win.

More than any other racetrack, the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located in the rolling hills of Southern Minnesota will be hosting the series for the 117th time on Saturday.

The list of former USMTS winners at ‘The Creek’ could serve as dirt modified racing’s half of fame class.

Nine-time USMTS national champ Kelly Shryock won the first-ever contest here in 2002—his first of 10 victories here. Rodney Sanders has garnered 11 checkered flags here but both take a back seat to Jason Hughes who has a series-best 14 victories here.

Ryan Gustin has seven wins while Tim Donlinger and Terry Phillips each have five, along with Brandon Davis—the track’s all-time winningest driver.

Jake O’Neil, Jason Cummins and Brad Waits have four apiece while three wins are noted by Cade Dillard, Zack VanderBeek and Joey Jensen. Two-time winners include Corey Dripps, Jason Krohn, Ryan Ruter, Stormy Scott, Lucas Schott, Johnny Scott and Dustin Sorensen.

Drivers who have visited victory lane here one time include Mark Noble, Steve Wetzstein, Darin Walker, Tony Fraise, Dan Daniels, Chad Kinder, Mark Burgtorf, Brad McEwan, Randy Timms, Dean Mahlstedt, Tommy Myer, Mike Sorensen, Mike Spaulding, Dan Chapman, Les Duellman, Mike Hejna, Steve Arpin, Jon Tesch, Jordan Grabouski, Jeremy Payne, Craig Thatcher, Tommy Weder Jr., Dereck Ramirez, Jacob Bleess and now Jake Timm.

The pits open at 2 p.m. Saturday and grandstands open at 4. Racing gets underway at 6 p.m. sharp.

Tickets are still available at the gate. If you can’t be there in person, catch all the action live at racindirt.tv.

In addition to Featherlite, the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree is presented by Summit Racing Equipment, Orchard Creek Transportation, American Racer Racing Tires, Dave Syverson Truck Center, Casey’s and Scott Brown.

Taking dirt to a new level: The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s currently features 34 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for the 2021 campaign.

Most main events pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a $5,000 top prize or more. And if that weren’t enough, more than $200,000 is committed to the top 10 finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS national champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 2 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

4. (6) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn.

5. (2) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (8) 22S Cole Spacek (R), Phillips, Wis.

7. (5) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

8. (11) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

9. (10) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (7) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

11. (9) 36K Jayden Larson (R), Mankato, Minn.

DNS – 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

3. (3) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn.

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (10) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

6. (6) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

7. (7) 90X Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

8. (11) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

9. (12) 2 Andrew Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

10. (9) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

11. (1) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

12. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (5) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (7) Z29 A.J. Zvorak (R), Blooming Prairie, Minn.

6. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (11) 10 Tyson Turnbull (R), Estevan, Sask., Canada

8. (8) 98D Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn.

9. (10) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

10. (12) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa

11. (6) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

2. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (3) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss.

5. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (5) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (9) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (10) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

9. (11) 8CX Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (7) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

11. (2) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (2) 22T Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (5) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

7. (8) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (7) 56X Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas

9. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

10. (10) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

11. (11) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 90 Ryan Wetzstein (R), West Concord, Minn.

3. (2) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis.

4. (6) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

5. (3) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

6. (5) 21X Jake Smith (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (8) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

8. (7) 7J Corey Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn.

9. (9) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

10. (10) 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

11. (11) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn.

2. (2) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis.

3. (4) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss.

4. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (3) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn., DirtDueler/Baier’s, $110.

6. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (7) 10 Tyson Turnbull (R), Estevan, Sask., Canada, GRT/Chevrolet, $110.

8. (17) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, $110.

9. (9) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Stoen, $110.

10. (12) 56X Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas, MBCustoms/Durham, $110.

11. (16) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, IROC/Midstate, $110.

12. (13) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa, Skyrocket/ASI, $110.

13. (14) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, $110.

14. (15) 36K Jayden Larson (R), Mankato, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, $100.

15. (5) Z29 A.J. Zvorak (R), Blooming Prairie, Minn., $110.

16. (10) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn., Shaw/KSE, $110.

17. (11) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $110.

DNS – 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, $110.

DNS – 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Adams, $100.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (16) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (2) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

5. (17) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., Tri-Built/KSE, $110.

6. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, $110.

7. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., Lethal/Sower, $110.

9. (7) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa, Rage/KSE, $110.

10. (11) 7J Corey Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn., VanderBuilt/Tim’s, $110.

11. (13) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa, MBCustoms/Stoen, $100.

12. (10) 2 Andrew Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, $100.

13. (9) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $110.

14. (8) 21X Jake Smith (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis., BeakBuilt/Tim’s, $100.

15. (12) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., LG2/KSE, $100.

16. (14) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, $110.

17. (15) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Stoen, $110.

DNS – 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., GRT/KSE, $100.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn.

2. (13) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (1) 22T Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (16) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., Tri-Built/Baier’s, $110.

7. (10) 90X Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, $110.

8. (7) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn., VanderBuilt/Stoen, $110.

9. (5) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $110.

10. (17) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $110.

11. (9) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis., Victory/Warren’s, $110.

12. (14) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa, Hughes/Midnight, $110.

13. (15) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., GRT/Flyin’J, $100.

14. (11) 98D Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn., Skyrocket/ASI, $110.

15. (12) 8CX Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Mullins, $110.

16. (6) 22S Cole Spacek (R), Phillips, Wis., Rage/Baxter, $110.

17. (8) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $110.

DNS – 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis., Rage/Powerline, $110.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 40, $5000.

2. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $3000.

3. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $2000.

4. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $1500.

5. (12) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/Chevrolet, 40, $1000.

6. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $900.

7. (24) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $900.

8. (20) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40, $750.

9. (16) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $700.

10. (7) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 40, $675.

11. (14) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $650.

12. (22) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/Scott’s, 40, $625.

13. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $600.

14. (27) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $575.

15. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $550.

16. (3) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $540.

17. (9) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, 40, $530.

18. (29) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40, $135.

19. (26) 22T Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Baxter, 40, $520.

20. (25) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn., Rage/KSE, 40, $515.

21. (18) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, 40, $510.

22. (23) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 40, $505.

23. (13) 90 Ryan Wetzstein (R), West Concord, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $500.

24. (21) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss., MBCustoms/Wall2Wall, 40, $500.

25. (17) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $500.

26. (19) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 33, $500.

27. (15) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn., SSR/Stoen, 16, $500.

28. (1) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 13, $500.

29. (28) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 9, $500.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Sorensen 1-2, Timm 3-40.

Total Laps Led: Timm 38, Sorensen 2.

Margin of Victory: 0.991 second.

Time of Race: 28 minutes, 45.1 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hughes, Fuqua.

Emergency Provisional: Mari.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: VanderBeek (started 24th, finished 7th).

Entries: 69.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 25, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Ramirez 2490, O’Neil 2420, Sanders 2366, Mullens 2365, Schott 2207, Sorensen 2169, Wolff 2166, Ebert 2030, Hughes 2023, Terry Phillips 1963.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 1368, Good 1094, Givens 1044, Jesse Glenz 877, Lucas Lee 713.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 251, Hughes 228, LG2 211, Mullens 190, Lethal 167.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 246, Hatfield 179, Stoen 172, Mullens 166, Mullins 129.

