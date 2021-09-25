Tyler Erb Gets Seventh Lucas Oil Win of the Season at Brownstown

– In a wild Night Before the Jackson Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event, Tyler Eb emerged for his series-leading seventh win of 2021 on Friday Night at the Brownstown Speedway.

Erb took over the top spot when race-leader Josh Rice slowed with a right rear flat tire on lap 29. Erb went on for his first ever win at Brownstown. Current LOLMDS Championship point leader, Tim McCreadie, finished in second followed by Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, and Tanner English.

Scott James started from the pole, as the veteran Indiana racer was looking for his first LOLMDS win since 2009. James would lead the first three laps before yielding the top spot to fellow front row starter, Josh Rice.

Rice, the 2021 Ralph Latham Memorial winner at Florence Speedway in May, held the race lead until Erb passed him on lap 13 for the top spot. Rice would then use the high side to his advantage retaking the point from Erb on lap 17. Erb and Rice came across the line side-by-side with Erb narrowly edging out Rice. Suddenly, Rice slowed coming off turn number two with a flat right rear tire which forced a caution flag and a trip to the hot pit for a tire change. Erb went on to lead the rest of the race for the $10,000 victory.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 16th time in his career and his third in the last four series races, Erb said, “It feels great to win here at Brownstown. They did a great job from yesterday to today to give us a good racetrack. I have a great time. We had to bring out two cars yesterday. I have a great crew and great car owners. We had a good car tonight and it gives us confidence for tomorrow night.”

The defending Jackson 100 winner, McCreadie, finished second in Friday Night’s event. “It was really wild out there. You’d think it was the beginning of the year the way some of them raced tonight. They’re really hungry, I guess. I just tried to stay out of their way. This place is so much fun to race on when it gets like tonight. It was cool and a lot of fun tonight.”

Sheppard rounded out the podium as the Illinois drive, who won the Indiana Icebreaker on Thursday night, will be looking for his first Jackson 100 victory on Saturday Night. “It was pretty crazy there for a while for sure. We were fortunate to keep our nose clean there and hang on for a third-place finish. Our car was good, we probably need do a few things different for tomorrow night.”

The winner’s Best Performance Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by M&W Transport, Roberts Bee Company, First Class Septic, Bazell Race Fuels, Posi Flow, Lucas Oil Products, Go Lithium, Midwest Sheet Metals, Keyser Manufacturing, and KBC Graphics.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Billy Moyer Jr., Steve Casebolt, Josh Rice, and Shane Clanton.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Night Before the Jackson

Friday, September 24th, 2021

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 13.385 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Josh Rice / 13.653 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 83-Scott James[3]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[5]; 5. 16-Justin Rattliff[7]; 6. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford[9]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 8. 21H-Robby Hensley[8]; 9. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 10. 14B-Britan Godsey[10]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 3. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 4. 6-Ashton Winger[6]; 5. 11H-Spencer Hughes[4]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[5]; 7. 22L-Skyller Lewis[7]; 8. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[8]; 9. 14W-Quentin White[9]; 10. 79-Troy Worrick[10]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 11R-Josh Rice[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 4. 76-Shelby Miles[7]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 6. 97-Michael Chilton[6]; 7. C9-Steve Casebolt[8]; 8. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 9. 66C-Matt Cosner[9]; 10. 1CJ-Casey White[10]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1G-Devin Gilpin[2]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 6. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 7. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 8. 17D-Zack Dohm[8]; 9. 14R-Jeff Roth[9]; 10. (DNS) 13W-Brayton Laster

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[2]; 3. 16-Justin Rattliff[1]; 4. 22L-Skyller Lewis[6]; 5. 21H-Robby Hensley[9]; 6. 12J-Jason Jameson[4]; 7. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[8]; 8. 79-Troy Worrick[12]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[7]; 10. 28JS-Jeff Shackelford[3]; 11. 14B-Britan Godsey[11]; 12. 14W-Quentin White[10]

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 3. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[2]; 4. 97-Michael Chilton[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[7]; 6. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 7. 17D-Zack Dohm[8]; 8. 14G-Joe Godsey[6]; 9. 66C-Matt Cosner[9]; 10. 14R-Jeff Roth[10]; 11. 1CJ-Casey White[11]; 12. (DNS) 13W-Brayton Laster

Night Before the Jackson Feature Finish (40 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[7]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[16]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[9]; 6. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[10]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[11]; 8. C9-Steve Casebolt[20]; 9. 11R-Josh Rice[2]; 10. 25-Shane Clanton[13]; 11. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[22]; 12. 14-Josh Richards[25]; 13. 2S-Stormy Scott[18]; 14. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[24]; 15. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 16. 6-Ashton Winger[15]; 17. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 18. 1G-Devin Gilpin[8]; 19. 83-Scott James[1]; 20. 22L-Skyller Lewis[27]; 21. 1ST-Johnny Scott[12]; 22. 157-Mike Marlar[17]; 23. 16-Justin Rattliff[21]; 24. 40B-Kyle Bronson[23]; 25. 66C-Matt Cosner[26]; 26. 11H-Spencer Hughes[19]; 27. 76-Shelby Miles[14]