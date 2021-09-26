O’Neil defends Featherlite Fall Jamboree title

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 25)—Jake O’Neil saved his best for last Saturday night at the Deer Creek Speedway and took home his second straight Featherlite Fall Jamboree trophy from the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval in the rolling hills of Spring Valley, Minnesota.

For his ninth victory of the season with in Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s competition, the 29-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, earned $10,500 and his 19th career USMTS triumph.

He’s now won five of the last seven USMTS contests at ‘The Creek.’

“Yeah, we’ve had a pretty decent car all weekend but this is crazy,” O’Neil said in victory lane. “I didn’t expect this. We were in that B-Main and I was like ‘Man, when was the last time somebody won from a B-Main?’ so I thought we were screwed but you know we just threw some Hail Mary stuff out there.”

Starting 15th on the grid for the three-wide start of the 50-lapper, O’Neil had his work cut out for him with nothing but heavy-hitters in front of him and points leader Dereck Ramirez one spot ahead in the 14th starting slot.

Brooks Strength led the opening lap—his first since leading the final lap at this year’s King of America X finale back in March—and proceeded to churn the cushion and set the pace for the field over the course of the first 17 laps after overcoming a flurry of slide-jobs with polesitter Tyler Wolff.

Seeking his third win in as many nights, Jake Timm was able to inch ahead of Strength to lead lap 18 as those two teamed up with Dustin Sorensen for a multi-lap three-car battle that had the fans holding their collective breath.

After taking the Tralo Challenge prior to the start of the race, Sorensen opted to start in the ninth position. That earned him $500 but a victory would be worth an additional $10,000 bonus on top of the posted $10,000 top prize.

The highly-motivated Sorensen came out on top of the three-way tussle for the top spot and took control of the race as the 19th lap clicked off.

Meanwhile, O’Neil was uncharacteristically creeping around the bottom of the Deer Creek Speedway and gaining ground on the leader, eventually stealing the lead away from Sorensen on the 33rd of 50 laps.

“We got too loose and I knew I wasn’t any good out there in that dirty stuff,” O’Neil revealed. “So I was like well I’ll just go to the bottom and start drag racing and you know we start picking off one or two there.”

A couple of cautions for mid-pack melees kept the action slowed down for three or four laps before the competitors settled in for the final stretch with O’Neil leading Sorensen, Strength, Rodney Sanders and Ramirez.

Ramirez got by Sorensen with 10 laps to go and set his sights on O’Neil, but O’Neil’s smooth line around the track’s shortest route was enough to keep Ramirez at bay and maintain his lead until the checkered flag waved.

In addition to the $10,000 winner’s share of the purse, O’Neil pocketed a $500 bonus from Icon Concrete, $100 as the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger and reduced his deficit to behind the race’s runner-up, Ramirez, with four races left on the schedule.

“We just to go for the wins. I don’t know about the points—I’m not a mathematician—but you know he (Ramirez) is going to have to do really bad and they don’t do that,” O’Neil added. “I don’t wish that upon nobody. We’re just going to race it out and just try to win as many as we can.”

For Ramirez, he was satisfied with second place and a $5,000 payday for his efforts.

“I found a line up there just below the cushion and it was pretty good,” Ramirez said. “I thought it was kind of latched up a little bit but I think after all of them restarts everybody started throwing stuff back up there and it got a little crummy. I couldn’t get back to him but it’s good to come out of here with a second.”

The winner’s pot at the end of the rainbow was double that of everybody else for Sorensen, but the youngster from nearby Rochester, Minnesota, settled for third at the finish line.

“It’s kind of extra frustrating when that much more was on the line and I led for that long,” Sorensen admitted. “I didn’t really need any cautions there but can’t complain about losing to Dereck and Jake. They’re the best out here and that’s why they’re leaving the points, so I guess tomorrow maybe I’ll be happy.”

Following O’Neil and Ramirez to the front, Tanner Mullens wound up fourth in the feature while Strength held of for a fifth-place paycheck. Sanders, Brandon Davis, Jason Cummins, Lucas Schott and Wolff rounded out the top 10.

Gierke reaps Non-Qualifiers Race rewards: Making the winning pass with just two laps remaining, Ryan Gierke of Villard, Minnesota, collected $2,000 for winning the annual Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 30 competitors who did not punch their ticket to the main event.

Modified rookie A.J. Hoff, who started one spot behind Gierke in ninth, finished second with 12th-starting David Baxter third, 21st-starting Cole Spacek fourth and seventh-starting Matt Leer in fifth.

Making a point: With 14 wins on the season between them, O’Neil and Ramirez each have 19 career USMTS victories now. Neither has won a USMTS national title but are the top contenders for this year’s record-setting champion’s prize.

Ramirez leads O’Neil by 62 markers (2585 to 2523) while Mullens sits third with 2452 markers. Driving for his third consecutive crown and fifth overall, Sanders remains the final racer in contention for first place with 2447 points. Schott (2281), Sorensen (2261), Wolff (2238), Jason Hughes (2091), Dan Ebert (2080) and Terry Phillips (1963) round out the top 10.

By leading a lap and the most laps Saturday, O’Neil earned an extra three points in his quest.

With his finish Saturday, Strength has locked up the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award for the 2021 campaign. Jayson Good and Brandon Givens are in a fierce battle for second-place money.

While the Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship is still up for grabs between MB Customs Race Cars, Hughes Racing Chassis and LG2 Race Cars, the Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Award was locked up by Cornett Race Engines of Somerset, Kentucky, which powered both O’Neil and Ramirez throughout the season.

In addition to Featherlite, the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree is presented by Summit Racing Equipment, Orchard Creek Transportation, American Racer Racing Tires, Dave Syverson Truck Center, Casey’s, Scott Brown, Carroll’s Corn, Tralo Companies, Stoen Racing Engines and Icon Concrete.

The final four: In just over a month, the final four events on the 2021 campaign take place during the 2nd Annual Modster Mash which comprises four nights at four unique racetracks in three states to determine the final points in the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the smallest racetrack on the calendar—the Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, Missouri—lights the fuse with the 3rd Annual Wehrs Machine Bullring Bash.

After falling to rain in last year’s Modster Mash lineup, the inaugural King of The Ring presented by Rancho Milagro takes place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the wildly popular Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma.

Friday, Oct. 29, will see a return to the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the 6th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial presented by Mel Hambelton Ford at the biggest racetrack on the calendar.

And then on Saturday, Oct. 30, the 2nd Annual Modified Spooktacular will haunt fans at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, with the final battle on the USMTS slate.

If you can’t be there in person, catch all the action live at racindirt.tvhttps://racindirt.tv.

Taking dirt to a new level: The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s currently features 34 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for the 2021 campaign.

Most main events pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a $5,000 top prize or more. And if that weren’t enough, more than $200,000 is committed to the top 10 finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS national champion.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 3 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (4) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

5. (10) 22S Cole Spacek (R), Phillips, Wis.

6. (3) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

7. (2) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (8) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

9. (11) 10 Tyson Turnbull (R), Estevan, Sask., Canada

10. (6) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

11. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (12) 14 Scott Gronvold (R), Grand Meadow, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 24 Charlie Steinberg (R), Kasson, Minn.

2. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (3) 56X Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas

4. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn.

6. (11) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

7. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (5) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

9. (9) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

10. (8) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

11. (10) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (8) 7J Corey Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn.

5. (10) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

6. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (6) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

8. (2) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (5) 90W Ryan Wetzstein (R), West Concord, Minn.

10. (9) 8CX Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (11) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (5) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

3. (1) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

4. (6) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (7) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

6. (9) 2 Andrew Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

7. (4) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss.

8. (10) 98D Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn.

9. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

10. (8) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa

11. (11) 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (2) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

3. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (8) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

5. (3) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis.

6. (4) 22T Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (5) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (9) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

9. (7) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

10. (11) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

11. (10) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (3) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

3. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn.

6. (6) 90F Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (9) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (7) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

9. (11) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

10. (10) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

11. (8) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (5) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (12) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

4. (7) 22T Michael Truscott (R), Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (3) 22S Cole Spacek (R), Phillips, Wis.

6. (8) 90F Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (13) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (15) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

9. (4) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

10. (2) 56X Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas

11. (14) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

12. (18) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

13. (6) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis.

14. (9) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa, Skyrocket/ASI, $125.

15. (16) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

16. (10) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

17. (11) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

18. (17) 51W J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn., DirtDueler/Baier’s, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (9) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (3) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (5) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn.

6. (7) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa

7. (8) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (12) 10 Tyson Turnbull (R), Estevan, Sask., Canada

9. (10) 98D Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn.

10. (1) 7J Corey Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn.

11. (6) 2 Andrew Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

12. (11) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

13. (17) 6T7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Adams, $125.

14. (15) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

15. (16) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/Scott’s, $125.

16. (18) 14 Scott Gronvold (R), Grand Meadow, Minn., $125.

17. (13) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

18. (14) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

2. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (12) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

4. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (1) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

6. (5) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

7. (9) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

8. (16) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

9. (11) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

10. (14) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

11. (6) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn., GRT/Action, $125.

12. (17) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa

13. (15) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa

14. (13) 90W Ryan Wetzstein (R), West Concord, Minn.

15. (3) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/Chevrolet, $125.

16. (8) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss.

17. (10) 23K Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $125.

NON-QUALIFIERS RACE (25 laps):

1. (8) 26G Ryan Gierke (R), Villard, Minn., SSR/Stoen, $2000.

2. (9) 55H A.J. Hoff (R), Mantorville, Minn., GRT/Action, $1500.

3. (12) 35B David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, $1000.

4. (21) 22S Cole Spacek (R), Phillips, Wis., Rage/Baxter, $2500.

5. (7) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Stoen, $700.

6. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Lethal/Mullins, $600.

7. (15) 20JR Chase Rudolf (R), Norwalk, Iowa, Rage/KSE, $550.

8. (11) 8C Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, $500.

9. (14) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Stoen, $475.

10. (26) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $450.

11. (23) 7J Corey Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn., VanderBuilt/Tim’s, $425.

12. (13) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., LG2/KSE, $400.

13. (16) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Rocket/Stoen, $375.

14. (27) 23B Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa, Hughes/Midnight, $350.

15. (25) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, $325.

16. (3) 10 Tyson Turnbull (R), Estevan, Sask., Canada, GRT/Chevrolet, $300.

17. (17) 2GK Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $290.

18. (29) 45 Chase Holland (R), Saucier, Miss., MBCustoms/Wall2Wall, $280.

19. (31) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn., $270.

20. (28) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, IROC/Midstate, $260.

21. (1) 90W Ryan Wetzstein (R), West Concord, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, $255.

22. (20) 98D Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn., Skyrocket/ASI, $250.

23. (18) 45N Levi Nielsen, Clear Lake, Iowa, MBCustoms/Stoen, $250.

24. (2) 56X Colton Horner (R), Houston, Texas, MBCustoms/Durham, $250.

25. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $250.

26. (19) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis., Slick/Mullins, $250.

27. (30) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis., Rage/Powerline$250.

28. (10) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $250.

29. (22) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn., Rage/KSE, $250.

30. (24) 90F Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, $250.

31. (6) 2 Andrew Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, $250.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (15) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 50, $10,600.

2. (14) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 50, $5000.

3. (9) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 50, $3500.

4. (16) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens 50, $2000.

5. (3) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $1700.

6. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $1500.

7. (18) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., Tri-Built/KSE, 50, $1200.

8. (21) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., Tri-Built/Baier’s, 50, $1000.

9. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $900.

10. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 50, $850.

11. (20) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 50, $800.

12. (22) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $775.

13. (7) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Stoen, 50, $750.

14. (26) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, 50, $740.

15. (11) 25 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 50, $735.

16. (25) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $730.

17. (13) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $725.

18. (23) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, 50, $720.

19. (24) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Baxter, 50, $715.

20. (28) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, 50, $145.

21. (2) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., GRT/Flyin’J, 50, $705.

22. (19) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 38, $700.

23. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 38, $700.

24. (6) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 37, $700.

25. (12) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn., VanderBuilt/Action, 37, $700.

26. (17) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., Lethal/Sower, 37, $700.

27. (10) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 31, $700.

28. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 1, $700.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Strength 1-17, Timm 18, Sorensen 19-33, O’Neil 34-50.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 17, Strength 17, Sorensen 15, Timm 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.144 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 16.964 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Givens, Williamson, Ahumada.

Emergency Provisional: Myers.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 15th, finished 1st).

Entries: 67.

Next Race: Wednesday, Oct. 27, Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Ramirez 2585, O’Neil 2523, Mullens 2452, Sanders 2447, Schott 2281, Sorensen 2261, Wolff 2238, Hughes 2091, Ebert 2080, Terry Phillips 1963.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 1838, Good 1456, Givens 1399, Jesse Glenz 877, Lucas Lee 713.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 259, Hughes 237, LG2 221, Mullens 197, Lethal 168.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 256, Hatfield 185, Stoen 179, Mullens 174, Action 135.

