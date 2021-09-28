Brian Shirley Repeats as MARS Super Late Model Champion



CHILTON, Wis. (09/28/21) – Brian Shirley clinched his second-straight Mid America Racing Series (MARS) Super Late Model Championship over the weekend.

He was presented with his champion’s hardware at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) on Saturday night.

“This MARS deal offers some nice payouts close to home, and I really appreciate everybody who is involved with it making it happen. It’s pretty cool to get back-to-back championships,” Shirley said. “I obviously want to thank Bob and Lisa Cullen for everything they do to support my racing. I also want to say a very special thanks to Steve Lampley for providing me a car to finish this deal out, while I wait on my new hauler and cars to be ready. I’m truly grateful for his generosity.

“Last but definitely not least I thank all of my awesome sponsors.”

After losing Friday’s opener to Mother Nature, Brian Shirley visited Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) on Saturday afternoon to return to the driver’s seat of the Steve Lampley-owned No. 33 Late Model for the MARS Racing Series finale. With a heat race victory positioning him third on the starting grid for the $5,000-to-win A-Main, Shirley carried a steady pace throughout the 40-lapper to finish third. He followed Bobby Pierce and Ryan Unzicker across the line with Garrett Alberson and Kolby Vandenbergh rounding out the Top-5.

For complete results, please visit www.MARSRacingSeries.com.



This weekend – October 1-2 – Brian will again pilot the Lampley Motorsports No. 33 as he travels to Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, Illinois) for the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) doubleheader. A $5,000 winner’s check is up for grabs on Friday night, and a $7,000 top prize is on the line for Saturday evening.

More information on the Harvest Hustle weekend can be found at www.MLRAracing.com .



Brian Shirley and Bob Cullen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners which include: Hoker Trucking, Thomason Express, J&J Ventures Gaming, Kid’s Castle Learning Center, KBC Graphix, Cheap Cars, Bass Livestock Nutrition, Allgaier Motorsports, Integra Shocks, East Central Coin, Cheers, Cen-Pe-Co Racing Oil, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Jayco Construction, Larry’s Distributing, Hope For A Cure, Midwest Sheet Metal, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint & Body Shop, Peterson Fluid Systems, Hooker Harness, Willy’s Carburetor, Fast Shafts, Keyser Manufacturing, Dyers Top Rods, Wehrs Machine, Sweet Manufacturing, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, The Joie of Seating, Simpson, Hoosier Racing Tire, Quarter Master, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KKM, Speedwerx, Daugherty Motorsports, Multi Fire, Strange Oval, FK Rod Ends, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Bob Cullen Racing, please visit www.BobCullenRacing.com .

