Sycamore Speedway: “Harvest Hustle” Up Next For Lucas Oil MLRA

Wheatland, Missouri (September 28, 2021) – For the first time in series history, the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is set to invade the confines of the Sycamore Speedway this weekend for the running of the “Harvest Hustle” on October 1st & 2nd. Just four events remaining on the 2021 schedule making this weekend’s events even more critical in determining the season long championship battle.

The 3/8-mile clay oval facility is completing its 58th year of operations in 2021 and is located in Maple Park, IL just about an hours drive west of Chicago, IL. On Friday night drivers will take to the track in a 40 lap main event with the winner collecting a $5,000 payday. The weekend finale on Saturday night is slated to feature a 50 lap & $7,000 to win feature, paying $700 to start.

Coming into the weekend, 2013 MLRA Champion Tony Jackson Jr. continues to hold down the top spot as he seeks to complete his second career championship run with the series. The driver from Lebanon, MO scored the season opening win back in April at the I-80 Speedway, and has managed to stand on top of the Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge standings for all but one event in 2021.

Jackson currently holds an advantage of 220 points over Garrett Alberson, while Californian Jason Papich sits in the third position. Current Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year leader Mason Oberkramer enters the weekend in fourth while defending MLRA champion and Rookie of the Year Jeremiah Hurst rounds out the top five.

In the race for the championship battle Alberson has managed to beat Jackson to the line in three of the series last four events, yet Jackson has shown great consistency in keeping and maintaining a 200+ point advantage. Jackson also continues to lead the Wrisco Industries “Most Feature Wins” category by virtue of his four feature victories, the latest coming back on June 18th in the Freedom Classic at the Salina Highbanks Speedway.

In addition to the Lucas Oil MLRA regulars, this weekends double header is also expected to bring in a strong field of drivers from Illinois and the surrounding states. Some of the drivers who have tentatively made plans to be in action this weekend include 9-time MLRA feature winner Bobby Pierce and Frankfort, IL hotshoe Frank Heckenast Jr., among others.

CHAMPIONSHIP EDGE: While this weekends trip to Sycamore Speedway will be a first for a number of MLRA regulars, that won’t be the case for Alberson. The driver of the Roberts Motorsports #59 comes into the weekend as the defending winner of the Harvest Hustle, which was a single day unsanctioned event one year ago. The driver originally from Las Cruces, NM will look to take advantage of his past success here and cut into Jackson’s championship point lead heading into the finale in just two week

On the flip side, it’s no secret that point leader Tony Jackson Jr. has a strong resume when it comes to racing at Tri-City Speedway, the site of the final two nights of the 2021 season. This past weekend he proved that once again in scoring a thrilling win at Tri-City on Thursday night coming from 21st on the grid to score the win. He followed that up with another charge from deep in the field on Friday to finish in fourth before ending the weekend finale with a third place finish.

Sycamore Speedway: Maple Park, IL — Friday 10/1/21

Gates: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30 with Racing to follow

Admission: GA Adults $20, Kids (5-11) $5, Under 5 FREE

Weekend Pass Includes Both Nights: GA Adults $30, Kids (5-11) $10

Support Classes: Sycamore Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks

Website: www.sycamorespeedway.com

Sycamore Speedway: Maple Park, IL — Saturday 10/2/21

Gates: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30 with Racing to follow

Admission: GA Adults $20, Kids (5-11) $5, Under 5 FREE

Support Classes: Sycamore Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks