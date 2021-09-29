NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open for NASCAR Cup Series inaugural at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022

– NASCAR officials today announced the 2022 schedule for the Camping World Truck Series and World Wide Technology Raceway, as rumored, will host a doubleheader on the weekend of June 4-5. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 will open the weekend on June 4 as a lead-in to WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5. Starting times and television assignments will be announced later.

WWTR’s Camping World Truck Series races have established many young drivers as prime talent, ready for the sport’s premier class. Victories on WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval – with two different sets of turns –

have helped propel Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain to rides in the NASCAR Cup Series. Sheldon Creed’s win at WWTR in 2020 helped cement the series championship.

“Our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race has been a staple on our schedule since 2014 and has always produced incredible racing action,” said WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “Combining the Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series on the same weekend was the perfect complement to our schedule. This is the perfect time to plan a weekend getaway to World Wide Technology Raceway for two full days of history-making entertainment.”

Race weekend schedules and event pricing will be released on Monday, November 1.

Early weekend-ticket purchase options will be offered to existing ticket holders and priority deposit holders beginning Monday, November 15.

Public weekend combo tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 1.

Single-day NASCAR Cup Series and single-day Truck Series tickets will be released for sale on Wednesday, December 15.

For more information on WWTR, please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or call (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway. WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference, the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association, and the 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Award. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.