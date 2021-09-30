Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

September 2021 “The Brandon’s Edition”

It’s been a big month and the World is back to normal now after the globes circled the earth once more. The race for the top spot in the ranking was highly contested with a virtual tie and eventually Brandon Overton took over with Brandon Sheppard doing a slide job to slip into 2nd place. Jonathan Davenport is not out of this by any stretch of the imagination. All it takes at this time of year is for one of the top guns to DNF while the others have high finishing positions and the ranking positions can flip flop quickly.

Tim McCredie is having a Championship year and I expect him to win his long awaited Lucas title. Bobby Pierce and Devin Moran are each having a great year. The future is bright for these two young drivers.

Let’s move east to the great state of Pennsylvania and talk about the next three spots in the ranking. Gregg Satterlee is impressive this year and the wins just keep on coming. Max Blair has slid down the ranking as he has branched out against tougher competition and bigger races. Next let’s bring in one of the best regional racers in the country Dave Hess Jr. With his 20th qualifying race he has made a statement in the ranking.

Last but not least is Tyler Erb. Besides his poor results at Eldora he’s done great. He’s another very exciting driver to watch.

Well folks that wraps up September and it’s been another great month of racing with many ebbs and flows in the rates and rankings. It looks like Brandon Overton is cruising toward #1 but I’m not going to count out Brandon Sheppard and Jonathan Davenport. Anything can happen and a few bad races will hurt Brandon Overton’s overall average with little time to recover as the year winds down.

The ranking qualifier number is now set for 20 features in September and will continue to stay there for the rest of the year. Currently 122 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun. The SLMP ranking will next be published around Thanksgiving time with the Big Top 100. After that it’s full steam ahead into 2022.

With 1379 drivers currently being tracked since January 1st, here is the SLM Performance Ranking “Top 50” for September. It’s the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1 Brandon Overton

2 Brandon Sheppard

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Tim McCreadie

5 Bobby Pierce

6 Devin Moran

7 Gregg Satterlee

8 Max Blair

9 Dave Hess Jr.

10 Tyler Erb

11 Dona Marcoullier

12 Hudson O’Neal

13 Tanner English

14 Jared Miley

15 Jimmy Owens

16 Chris Madden

17 Dale McDowell

18 Donald McIntosh

19 Ashton Winger

20 B.J. Robinson

21 Jacob Hawkins

22 Brian Shirley

23 Brian Rickman

24 Ross Bailes

25 Ricky Thornton Jr.

26 Nick Hoffman

27 Frank Heckenast Jr.

28 Michael Norris

29 Ryan Unzicker

30 Kyle Bronson

31 Billy Moyer

32 Zack Dohm

33 Kyle Beard

34 Travis Stemler

35 Mike Marlar

36 Gary Stuhler

37 Sam Seawright

38 Tony Jackson Jr.

39 Chris Ferguson

40 Jeff Rine

41 Garrett Alberson

42 Rusty Schlenk

43 Shannon Babb

44 Wyatt Scott

45 Tyler Bruening

46 Devin Gilpin

47 Josh Richards

48 Greg Oakes

49 Josh Rice

50 Jimmy Mars

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2500 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

—

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer