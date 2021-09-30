Summit USRA Nationals just one week away at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Sept. 29)—One of the largest events in the history of Lucas Oil Speedway is just one week away as more than 300 drivers already have registered for the 8th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass.

Sanctioned by the United States Racing Association and featuring five fast and furious divisions of the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, action kicks off with a test ‘n’ tune from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Karaoke with a DJ will be held starting at 10:05 p.m. on the drag boat midway, with a beer tent open. The entertainment and beer tent also will be available following racing on Thursday. On Friday after the races, musician Joe Inman will perform on the drag boat midway.

Racing action begins Thursday and will feature USRA Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks all three nights. USRA Tuners join the card Friday and Saturday.

Due to the large number of entries, starting time has been moved up to 6 p.m. each night.

A complete show of qualifying heat races and main events will be held each night. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to help determine line-ups for Saturday’s main events.

With 100 bonus points for all competitors in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points battle, along with the huge car counts and opportunities for deep-field runs, most of the top racers in each of the USRA’s five national divisions will be at the Lucas Oil Speedway blockbuster.

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points standings (top 10 in each division featured at the Summit USRA Nationals):

USRA Modifieds

1. 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo. … 4236

2. 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas … 4164

3. 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo. … 4153

4. 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn. … 4146

5. 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn. … 4031

6. 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla. … 4030

7. 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo. … 4017

8. 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis. … 3989

9. 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas … 3937

10. 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo. … 3855

Medieval USRA Stock Cars

1. 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 4372

2. 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo. … 4142

3. 71 Gary Kerr Jr., Odessa, Texas … 4102

4. 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa … 4085

5. 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 4032

6. 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo. … 3957

7. 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn. … 3866

8. 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa … 3802

9. 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 3788

10. 43 Calvin Lange, Humboldt, Iowa … 3776

USRA B-Mods

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa … 4518

2. 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 4422

3. 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo. … 4415

4. 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. … 4392

5. 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan. … 4329

6. 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo. … 4311

7. 17 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan. … 4265

8. 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa … 4222

9. 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo. … 4207

10. 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo. … 4202

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks

1. 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4443

2. X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4334

3. 18K Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa … 4279

4. 81 Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa … 4263

5. 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M. … 4196

6. 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4174

7. 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 4162

8. 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa … 4104

9. 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D. … 4070

10. 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa … 4020

USRA Tuners

1. 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas … 4254

2. 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas … 4240

3. 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas … 4227

4. 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa … 4105

5. 7V Brandon Vink, Humboldt, Kan. … 4089

6. 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas … 4086

7. 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa … 4018

8. 6H Hunter Krugle, Wichita Falls, Texas … 3918

9. 17H Clint Haigler, Humboldt, Kan. … 3879

10. 613X Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas … 3762

Visit USRAracing.com for complete point standings, photos and archived stories. Every lap of every race every night will be broadcast live on RacinDirt.TV.

Some special activities have been scheduled during the day for competitors and crew members, beginning on Thursday morning with a Kickball Tournament. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. with a $100 entry fee for 9-10 players per team with room for up to 16 teams. The tournament will be held in the grass area by the pit shack.

On Friday, a Dodgeball Tournament is schedule for 10 a.m. by the pit shack. Sign-up starts at 9 with a $50 entry fee for six players per team and a maximum of 16 teams.

Finally, a Cornhole Tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Midway by the USMTS trailer. Sign-up starts at 9 for a maximum of 64 teams with a $50 entry fee. The top five finishers will be paid.

Summit USRA Nationals schedule and ticket info:

Wednesday, October 6

Pit gate opens – 10 a.m.

Test ‘n’ tune – 6-10 p.m.

Spectator admission to main grandstands – FREE

Pit pass – $25

4-day pit pass – $135

Thursday, October 7

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $20

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults + up to three youths) – $45

Pit pass – $35

Adult 3-day general admission – $65

Senior/military 3-day general admission – $56

Youth 3-day general admission – $20

3-day pit pass – $110

Friday, October 8

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $20

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $45

Pit pass – $35

Adult 2-day general admission – $45

Senior/military 2-day general admission – $39

Youth 2-day general admission – $15

2-day pit pass – $75

Saturday, October 9

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $25

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $40

Tickets, for single days and multi-day passes, may be purchased at the gate or online.

Drivers, click here and get yourself registered for this year’s blockbuster Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

Entry fees from now through October 5 are $150 for Modifieds, $100 for Stock Cars and B-Mods, $75 for Hobby Stocks and $40 for Tuners. Beginning October 6 (practice night) and through the rest of the event at the gate, entry fees increase to $200 for Modifieds, $150 for Stock Cars and B-Mods, $100 for Hobby Stocks and $50 for Tuners.

Most camping spots are sold out. Admissions director Nichole McMillan said only primitive dry camping remains, on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 per night, per tent/camper. Those areas are in the timber on the east side of the campground and north of the camp shack located east of Speedway Drive. People will need to check in at the camp shack before dropping campers in the spots they have chosen.

There are a few suites available Thursday and Friday, but as a whole suite holding 18-27 people. Contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for pricing and availability, plus ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived race recaps, previews and driver features, along with ticket information and schedules can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

