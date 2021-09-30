HomeDirt Late Model NewsTwo States, Two Days, Over $125K on the Line for Lucas Oil...

Two States, Two Days, Over $125K on the Line for Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
BATAVIA, Ohio (September 30, 2021) – Over $125,000 in purse money is on the line at two tracks this weekend, with history dating back to the 1970’s. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series travels to Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio on Friday, October 1st and Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Penn. on Saturday, October 2nd.

The Great Lakes 50 on Friday night at Raceway 7, will boast a $12,000 top prize. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event on the 7/16-mile semi-banked clay oval. There will also be a full show for the Econo Mods on Friday night. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will begin at 7:30 PM, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.Raceway7.com.

On Saturday night, the action shifts to the 33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100. The single-day event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models will also be in competition on Saturday night with a full show. The pit gates will close at 11:00AM and re-open at 12:00 PM (noon) with the general admission gates opening at 3:00 PM, On-track action begins at 6:00 PM. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com.

Track and Event Information:

Raceway 7

Phone Number: 440-594-2222

Location: 4094 Center Rd, Conneaut, OH 44030

Directions: Located on Route 7 just 6 miles South of I-90.

Website: www.raceway7.com

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE

Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).

Website: www.ppms.com

Tire Rules:

Great Lakes 50 – Friday, October 1st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting

position.

33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 – Saturday, October 2nd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting

position.

Event Purses:

Great Lakes 50 (50 Laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

 

33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Event Purse (100 Laps): 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1200, 24. $1,200 = $73,400

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Three States. Three Days. Over $180,000 On the Line for Lucas Oil Late Models
  2. Four Big Events in Four Days for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Celebrate July 4th Holiday Week
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Announces LaSalle Spring Shootout Expands to Two Days
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Series set for Two-Day Swing Through Ohio and Pennsylvania
  5. Four Days. Four Big Events for Lucas Oil Late Model Series
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads West for Five Races in Eight Days
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleSummit USRA Nationals just one week away at Lucas Oil Speedway
Next articleMike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50”

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Three States. Three Days. Over $180,000 On the Line for Lucas Oil Late Models
  2. Four Big Events in Four Days for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Celebrate July 4th Holiday Week
  3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Announces LaSalle Spring Shootout Expands to Two Days
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Series set for Two-Day Swing Through Ohio and Pennsylvania
  5. Four Days. Four Big Events for Lucas Oil Late Model Series
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads West for Five Races in Eight Days

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: