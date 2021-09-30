Two States, Two Days, Over $125K on the Line for Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series

– Over $125,000 in purse money is on the line at two tracks this weekend, with history dating back to the 1970’s. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series travels to Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio on Friday, October 1st and Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Penn. on Saturday, October 2nd.

The Great Lakes 50 on Friday night at Raceway 7, will boast a $12,000 top prize. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event on the 7/16-mile semi-banked clay oval. There will also be a full show for the Econo Mods on Friday night. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will begin at 7:30 PM, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.Raceway7.com.

On Saturday night, the action shifts to the 33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100. The single-day event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models will also be in competition on Saturday night with a full show. The pit gates will close at 11:00AM and re-open at 12:00 PM (noon) with the general admission gates opening at 3:00 PM, On-track action begins at 6:00 PM. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com.

Track and Event Information:

Raceway 7

Phone Number: 440-594-2222

Location: 4094 Center Rd, Conneaut, OH 44030

Directions: Located on Route 7 just 6 miles South of I-90.

Website: www.raceway7.com

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (412) 279-RACE

Location: 170 Kelso Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).

Website: www.ppms.com

Tire Rules:

Great Lakes 50 – Friday, October 1st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting

position.

33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 – Saturday, October 2nd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting

position.

Event Purses:

Great Lakes 50 (50 Laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Event Purse (100 Laps): 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1200, 24. $1,200 = $73,400