Bigger points payout, new events highlight 2022 Late Model schedule

Year-end point fund increased following 2021 prize money increase; New and big events highlight 2022 schedule

CONCORD, NC – October 1, 2021 – As the 2021 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models season gets closer to the NGK NTK World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, big plans are already in place for the 2022 season.

New multi-day events and an increased year-end point fund highlight next season’s campaign, as next season’s champion will take home an additional $25,000.

The winner of the 2022 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model championship will earn a Series-high $125,000. The top-12 drivers in 2022 will see more than half a million dollars spread amongst them—each driver getting at least a $5,000 increase.

Along with the point fund, the 2022 schedule is taking shape in an exciting way, too. A mix of high-paying new events, returning crown jewels, and events drivers and fans love make-up next season’s campaign, so far.

“We are always bouncing ideas off our teams to try and get feedback on things when it comes to the schedule and points fund,” Series Director Casey Shuman said. “We have tried to add some new big weekends each year, and in 2022 we will do that again, along with a very enticing point fund for our full-time teams.”

WHAT’S NEW

The Rev (Mar 11-12): The Series will get a blast of the Bayou, March 11-12, when it heads to The Rev in Monroe, LA for the first time. A $20,000-to-win Feature caps off the two-night weekend.

I-55 (June 24-25): Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has been a staple on the schedule for many years. But in 2022, the World of Outlaws Late Models will make their first appearance at the track since 2018. The Series will be joined by the DIRTcar Summer Nationals for two incredible nights of racing. The stop at the Missouri venue on June 24-25 has $20,000 on the line to finish the weekend, along with special bonuses expected through the field.

CROWN JEWELS

Fairbury Speedway (July 29-30): The highly anticipated Prairie Dirt Classic returns to the schedule in 2022, again paying $50,000-to-win. Some of the best drivers in Late Model racing will make the trek to Central Illinois to try and win one of the most prestigious races of the season. Kyle Larson held off Bobby Pierce to win his first World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Feature at this year’s event.

USA NATIONALS (Aug. 4-6): The USA Nationals is also back in 2022, as the World of Outlaws prepare for three nights of action at Cedar Lake Speedway. The highly anticipated event will once again pay $50,000-to-win, giving drivers a chance to win $100,000 in eight days between USA Nationals and Fairbury.

WHAT’S RETURNING

Volusia Speedway Park (Jan. 20-22) (Feb. 16-19)- The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model season will again kick off at Volusia Speedway Park with two big events in the sunshine state. First up will be three nights of the Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 20-22) before returning to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for four nights of DIRTcar Nationals action (Feb. 16-19).

Sunshine Nationals Tickets: CLICK HERE

DIRTcar Nationals Tickets: CLICK HERE

Cherokee Speedway (Mar. 25-26): “The Place Your Mama Warned You About” returns to the schedule in March for the 2nd annual Rock Gault Memorial. The two-night weekend will see the World of Outlaws take on a stout field of drivers in the Southeast, battling for a $20,000 prize on Saturday, March 26.

Farmer City Raceway (April 1-2): It’s Farmer City Baby! Two nights of action return to Farmer City Raceway for the Illini 100 at the historic 1/4-mile. The Series will spend the first weekend in April in the Land of Lincoln, as drivers battle for a $20,000 prize on Saturday, April 2. In 2021, Mike Spatola and Bobby Pierce each scored their first World of Outlaws victory at the historic event.

Bristol Motor Speedway (April 29-30): Only three words are needed. “It’s Bristol Baby.” The Series makes its return to the iconic 1/2-mile on April 29-30 with two nights of action for the second consecutive year. The speeds of The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will thunder around “The Last Great Coliseum,” joined by The Greatest Show on Dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Mississippi Thunder Speedway (May 5-7): 2021’s Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway was an instant fan-favorite, and it’s even bigger in 2022. Next season, one more night has been added, making it a three-day show. $10,000 is on the line the first two nights, followed by a $30,000 prize for the final night of action. Chris Madden and Brandon Sheppard each won a Feature at the Fountain City, WI track in 2021.

Sharon Speedway (May 27-28): After a thrilling race won by Kyle Larson at Sharon Speedway in 2021, the Series returns for two nights in 2022. The Hartford, OH track will host a doubleheader on May 27-28, with Saturday’s event paying $20,000 to the winner.

Boone Speedway (July 8-9): Boone Speedway returns to the schedule in 2022 after making its first appearance this season. Another weekend of events is on tap for the Boone, IA facility, with $30,000 up for grabs on July 9. Bobby Pierce scored a victory in the inaugural Hawkeye 100 at the speedway earlier this year.

Davenport Speedway (Aug 25-27): The Series will make a second trip to Iowa in the summer with its return to Davenport Speedway. The World of Outlaws will be in town for another three-night tour on the banks of the Mississippi River on Aug. 25-27. Saturday’s finale will pay $30,000-to-win for the second straight year.

And that’s only up to the end of August. More schedule announcements will be made in the coming months.

Watch the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series’ social channels and WorldofOutlaws.com/tix for tickets to be available.

