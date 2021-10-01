Tanner English Starts Prepping for FALS Frenzy After Jackson 100 Podium Finish!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The month of September for the Riggs Motorsports team wrapped up with three straight nights of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action at the legendary Brownstown Speedway from September 23-25. The tripleheader at the storied Brownstown, Indiana oval kicked off last Thursday evening with the conclusion of the rescheduled ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ from March, which shelled out a $15,000 winner’s check. Tanner English rolled off seventh on the grid in the 50-lapper and eventually brought his #81e machine home in the ninth finishing position in the rough and tumble contest.

Last Friday at the Jackson County fairgrounds facility, the ‘Night Before the Jackson’ program was held and a $10,000 top prize was up for grabs. Tanner ran third in his loaded heat race before streaking past four competitors during the 40-lap main event to finish fifth behind only race winner Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Sheppard, and Devin Moran.

At Brownstown on Saturday in the 42nd Annual ‘Jackson 100,’ Tanner once again placed third in his heat race to earn the inside of the sixth row in the 100-lap mega-event. The Benton, Kentucky ace fell back early in the contest, but rallied back through the stellar field to eventually land on the podium in third behind only $20,000 victor Jimmy Owens and runner-up Devin Moran! Complete results from all three weekend races in the Hoosier State can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

While Tanner and Riggs Motorsports will enjoy the October 1-2 weekend off from racing action, the #81e team will start prepping for next weekend’s annual ‘FALS Frenzy’ at Fairbury Speedway. The Fairbury, Illinois bullring will play host to a pair of DIRTcar Super Late Model specials on October 8-9, which starts with a $5,000 to win opener on Friday. At FALS on Saturday, another complete show will be held with a $15,000 payday earmarked for the winner of the 50-lapper. Additional information can be found by pointing your web browser to www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com