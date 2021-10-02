Crews Captures Seventh Lucas Oil POWRi Midget Win on the 2021 Season

Sweet Springs, MO. (10/01/2021) Brent Crews of Denver, NC prevails once again and earned himself a trip to victory lane at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex. The rookie behind the wheel of the CBIndustries No. 86 has been dominating this season with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, and tonight he claimed his seventh feature event of the season. Crews carries great momentum into tomorrow’s portion of the Fall Brawl at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

At the start of the 30-lap feature, the pole sitters, Kaylee Bryson and Daison Pursley on the outside, led the field to green. Pursley took to the bottom side of the race track and led lap one. Bryson fell back to the second position and Brent Crews followed along in third. As a couple of cautions came out for multiple drivers stopped on the track, the field was still led by Pursley.

Teammate to Pursley, Buddy Kofoid tracked down the top two and shortly got the lead away from Pursley on lap 17 after a restart. Kofoid struggled with the cushion which allowed the field to catch him and contest for the lead. After a few late race cautions, the leader Kofoid ran out of fuel after a restart which gave Crews the lead. With four laps to go, Crews kept the lead and went on to win his seventh career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature event.

Chance Crum finished in the second position, Karter Sarff in third, Austin Brown in fourth, and Bryant Wiedeman rounded out the top five.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 7U-Kyle Jones

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 71-Kaylee Bryson

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 86-Brent Crews

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 71-Kaylee Bryson

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1:25-Taylor Reimer

TRD Hard Charger: 26-Chance Crum

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 86-Brent Crews

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews 2. 26-Chance Crum 3. 21K-Karter Sarff 4. 17A-Austin Brown 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 6. 25-Taylor Reimer 7. 7U-Kyle Jones 8. 10-Garrett Williamson 9. 71-Kaylee Bryson 10. 67-Buddy Kofoid 11. 2C-Trevor Casey 12. 44-Branigan Roark 13. 15-Xavier Doney 14. 67K-Cade Lewis 15. 21-Emilio Hoover 16. 71K-Daison Pursley 17. 00-Chase McDermand 18. 97-Branham Crouch 19. 321-Chad Winfery 20. 50-Daniel Adler 21. 08-Cannon McIntosh 22. 87-Jace Park

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday October 2nd at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

