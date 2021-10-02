Tim McCreadie Takes Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Victory at Raceway 7

MONROE CENTER, OH (October 1, 2021) – Current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship point leader, Tim McCreadie, extended his lead in the quest for his first series championship as he swept the night at Raceway 7. McCreadie’s Paylor Motorsports entry set Allstar Performance Overall Fast Time, won Penske Shocks Heat Race number one, and took the lead over from Shane Clanton after Clanton had a flat tire while leading.

McCreadie and Clanton went back-and-forth for the race lead between laps 38 and 41, but Clanton suffered a left rear flat tire while leading with 41 laps scored. Clanton slowed on the track and headed to the pit area after leading a race high 36 laps. After the caution for Clanton, McCreadie powered away for his sixth series win of 2021.

Josh Richards came from sixth to finish second with Earl Pearson Jr., Kyle Bronson, and Jimmy Owens rounding out the top five. Owens was the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the race coming from 23rd to take fifth in a back-up car after motor issues in his main ride during a heat race.

McCreadie’s 28th career LOLMDS triumph was his first at Raceway 7, in only his third start at the Northeastern Ohio speedplant. “I could tell his (Clanton) left rear was wrinkling really bad. I mean normally when they wrinkle up like that, they still have air in them and it’s because it’s got a bunch of load in it, kind of like drag cars. I noticed it was rolling outside the rim and I knew he was in trouble. I just didn’t want to ring that cushion. I just tried my best. I hated it for Shane. I know how hard they are working. I think he truly had it tonight.”

Richards came home in second, 1.8 seconds behind the winner. “We’ll take second. We have had a pretty rough year. Just to be in the hunt for the win was really cool. I didn’t want to see that caution, I was thinking I could sneak up on them. After that restart Timmy got out there and he was pretty good.”

Pearson rounded out the podium in the Jason Papich-owned car as he recorded another strong finish. “We survived the race. We had a good battle with Josh for most of the race. McCreadie and them were pretty well checked out up front. To be up this far north I really enjoy it. We will head down to Pittsburgh tomorrow and see what happens there.”

The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine, and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, New Point Lighting and Design, D&E Marine, Racing for Heroes, and The Aesthetic Haus.

Completing the top ten were Matt Lux, Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Erb, Jared Miley, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Great Lakes 50

Friday, October 1st, 2021

Raceway 7 – Monroe Center, OH

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time: Tim McCreadie / 16.897 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 22-Gregg Satterlee[2]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 5. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 6. 111M-Matthew Lux[4]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 8. 71-Hudson O’Neal[8]; 9. 1N-Casey Noonan[9]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 3. 10-Jared Miley[5]; 4. 11H-Spencer Hughes[2]; 5. 44H-Dave Hess Jr[7]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[6]; 7. 22B-Darrell Bossard[8]; 8. 01W-Khole Wanzer[9]; 9. (DNS) 25Z-Mason Zeigler

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 3. 1*-Chub Frank[4]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]; 6. 94-Charles Powell[7]; 7. B22-Bump Hedman[8]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 9. 9-Breyton Santee[9]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 3. 22B-Darrell Bossard[2]; 4. B22-Bump Hedman[3]; 5. 01W-Khole Wanzer[5]; 6. 1N-Casey Noonan[7]; 7. 9-Breyton Santee[8]; 8. (DNS) 20-Jimmy Owens; 9. (DNS) 25Z-Mason Zeigler

Great Lakes 50 Feature Finish (50 Laps):1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[6]; 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[12]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[23]; 6. 111M-Matthew Lux[16]; 7. 49-Jonathan Davenport[7]; 8. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 9. 10-Jared Miley[8]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[20]; 11. 11H-Spencer Hughes[11]; 12. 66C-Matt Cosner[13]; 13. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[10]; 14. 5M-Ryan Markham[15]; 15. 2D-Dan Stone[17]; 16. 2S-Stormy Scott[19]; 17. 94-Charles Powell[18]; 18. B22-Bump Hedman[22]; 19. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 20. 22-Gregg Satterlee[4]; 21. 1*-Chub Frank[9]; 22. 44H-Dave Hess Jr[14]; 23. 22B-Darrell Bossard[21]; 24. 1N-Casey Noonan[24]