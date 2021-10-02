Tyler Rennison Grabs Career First POWRi Micro Win

Sweet Springs, MO. (10/01/2021) The Sweet Springs, MO. native, Tyler Rennison became victorious at his home track to earn his first career Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool victory. Rennison started the night off strong by accumulating enough passing points to start himself on the front row for the 20-lap main event.

At the drop of the green flag, Rennison and Wilie Urish led the field into the first corner. Frank Galusha and Rennison battled for the lead but Rennison overcame him and ran away with the lead. With only three laps in the books, two caution flags had waived and slowed the field. Rennision, Galusha, and Urish running the top three, brought the field back to green.

As the leaders entered into lapped traffic, the laps wound down and we found a battle for the second position between Galusha and Urish. Galusha bobbled and left the bottom open for Urish to take over the second position. In the meantime, Tyler Rennision found himself cross the finish line first to capture his first career win.

​​Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 44-Branigan Roark

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 12-Frank Galusha

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 15U-Willie Urish

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 15U-Willie Urish

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 47-Hunter Wise

Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Feature Results (20 Laps): 1. 47R-Tyler Rennison 2. 15U-Willie Urish 3. 12-Frank Gaulsha 4. 99A-Alex Owen 5. 3J-Jordan Howell 6. 44-Branigan Roark 7. 938-Bradley Fezard 8. 47-Hunter Wise 9. 48-Hunter Creason 10. 44T-Trevin Littleton 11. 88G-Garrett Hulsey 12. 57-Cameron Sorrels 13. 40S-Shain Kaiser 14. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 15. 25-Chase Porter 16. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 17. 46-Peyton White 18. 14X-Christian Ray 19. 25B-Chevy Boyer 20. 20-Landon Muehlberger

The winner of the POWRi JR. Sprints: Micah Becker

The winner of the POWRi Restrictors: Logun Lungsford

The winner of the POWRi Non-Wing Micros: Kenton Brewer

The Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool, the POWRi JR Sprints, POWRi Restrictors, and the POWRi Non-Wing Micros will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday October 2nd at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

