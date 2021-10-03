Daison Pursley Finishes Fall Brawl Weekend on Top at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs, MO. (10/02/2021) Daison Pursley out of Locust Grove, OK. finished off the Fall Brawl Weekend at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with a trip to Victory Lane. Pursley found himself dominating the competition at the short track for night No. 2 on the weekend by capturing Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3 and earning himself the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man to start on the pole of the 30-lap main event.

As the field came around for the green flag, the pole sitter Daison Pursley jumped out to the early lead, and brought teammate Buddy Kofoid with him to follow along in the second position. Right off the bat two instant cautions brought the field to a single file restart, and Pursley still prevailed with the lead. Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates ran positions one, two, and three as the field navigated through lapped traffic only 10 laps in. Kofoid found himself catching Pursley in traffic right as the red flag came out for Taylor Reimer in turn 3&4.

With eleven laps completed, Pursley brought the 25 car field back to green. Kofoid slid Pursley to try and take over the lead once again, but Pursley pulled ahead. Behind the leaders, the current Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Points leader, Bryant Wiedeman and Kaylee Bryson trade positions for third. Wiedeman claimed the position as Bryson bobbled the cushion in turn four and came to a stop. As the field came back to green, Pursley led, Kofoid second, Wiedeman in third, Andrew Felker in fourth and Tanner Berryhill in fifth.

The top five cars space themselves out but positions six through ten battle five wide around the track to gain positions. Pursley gaps himself from second place and rode the top side to find himself in Lucas Oil POWRi League Victory Lane for the fourth time this season at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex. Buddy Kofoid finished second, Andrew Felker in third, Bryant Wiedeman in fourth, and Jace Park rounded out the top five.

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 21-Emilio Hoover

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 71K-Daison Pursley

TRD Hard Charger: 87-Jace Park

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley 2. 67-Buddy Kofoid 3. 11A-Andrew Felker 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 5. 87-Jace Park 6. 26-Chance Crum 7. 17-Tanner Berryhill 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh 9. 97-Brenham Crouch 10. 21K-Karter Sarff 11. 50-Daniel Adler 12. 321-Chad Winfrey 13. 71-Kaylee Bryson 14. 17A-Austin Brown 15. 10-Garet Williamson 16. 67K-Cade Lewis 17. 86-Brent Crews 18. 44-Branigan Roark 19. 21-Emilio Hoover 20. 25-Taylor Reimer 21. 7U-Kyle Jones 22. 00-Chase McDermand 23. 15-Natalie Doney 24. 60E-Mark Billings 25. 2C-Trevor Casey

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues will be back in action October 14-16 in Oklahoma.

