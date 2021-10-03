Willie Urish Found Himself Back in Victory Lane at Sweet Springs

Sweet Springs, MO. (10/02/2021) Willie Urish of Elkhart, IL. ended his six year hard luck with the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool League and found himself back in victory lane for the second time in his career. WIllie Urish started off the night strong and earned himself MVT Services Heat Race No. 2 win which set himself on the front row for the 15-lap main event.

At the wave of the green flag, Urish immediately got himself out to an early advantage over the pole sitter, Shain Kaiser. Hard charging Branigan and Alex Owen battled for the third position behind. The leader started entering into lapped traffic with 10 laps in and all the cars rolled around the bottom.

As a caution flag bunched the field back up for a four lap dash to the finish line, Urish still overcame the field and ended his night with a trip to victory lane. Trevin Littleton followed behind in second, Tyler Rennision in third, Shain Kaiser in fourth and Aubrey Smith rounded out the top five.

Micros

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 40S-Shain Kaiser

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 15U-Willie Urish

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 40S-Shain Kaiser

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 44T- Trevin Littleton

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 15U-Willie Urish

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 15U-Willie Urish 2. 44T-Trevin Littleton 3. 47R-Tyler Rennison 4. 40S-Shain Kaiser 5. 35-Aubrey Smith 6. 44-Branigan Roark 7. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 8. 938 -Bradley Fezard 9. 57-Cameron Sorrels 10. 99A-Alex Owen 11. 48-Hunter Creason 12. 3J-Jordan Howell 13. 46-Peyton White 14. 20-Landon Muehlberger

