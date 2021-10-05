Garrett Alberson Banks $7,000 Lucas Oil MLRA Win at Sycamore

Las Cruces, N.M. (10/04/21) – Garrett Alberson picked up his second Lucas Oil MLRA victory of the year on Friday night aboard the Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 59 Nutrien Ag Solutions/ Roemer Machine & Welding/ Black Diamond Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The victory, which came at Sycamore Speedway, was worth $7,000 and marked his third overall of the season.

“There’s something about that place (Sycamore Speedway) that just fits my driving style. We won a race here last year, and we got another one on Friday night,” Alberson said. “I can’t say enough about this great Roberts Motorsports team, and all of our supporters, who make it possible.”

Friday night found Garrett Alberson in action at Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, Ill.), where he was kicking off the opening round of a scheduled doubleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Midwest LateModel Racing Association (MLRA).

Drawing 30 cars for the Harvest Hustle opener, Garrett qualified fastest in his group before picking up an eight-lap heat race victory. Starting the feature in the second position, Alberson followed closely behind Mike Spatola until he made his move for the lead in the second half of the race. Sliding ahead of Spatola with 15 circuits remaining, Garrett charged to his second-career Lucas Oil MLRA triumph and third win of his 2021 campaign. He finished ahead of Spatola, Mike Mataragas, Taylor Scheffler, and Mike Provenzano to claim $7,000.

Saturday’s doubleheader finale was nixed by steady rain and an unfavorable forecast.

Garrett sits in second in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA point standings. Full results from this event are available at www.MLRARacing.com.

This weekend – October 8-9 – the team is tentatively planning to compete at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway in the 2021 FALS Frenzy. The weekend includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $15,000-to-win race on Saturday evening.

For more information on the weekend’s festivities, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com .

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Done Right Satellite, DoneRight.TV Motorsports, Dish Network, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Capri College, Lucas Oil Products, A&E Freight Service, Preston Telephone Company, Roemer Machine & Welding, Winstein Kavinsky & Cunningham LLC, RCS Union Software, Live Klaf Love, Swift Springs, Capital Sign Co., Stucey Enterprises, Black Diamond Race Cars, Advance Racing Suspension, Penske Shocks, Hoosier Racing Tires, Fast Shafts, Performance Bodies, VP Racing Fuels, UAW, Keizer Wheels, Dubuque Moving & Storage, S&S Builders, Key City Metal Works, Sweet Manufacturing, Praxair, Clements Racing Engines, Keyser Manufacturing, Super Clean, Beyea Headers, Velocita USA, Out-Pace Race Products, PEM Gears and Drivetrain, Buddha Bert Transmissions, Dish Premier & Google Nest Powered by Done Right TV & Security Solutions, Advance Racing Suspensions, Swift Springs, Capri College, Fast Shafts, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Dynos and Testers, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

