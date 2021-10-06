Lucas Oil Speedway set to host 320+ racers at 8th Annual Summit USRA Nationals

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Oct. 6)— As of Tuesday night, the number of entries has grown to an event record 323 for this weekend’s 8th Annual Summit USRA Nationals powered by MyRacePass at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

The engines fire up Wednesday with a test ‘n’ tune session. Pre-tech for all cars will begin at 12 noon with practice laps starting at 6.

The pre-entry list includes 61 USRA Modifieds, 71 Medieval USRA Stock Cars, 109 USRA B-Mods, 45 Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and 37 USRA Tuners—all record-setting totals in each division and nearly double the 178 total entries for the 2016 event at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We’ve been blessed to partner with the best dirt tracks in every state where the USRA has a presence,” said USRA president Todd Staley.”

Last November, the organization he founded with his wife, Janet, more than two decades ago signed a three-year agreement to bring the USRA’s marquee event to the Lucas Oil Speedway.

“There is no facility in America that can match the track’s amenities so we are just super pumped to partner with Lucas Oil Speedway and give our USRA racers, sponsors and fans the opportunity to have their national event at the best of the best.”

Beginning in 2014, the first three Summit USRA Nationals took place at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and then moved to the I-35 Speedway in Winston, Missouri, for the 2017 and 2018 events before finding its way to the Hamilton County Speedway in 2019 and 2020. No champions were crowned in 2017 as rain forced the cancellation of the final night of racing.

Past Summit USRA Nationals winners:

2020 – Lucas Schott (Modified), Kyle Falck (Stock Car), Kris Jackson (B-Mod), Dustin Gulbrandson (Hobby Stock) and Brad Stahl (Tuner) at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa.

2019 – Brandon Davis (Modified), Kyle Falck (Stock Car), Dan Hovden (B-Mod), Eric Stanton (Hobby Stock) and Oliver Monson (Tuner) at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa.

2018 – Ryan Gustin (Modified), Mitch Hovden (Stock Car), Kris Jackson (B-Mod), Tyler Schlumbohm (Hobby Stock) and Dakota Girard (Tuner) at I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo.

2017 – Rained out at I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo.

2016 – Lucas Schott (Modified), Brett Heeter (Stock Car), Chad Clancy (B–Mod) and Weston Koop (Hobby Stock) at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

2015 – Darron Fuqua (Modified), Elijah Zevenbergen (Stock Car), Logan Martin (B–Mod) and Cory Yeigh (Hobby Stock) at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

2014 – Rodney Sanders (Modified), Dillon Anderson (Stock Car), Mike Higley (B–Mod) and Eric Stanton (Hobby Stock) at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

The top 10 in Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points as of October 5 are the following:

USRA Modifieds

1. 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo. … 4236

2. 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas … 4164

3. 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn. … 4163

4. 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo. … 4153

5. 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn. … 4119

6. 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn. … 4107

7. 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo. … 4060

8. 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis. … 4045

9. 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla. … 4030

10. 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas … 3976

Medieval USRA Stock Cars

1. 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 4372

2. 54 David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo. … 4142

3. 71 Gary Kerr Jr., Odessa, Texas … 4102

4. 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa … 4100

5. 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 4032

6. 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo. … 3957

7. 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn. … 3938

8. 43 Calvin Lange, Humboldt, Iowa … 3805

9. 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa … 3802

10. 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 3788

USRA B-Mods

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa … 4518

2. 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 4422

3. 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo. … 4415

4. 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. … 4392

5. 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan. … 4329

6. 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo. … 4311

7. 17 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan. … 4265

8. 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa … 4224

9. 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo. … 4207

10. 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo. … 4203

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks

1. 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4443

2. X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4334

3. 18K Dylan Clinton, Edgewood, Iowa … 4292

4. 81 Joshua Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa … 4290

5. 26 Matthew Machen, Roswell, N.M. … 4196

6. 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D. … 4176

7. 15 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa … 4162

8. 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa … 4104

9. 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D. … 4070

10. 27H Austin Hoeft, Charles City, Iowa … 4042

USRA Tuners

1. 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas … 4254

2. 11 Jett Hefti, Kemp, Texas … 4240

3. 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas … 4234

4. 35 Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa … 4117

5. 7V Brandon Vink, Humboldt, Kan. … 4113

6. 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas … 4086

7. 43 Jade Lange, Humboldt, Iowa … 4018

8. 6H Hunter Krugle, Wichita Falls, Texas … 3918

9. 17H Clint Haigler, Humboldt, Kan. … 3879

10. 613X Joseph Smith, Mesquite, Texas … 3762

Starting time each night is 6 p.m. with a weather forecast that couldn’t be more favorable. A complete show of qualifying heat races and main events will be held each night. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to help determine lineups for Saturday’s main events.

With 100 bonus points for all competitors in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points battle, along with the huge car counts and opportunities for deep-field runs, most of the top racers in each of the USRA’s five national divisions will be at the Lucas Oil Speedway blockbuster.

Summit USRA Nationals schedule and ticket info:

Wednesday, October 6

Pit gate opens – 10 a.m.

Pre-tech begins – 12 p.m. (all cars must pre-tech)

Test ‘n’ tune – 6-10 p.m.

Spectator admission to main grandstands – FREE

Pit pass – $25

4-day pit pass – $135

Thursday, October 7

Pre-tech begins – 12 p.m. (all cars must pre-tech)

​Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $20

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults + up to three youths) – $45

Pit pass – $35

Adult 3-day general admission – $65

Senior/military 3-day general admission – $56

Youth 3-day general admission – $20

3-day pit pass – $110

Friday, October 8

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $20

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $45

Pit pass – $35

Adult 2-day general admission – $45

Senior/military 2-day general admission – $39

Youth 2-day general admission – $15

2-day pit pass – $75

Saturday, October 9

Gates open – 4 p.m.

Racing begins – 6 p.m.

Adult admission (16 & over) – $25

Seniors (62 & over)/military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults + up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $40

Tickets, for single days and multi-day passes, may be purchased at the gate or online. Drivers may register at the pit gate when arriving. Entry fees are $200 for Modifieds, $150 for Stock Cars and B-Mods, $100 for Hobby Stocks and $50 for Tuners.

A lot of off-track activity also is scheduled throughout the week, beginning with Wednesday’s Test and Tune. Pre-trech for all cars attending practice will begin at 12 noon, and will also start at noon on Thursday too.

Karaoke with a DJ will cap Wednesday’s festivities beginning at 10:05 p.m. on the drag boat midway, with a beer tent open. The entertainment and beer tent also will be available following racing on Thursday. On Friday after the races, musician Joe Inman will perform on the drag boat midway.

Some special activities have been scheduled during the day for drivers and crew members, beginning on Thursday morning with a Kickball Tournament. Signup starts at 9 a.m. with a $100 entry fee for 9-10 players per team with room for up to 16 teams. The tournament will be held in the grass area by the pit shack.

On Friday, a Dodgeball Tournament is schedule for 10 a.m. by the pit shack. Sign-up starts at 9 with a $50 entry free for six players per team and a maximum of 16 teams.

A Cornhole Tournament is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. on the midway by the USMTS trailer. Sign-up starts at 9 for a maximum of 64 teams with a $50 entry fee. The top five finishers will be paid.

Most camping spots are sold out. Only primitive dry camping remains, on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 per night, per tent/camper. Those areas are in the timber on the east side of the campground and north of the camp shack located east of Speedway Drive. People will need to check in at the camp shack before dropping campers in the spots they have chosen.

There are a few suites available Thursday and Friday, but as a whole suite holding 18-27 people. Contact Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for pricing and availability, plus ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

