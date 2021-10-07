Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in WOOLMS Points Following Penultimate Weekend; FALS Ahead

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series schedule heated back up on October 1-2 with a pair of $10,000 to win contests in the states of South Carolina and Georgia. On Friday night in the annual ‘Mike Duvall Memorial’ at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in eleventh quickest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to placing fifth in his stacked heat race. Following a triumph in his B-Main, Dennis was able to steer past a trio of competitors during the 40-lap headliner to nab a fourteenth place showing at the track known as the “Place Your Momma Warned You About.”

The #28 team then made the trek to the Peach State on Saturday evening for their first-ever visit to Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. Dennis clicked off the second fastest lap in Group B during time trials prior to securing a heat race triumph. After drawing the fourth starting position before the drop of the green flag in the 40-lapper, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout fought hard for a top five and eventually settled for a seventh place performance on the gray gumbo. Dennis still finds himself fourth in the latest WOOLMS point standings with only two point races remaining for the national touring series. Complete results from the doubleheader weekend can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sitting idle this upcoming weekend, Dennis will take advantage of the opportunity to compete much closer to home. Dennis Erb Racing will roll into Fairbury Speedway on October 8-9 for the 3rd edition of ‘FALS Frenzy,’ which kicks off on Friday with a $5,000 to win opener for the DIRTcar Super Late Models. On Saturday at the Fairbury, Illinois oval, a $15,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the ‘FALS Frenzy’ finale, which will be headlined by a 50-lap feature. Additional information on this weekend’s events in the Land of Lincoln can be found by logging onto www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

