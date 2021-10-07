Triple Header Weekend in Tennessee and Georgia for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

– The traditional double-header weekend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is now a triple-header with the addition of the previously postponed Smoky Mountain Speedway, to the familiar weekend of trips to The Red Clay at Woodstock – Historic Dixie Speedway and Rome International Speedway.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday, October 8th for the $20,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic that was postponed after heavy rains continued throughout the evening on Saturday, July 10th. A complete show of Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains will be topped off by a 60 lap A-Main paying $20,000 to win. The Red Clay 602 Late Models and 604 Late Models will also have full racing programs.

General admission tickets and pit passes purchased for the July 10th event will be honored at Smoky Mountain Speedway. New racing entries will be accepted on the day of the event. General admission, pit admission, and tier parking ticket sales will be available online for advance purchase or on site the day of the event. Pit and General Admission gates open at 12:00 PM (noon) with on track action beginning at 7:30 PM. For more information visit: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Dixie Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked, clay oval, located in Woodstock, Ga. The Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout on Saturday, October 9th will feature a complete program of: Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Pit gates open at 2:00 PM with General Admission gates opening at 5:00 PM. Hot laps are set to begin at 6:45 PM.

Recognized as the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile Oval,” Rome International Speedway is in Northwest Georgia at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains – just a short drive from Dixie Speedway. On Sunday night, October 10th the Lucas Oil Rome Showdown will include Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. Pit gates open at 1:00 PM with General Admission gates opening at 5:00 PM. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach service at 5:15 in the grandstands closest to the pit area. Hot laps are set to begin at 6:45 PM.

In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the competition at both venues each night will include: Econo Bombers, 602 Sportsman, 604 Crates, Steel Head/525, and Stinger cars.

For tickets and more information on both events, visit: www.dixiespeedway.com or call (770) 926-5315.

Track and Event Information:

Smoky Mountain Speedway

Phone Number: 865-856-8989

Location: 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions: 4.5 miles southwest of US 129 on US411, then 1.6 miles south on Brick Mill Road.

Website: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Dixie Speedway

Phone Number: 770-926-5315

Location: 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 34.08914 – Longitude: -84.56119

Directions: I-75 to exit 277, then 6 miles east on SR 92, then north (3/4 mile east of SR 205)

Website: www.dixiespeedway.com

Rome International Speedway

Phone Number: 706-235-2541

Location: 1900 Chulio Rd. SE, Rome, GA 30161

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 34.20123 – Longitude: -85.11039

Directions: 4 miles east of Rome on US 411, then 1.5 miles south on Wilbanks Road, then 0.3 miles east on Chulio Road

Website: www.dixiespeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Mountain Moonshine Classic – Friday, October 8th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout – Saturday, October 9th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (28.5) DRS 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW, (29.0) DRS 1600

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Rome Showdown – Sunday, October 10th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (28.5) DRS 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW, (29.0) DRS 1600

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse:

Mountain Moonshine Classic (60 Laps) – 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200. = $73,400

Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout Event Purse (50 Laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Lucas Oil Rome Showdown Event Purse (50 Laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575